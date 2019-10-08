2019 Stars of the Corps: 10 Young Dancers That Stand Out in a Crowd

Here are 10 corps de ballet dancers we're swooning over. Click their names and photos to learn more!
Courtney Lavine, American Ballet Theatre
Courtney Lavine in Marcelo Gomes' AfterEffect. Rosalie O'Connor, Courtesy ABT.
Sage Humphries, Boston Ballet
From left: Sage Humphries and Lauren Herfindahl in John Cranko's Romeo and Juliet. Liza Voll, Courtesy Boston Ballet.
Mira Nadon, New York City Ballet
Mira Nadon in A Midsummer Night's Dream. Erin Baiano, Courtesy NYCB.
Christopher D'Ariano, Pacific Northwest Ballet
Christopher D'Ariano with PNB soloist Leah Merchant in Robyn Mineko Williams' The Trees The Trees. Angela Sterling, Courtesy PNB.
Tommie Kesten, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre
Tommie Kesten in The Sleeping Beauty with Lucius Kirst. Rich Sofranko, Courtesy Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre.
Edson Barbosa, The Joffrey Ballet
Edson Barbosa in Swan Lake. Cheryl Mann, Courtesy The Joffrey Ballet.
Mayumi Enokibara, Miami City Ballet
Mayumi Enokibara in Miami City Ballet's production of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker. Alexander Iziliaev, Courtesy MCB.
Adelaide Clauss, The Washington Ballet
Adelaide Clauss and Tamás Krizsa perform Swan Lake's Act II pas de deux. Gene Witkowski, Courtesy The Washington Ballet.
Jasmine Jimison, San Francisco Ballet
Jasmine Jimison as the Fairy of Playfulness in The Sleeping Beauty. Erik Tomasson, Courtesy SFB.
Yuria Isaka, Staatsballett Berlin
Yan Revazov, Courtesy Staatsballett Berlin.