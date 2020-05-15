3 New Ballet Podcasts to Add to Your Queue

<p><br/></p>
San Francisco Ballet<p>San Francisco Ballet was the first major U.S. ballet company forced to cancel performances in March. It has since launched SF @ Home, a new initiative to broadcast archival performances on its <a href="https://www.sfballet.org/sf-ballet-home/" target="_blank">website</a>, <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sfballet/videos/898477387247355/?__tn__=kC-R&eid=ARCBfeuwUs7PZxD-MZXHZdEf0EltWTGhZjn20bcy1lZ8Fh7GMPEs-jKRxxhxIPeIW9gSZmOsnvQFyzAj&hc_ref=ARTw9aFjnQFD2TRJYjyoWFVTpkpndgngpe8momfD2-vhLZImqvfL7K1fLrus4UfVIoo&fref=nf&__xts__[0]=68.ARDrbpBAF-dwRWnxckCW2bhUT4Vqe14W2xGs4ZWBzr7nYde1SBgPXkj1ENHYigugdif5ipPSBOklQKBrPPS7Er9WINhEstgJPt_03GNgrBpC5b8dT9PuiazFzEUBj4I3oZh38R_LVcqAfm0hdwYk5cfYfS2Oji74AfsBJnNGASoOCEENRpHjAbKfIUpqm5-hYT3zzmAvEoYCRhwEnUlqKcHSgBQzvnj2FF7kOwFdcuu8Sa47tx--Bmh5V676kPhEMdf_q_PK5Hs-Zx99VD_QU3UlcIeDdMex3uGArniXpb-sUviwmEBmxaDerFdRuXPtIHTzIjGcGHkuRaD7XwYcpCpH7Vc" target="_blank">Facebook</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B-ibcn1jZXa/" target="_blank">Instagram</a> pages, and <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ez7_q3rVgQI" target="_blank">YouTube channel</a>. Below is a schedule of upcoming events.</p><ul><li><strong>May 8–15:</strong> Helgi Tomasson's full-length <em>Romeo and Juliet,</em> captured from a 2015 performance starring Mathilde Froustey and Carlo di Lanno in the title roles. Before the broadcast, be sure to tune in at 2 pm PT on May 8 for a Q&A with Tomasson and Froustey.</li><li><strong>May 11—25:</strong> You can also catch Tomasson's <em>Romeo and Juliet, </em>this time starring former SFB dancers Maria Kochetkova and Davit Karapetyan, on Lincoln Center's new online platform, Lincoln Center at Home. Tune in to Lincoln Center's <a href="http://lincolncenter.org/lincoln-center-at-home/show/san-francisco-ballet-romeo-and-juliet-486" target="_blank">website</a> and <a href="https://www.facebook.com/LincolnCenterNYC/" target="_blank">Facebook page</a> to watch.</li><li><strong>May 15–22</strong>: Justin Peck's <em>Hurry Up, We're Dreaming</em>, also created for SFB's 2018 Unbound Festival, with music by L.A.–based electronic band M83.</li><li><strong>May 22–29</strong>: Christopher Wheeldon's <em>Bound To, </em>a reflection on our disconnected world in the face of all-consuming technology, which also premiered at SFB's 2018 Unbound Festival.</li></ul>
Royal Danish Ballet<p>The Royal Danish Ballet is streaming a performance of August Bournonville's <em>Napoli</em> on its <a href="https://kglteater.dk/kgl/xtra/forestilling-napoli?fbclid=IwAR3rccB6kBGRvzlZUmmhYYVV2g2KSe7p_Um1GjTbCzMdvR2PSVbnpX5aUSc&section=31079" target="_blank">website</a> <strong>right now</strong>. The performance, staged by artistic director Nikolaj Hübbe and recorded during the company's 2013-14 season, stars Alexandra Lo Sardo as Teresina and <a href="https://www.pointemagazine.com/search/?q=ALban+lendorf" target="_blank">Alban Lendorf</a> as Gennaro. You can also now watch Balanchine's<em> Ballo della Regina</em>, starring Holly Jean Dorger and Jonathan Chmelensky; John Neumeier's Romeo and Juliet, starring Ida Pretorius and Andreas Kaas; Christopher Wheeldon's Alice in Wonderland, starring Holly Jean Dorger; and the Marius Petipa classic <em>Raymonda</em>, starring J'aime Crandall and Alexander Bozinoff. <a href="https://kglteater.dk/xtra/forestillinger?section=32010" target="_blank">Click here </a>for links to all performances. <a href="https://kglteater.dk/xtra/forestillinger/forestilling-alice-i-eventyrland/" target="_blank"></a></p>
