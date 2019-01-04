Check Out These Two YAGP Live Streams This Weekend

Raise your hand if you're excited for competition season! Youth America Grand Prix Regional Semi-Finals are well underway, leading up to the much-awaited New York Finals April 12-19. Even better, they're live-streamed, meaning you now have the perfect excuse to spend your weekend at home, watching ballet (while sewing your pointe shoes and stretching, of course).
This weekend features semi-finals in Seattle, Washington and Tampa, Florida. To see the full schedules and set up streaming, click here. Streaming starts at $13.99. Packages of 2, 4, 6 or 12 total viewing hours are available, and viewers can log in and out as often as they like.
The Tampa competition also includes YAGP's annual gala. The Stars of Today Meet the Stars of Tomorrow Gala will take place on Saturday, January 5 at 8 pm at Tampa's Straz Center. The gala features a lineup of 14 incredible dancers, nine of whom are YAGP alumni. The list includes American Ballet Theatre soloist Skylar Brandt, San Francisco Ballet principal Sasha De Sola, Boston Ballet principal Derek Dunn, former Washington Ballet dancer Brooklyn Mack, New York City Ballet principal Daniel Ulbricht, ABT principal Hee Seo, guest artist Joseph Gatti and more (click here for the full list). While we don't know all of the works they'll be dancing, we turned to Instagram for a few clues.
YAGP Semi-Finals throughout the U.S. and Canada will be streamed live each weekend through March 17. You can also catch up on YAGP's "Ask the Expert" video series, where dance professionals share their thoughts on topics ranging from injury prevention to college admissions.