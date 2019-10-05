Powered by RebelMouse
Ballet Stars
Lauren Warnecke
Oct. 05, 2019 12:14PM EST

2019 Stars of the Corps: The Joffrey Ballet's Edson Barbosa

Edson Barbosa in Swan Lake. Cheryl Mann, Courtesy The Joffrey Ballet.

In Yuri Possokhov's premiere of Anna Karenina at The Joffrey Ballet last February, Edson Barbosa opened the full-length with a thrilling solo. It's a sweeping, grandiose passage for the ill-fated station guard, who foreshadows Anna's tragic end. The role appealed to this Brazilian dancer's sensational stage presence and lusty technique. In fact, the three major roles he's danced for The Joffrey (the others being Tybalt in Romeo & Juliet and Hilarion in Giselle) have all had a flair for the dramatic. "I love dying onstage," he says.

From left: Brooke Linford, Edson Barbosa, Fernando Duarte and Graham Maverick in Vespertine. Cheryl Mann, courtesy The Joffrey Ballet.


Barbosa joined The Joffrey Ballet, which is unranked, in 2014 following a traineeship with San Francisco Ballet. While he shines in theatrical roles, by far his best outing was in the company's April mixed-repertoire program, with exquisite performances in Andrew McNicol's world premiere Yonder Blue, Liam Scarlett's Vespertine and Andrea Walker's Home. "What I like about an unranked company is that it keeps everybody on their toes," says Barbosa, who enjoys the challenge of learning soloist and corps de ballet roles simultaneously. "Every person in the company gets a chance to shine."

Ballet Stars

Precious Adams' Journey from Student of the World to Captivating English National Ballet First Artist

Kristie Kahns. Hair and makeup by Kristina Feyerherm.

This is Pointe's Fall 2019 cover story. You can subscribe to the magazine here, or click here to purchase this issue.


Precious Adams is sitting in a deck chair in the sunshine of London's Olympic Park. She's on a break from rehearsing Christopher Wheeldon's Cinderella with English National Ballet, where she's been polishing up her comic timing for the role of Sister Edwina (they're not "ugly" sisters in this production). "Working with Christopher Wheeldon is a massive tick on my bucket list," smiles the 24-year-old as she tucks into her lunch.

Behind the Revolutionary Technology of BLOCH's Stretch Pointe Line

Courtesy BLOCH

Today's ballet dancer needs a lot from a pointe shoe. "What I did 20 years ago is not what these dancers are doing now," says New York City Ballet shoe manager Linnette Roe. "They are expected to go harder, longer days. They are expected to go from sneakers, to pointe shoes, to character shoes, to barefoot and back to pointe shoes all in a day."

The team at BLOCH developed their line of Stretch Pointe shoes to address dancer's most common complaints about the fit and performance of their pointe shoes. "It's a scientific take on the pointe shoe," says Roe. Dancers are taking notice and Stretch Pointe shoes are now worn by stars like American Ballet Theatre principal Isabella Boylston, who stars in BLOCH's latest campaign for the shoes.

We dug into the details of Stretch Pointe's most game-changing features:

Ballet Stars

2019 Stars of the Corps: Miami City Ballet's Mayumi Enokibara

Mayumi Enokibara in Miami City Ballet's production of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker®. Choreography by George Balanchine © The George Balanchine Trust. Alexander Iziliaev, Courtesy MCB.

As a first-timer in the corps of Concerto Barocco, Mayumi Enokibara exercised a basic tenet: to find joy in a challenge. Though in the end she felt exhausted by the nonstop, intricately entwined Balanchine steps, the Brazilian-born ballerina—in her fourth year, following an apprenticeship, at Miami City Ballet—calls that performance last season's high point. "I loved giving it my all!" she says.

Ballet Stars

David Hallberg Joins The Royal Ballet as a Principal Guest Artist

David Hallberg and Natalia Osipova in Romeo and Juliet. Andrej Uspenski, Courtesy ROH.

Yesterday, The Royal Ballet announced that David Hallberg will be joining the company as a principal guest artist for the 2019–20 season.

Hallberg is already a familiar face at The Royal. As a guest last season he danced alongside beloved partner and Royal principal Natalia Osipova in Sir Frederick Ashton's A Month in the Country and Sir Kenneth MacMillan's Romeo and Juliet. This year, Hallberg will continue to take on roles opposite Osipova. They'll perform MacMillan's Manon on October 15 and 19. On November 20, Hallberg will make his Royal Opera House debut as The Sleeping Beauty's Prince Florimund with Osipova as Princess Aurora. In March of 2020, he'll return to star in the company's first revival of Liam Scarlett's new production of Swan Lake.

