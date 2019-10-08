Powered by RebelMouse
Ballet Stars
Pointe Magazine
Oct. 08, 2019 11:16AM EST

2019 Stars of the Corps: 10 Young Dancers That Stand Out in a Crowd

New York City Ballet's Mira Nadon as the Courage Fairy in The Sleeping Beauty. Erin Baiano, Courtesy NYCB.

Here are 10 corps de ballet dancers we're swooning over. Click their names and photos to learn more!

Courtney Lavine, American Ballet Theatre

Courtney Lavine in Marcelo Gomes' AfterEffect. Rosalie O'Connor, Courtesy ABT.

Sage Humphries, Boston Ballet

From left: Sage Humphries and Lauren Herfindahl in John Cranko's Romeo and Juliet. Liza Voll, Courtesy Boston Ballet.

Mira Nadon, New York City Ballet

Mira Nadon in A Midsummer Night's Dream. Erin Baiano, Courtesy NYCB.

Christopher D'Ariano, Pacific Northwest Ballet

Christopher D'Ariano with PNB soloist Leah Merchant in Robyn Mineko Williams' The Trees The Trees. Angela Sterling, Courtesy PNB.

Tommie Kesten, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre

Tommie Kesten in The Sleeping Beauty with Lucius Kirst. Rich Sofranko, Courtesy Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre.

Edson Barbosa, The Joffrey Ballet

Edson Barbosa in Swan Lake. Cheryl Mann, Courtesy The Joffrey Ballet.

Mayumi Enokibara, Miami City Ballet

Mayumi Enokibara in Miami City Ballet's production of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker. Alexander Iziliaev, Courtesy MCB.

Adelaide Clauss, The Washington Ballet

Adelaide Clauss and Tamás Krizsa perform Swan Lake's Act II pas de deux. Gene Witkowski, Courtesy The Washington Ballet.

Jasmine Jimison, San Francisco Ballet

Jasmine Jimison as the Fairy of Playfulness in The Sleeping Beauty. Erik Tomasson, Courtesy SFB.

Yuria Isaka, Staatsballett Berlin

Yan Revazov, Courtesy Staatsballett Berlin.

Behind the Revolutionary Technology of BLOCH's Stretch Pointe Line

Courtesy BLOCH

Today's ballet dancer needs a lot from a pointe shoe. "What I did 20 years ago is not what these dancers are doing now," says New York City Ballet shoe manager Linnette Roe. "They are expected to go harder, longer days. They are expected to go from sneakers, to pointe shoes, to character shoes, to barefoot and back to pointe shoes all in a day."

The team at BLOCH developed their line of Stretch Pointe shoes to address dancer's most common complaints about the fit and performance of their pointe shoes. "It's a scientific take on the pointe shoe," says Roe. Dancers are taking notice and Stretch Pointe shoes are now worn by stars like American Ballet Theatre principal Isabella Boylston, who stars in BLOCH's latest campaign for the shoes.

We dug into the details of Stretch Pointe's most game-changing features:

How College Helped Louisville Ballet's Sanjay Saverimuttu Find His Way Back to Dance

Sanjay Saverimuttu with Tiffany Bovard in rehearsal for Alun Jones' The Sleeping Beauty. Courtesy Louisville Ballet.

When Sanjay Saverimuttu graduated from college, he had no idea that a professional ballet career lay in store. After training on a pre-professional ballet track throughout high school, Saverimuttu earned a degree in biology from Stanford University. But college only reignited the 29-year-old Louisville Ballet dancer's love of the art form.

Precious Adams' Journey from Student of the World to Captivating English National Ballet First Artist

Kristie Kahns. Hair and makeup by Kristina Feyerherm.

This is Pointe's Fall 2019 cover story. You can subscribe to the magazine here, or click here to purchase this issue.


Precious Adams is sitting in a deck chair in the sunshine of London's Olympic Park. She's on a break from rehearsing Christopher Wheeldon's Cinderella with English National Ballet, where she's been polishing up her comic timing for the role of Sister Edwina (they're not "ugly" sisters in this production). "Working with Christopher Wheeldon is a massive tick on my bucket list," smiles the 24-year-old as she tucks into her lunch.

2019 Stars of the Corps: Staatsballett Berlin's Yuria Isaka

Yan Revazov, Courtesy Staatsballett Berlin

When Yuria Isaka danced the grand pas de deux in Staatsballett Berlin's The Nutcracker alongside Daniil Simkin last winter, you never would have known it was her first season as a professional; a graduate of the Princess Grace Academy in Monaco, the fledgling corps member dances with a refined maturity and pristine clarity, exuding a particularly honest and infectious joy. "It's only now starting to sink in that I got to dance Clara," admits Isaka, a native of Japan. "Daniil is so imaginative and kind, and really took time to work with me on the role. It was amazing to dance with him!"

