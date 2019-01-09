Watch the 2019 YoungArts Dance Performance Live Stream Tonight (and Meet the Ballet Finalists)

Let the ballet live streams continue! Last week we let you know that Youth American Grand Prix is streaming its regional semi-finals each weekend. Tonight, National YoungArts is sharing its finalists' dance performance.
The National YoungArts Foundation seeks out high school aged artists from around the country and gives them monetary awards, mentorship opportunities and the chance to participate in regional workshops. Artists span across 10 disciplines ranging from music to writing to visual art to dance. The finalists from each region are invited to the annual National YoungArts Week, an all-expenses-paid experience including master classes, workshops and performances with top artists (this year the dance faculty includes former New York City Ballet star Wendy Whelan). Nominations for the U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts will also be made from this group.
Tonight's performance starts at 8 pm EST and features 22 dancers focused on contemporary, tap, choreography, classical Indian dance, and, of course, ballet. The four ballet finalists are Kenneth Allen, Kali Kleiman, Bridget Lee and Lily Turner; you can read more about them below. These young dancers are certainly in good company. Former YoungArts finalists include Royal Ballet principal Sarah Lamb, English National Ballet principal Jeffrey Cirio and American Ballet Theatre soloist Cassandra Trenary, among many others.
If you're between the ages of 15-18, you might want to consider applying for next year. In the meantime, you can watch the 2019 finalists perform here.
Kenneth Allen
Katherine Bollens, Courtesy YoungArts
Age: 17
Hometown: Centennial, Colorado
Training: Next Generation Ballet in Tampa, Florida
In addition to his full-time training, Allen has attended summer intensives at the Royal Ballet School, Paris Opéra Ballet School, School of American Ballet, American Ballet Theatre and Pacific Northwest Ballet. He's also interested in choreography and dance history.
Kali Kleiman
Katherine Bollens, Courtesy YoungArts
Age: 15
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Training: The Dallas Conservatory
Kleiman is no stranger to competitions; she's a five-time classical solo finalist at Youth American Grand Prix and in 2017 won the silver medal at the World Ballet Competition. You might also recognize Kleiman for her work as a Grishko pointe shoe ambassador and Dancewear Solutions model.
Bridget Lee
Katherine Bollens, Courtesy YoungArts
Age: 18
Hometown: North Canton, Ohio
Training: Royal Winnipeg Ballet School Professional Division
Lee earned her spot at RWB's school through her participation in YAGP. Before attending RWB she spent three years on competition teams in her hometown.
Lily Turner
Age: 15
Hometown: Costa Mesa, California
Training: Southland Ballet Academy
Turner is an International Scholar of the Royal Ballet School, which allows her to train in London for a few weeks each year. Last year she won the Natalia Makarova Award for Artistry at YAGP, and she performs regularly with Festival Ballet Theatre.
Note: Lily Turner won't be performing in tonight's performance due to illness.