Mariinsky Ballet<p>St. Petersburg's famed Mariinsky Theatre is releasing web broadcasts on its streaming channel, <a href="https://mariinsky.tv/e" target="_blank">Mariinsky TV</a>, with a ballet, opera or symphony performance posted every few days. On Friday, <strong>May 14</strong>, the company presents <em>The Sleeping Beauty</em>, starring Yekaterina Osmolkina as Princess Aurora and Kimin Kim as Prince Desiré. Each broadcast will be available for 24 hours.<span></span></p>
<div style="padding: 20px 0 40px;">
<!--ros_pm_desktop_medrec-->
<div class="htl-ad"
data-unit="pointe_magazine/pm_desktop_medrec"
data-sizes="0x0:|1024x0:300x250"
data-prebid="0x0:|1024x0:pm_desktop_medrec"
data-refresh="viewable"
data-refresh-secs="45"
></div>
</div>
Paris Opéra Ballet<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="707ebf7e6438c4c962092a0c5aa4bb1b"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/N6spHY5gsfM?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Paris Opéra Ballet has been streaming performances from its archives on its <a href="https://www.operadeparis.fr/magazine/cendrillon-replay" target="_blank">website</a>. <strong>Now through June 19</strong>, the company streams Rudolf Nureyev's Hollywood-themed <em>Cinderella</em>, starring étoiles Valantine Colasante in the title role, Karl Paquette as the Star Actor, and Ludmila Pagliero and Dorothée Gilbert as the Two Sisters.<strong></strong></p>
Stuttgart Ballet<p>Stuttgart Ballet has been releasing a series of on-demand videos on its <a href="https://www.stuttgart-ballet.de/" target="_blank">website</a> and <a href="https://www.youtube.com/c/dasstuttgarterballett" target="_blank">YouTube</a> page in recent weeks as part of its <a href="https://www.stuttgart-ballet.de/home/" target="_blank">Stuttgart Ballet @Home</a> initiative. <strong><strong>F</strong></strong>rom <strong>May 14–17</strong>, Stuttgart Ballet presents John Cranko's 1972 <em>Initials R.B.M.E.</em>, set to Johannes Brahms' Second Piano Concerto. The ballet, which is a favorite in the company's home city, is rarely seen elsewhere. </p>
Hamburg Ballet<p>Hamburg Ballet is offering a series of performance videos on demand, all choreographed by legendary artistic director, John Neumeier. Each will be <strong>available for 48 hours</strong>. The company streams <em>Illusions—like Swan Lake </em>on <strong>May 16</strong>. All streamed performances are available on the company's <a href="https://www.hamburgballett.de/en/news/online_programm.php" target="_blank">website</a> starting at <strong>10:30 am ET/7:30 am PT</strong>.</p>
<div style="padding: 20px 0 40px;">
<!--ros_pm_desktop_medrec-->
<div class="htl-ad"
data-unit="pointe_magazine/pm_desktop_medrec"
data-sizes="0x0:|1024x0:300x250"
data-prebid="0x0:|1024x0:pm_desktop_medrec"
data-refresh="viewable"
data-refresh-secs="45"
></div>
</div>
The Royal Ballet<p>The Royal Ballet has been holding streaming events on the company's <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ko-b3dXiykY" target="_blank">YouTube channel</a> and <a href="https://www.facebook.com/royaloperahouse" target="_blank">Facebook page</a>. Tune in <strong>May 15</strong> for Sir Kenneth Macmillan's three-act <em>Anastasia</em>. Natalia Ospiova stars as<em> </em>Anna Anderson, a mysterious woman who believes herself to be Grand Duchess Anastasia, the youngest daughter of Russia's Czar Nicholas II, and who claims she is the sole survivor of her family's infamous assassination. The broadcast starts at <strong>2 pm ET/11 am PT. </strong>Bonus: You can still catch past broadcasts of Christopher Wheeldon's <em></em><a href="https://www.roh.org.uk/tickets-and-events/the-winters-tale-stream-details" target="_blank"><em>The Winter's Tale</em></a><em> </em>and<em> </em>Arthur Pita's <em><a href="https://www.roh.org.uk/streaming/the-metamorphosis" target="_blank">Metamorphosis</a></em>, on the company's website and on YouTube.</p>
New York City Ballet<p>Twice a week through May 29, <a href="https://www.nycballet.com/Season-Tickets/Digital-Spring-Season.aspx" target="_blank">New York City Ballet </a>will release a ballet performance at <strong>8 pm ET/5 pm PT</strong>. The programs showcase footage taken during recent seasons, and will be available on NYCB's <a href="https://www.nycballet.com/default.aspx" target="_blank">website</a>, <a href="https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=854782885030047" target="_blank">Facebook page</a> and <a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCg1UaFOsQ7BkCWAxNIpE4uQ" target="_blank">YouTube </a>channel <strong>for 72 hours</strong>. Tuesday nights feature works by NYCB's co-founding choreographers, George Balanchine and Jerome Robbins, while Friday nights explore the company's more cutting edge repertoire. Check out the first two weeks of programming below:</p><ul><li>Tuesday, <strong>May 12</strong>: Jerome Robbins' <em>Afternoon of a Faun</em> (starring Sterling Hyltin and Joseph Gordon in his 2018 debut) and "Spring" from his <em>The Four Seasons</em>, plus excerpts from Balanchine's <em>Divertimento No. 15</em>, <em>The Four Temperaments</em> and <em>Western Symphony</em>.</li><li>Friday, <strong>May 15</strong>: Justin Peck's <em>Pulcinella Variations.</em></li><li>Tuesday, <strong>May 19</strong>: "Diamonds" from Balanchine's <em>Jewels</em>, starring Sara Mearns and Russell Janzen.</li><li>Friday, <strong>May 22</strong>: NYCB presents two works by Christopher Wheeldon': <em>Liturgy</em>, performed by Maria Kowroski and Jared Angle, and <em>Carousel (A Dance)</em> with Lauren Lovette and Tyler Angle.</li></ul>
Smuin Ballet<p>Smuin Ballet is offering 48-hour streaming access to a pre-recorded performance <strong>every Wednesday</strong>. Called Hump Day Ballets, the week's repertoire is chosen by a different company member. Links to the broadcast will be available on the company's <a href="https://www.facebook.com/smuinballet" target="_blank">Facebook</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/smuinballet/" target="_blank">Instagram </a>page, as well as through the company's email list (a sign up is available at <a href="https://www.smuinballet.org/" target="_blank">smuinballet.org</a>).</p>
<div style="padding: 20px 0 40px;">
<!--ros_pm_desktop_medrec-->
<div class="htl-ad"
data-unit="pointe_magazine/pm_desktop_medrec"
data-sizes="0x0:|1024x0:300x250"
data-prebid="0x0:|1024x0:pm_desktop_medrec"
data-refresh="viewable"
data-refresh-secs="45"
></div>
</div>
Carolina Ballet<p>Carolina Ballet has been uploading a pre-recorded ballet from its vast repertoire to its <a href="https://www.carolinaballet.com/performances/" target="_blank">website</a> and <strong>every Tuesday and Friday</strong>. This Tuesday it's <em>Blue Jay Eyes</em>,<em> </em>choreographed by Mariana Oliveira, to music by Heitor Villa-Lobos. Watch it and all future uploads <a href="https://www.carolinaballet.com/performances/" target="_blank">here</a>.</p>
Dutch National Ballet<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="685f9fdfa00f491afceab0bcae20d1cb"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/pejlDL88Flc?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Dutch National Ballet is streaming ballets this month<em> </em>on its <a href="https://www.operaballet.nl/online" target="_blank">new online platform</a> and on its <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yMw0ApqUVHY" target="_blank">YouTube channel</a>. <strong>Now through May 23</strong>, you can watch Rudi Van Dantzig's <em>The Swanlake</em>, starring Maia Makhateli and Daniel Camargo.<em> </em>Then starting <strong>May 16</strong>, the company will present Hans Van Manen: Part 2, featuring the Dutch choreographer's <em>Sarcasms</em>, <em>Two Gold Variations</em> and the 2010 film <em>Documentary Creating Without Words</em>, which follows Van Manen as he creates his ballet<em> Without Words</em>. All streamings start at <strong>1 pm ET/10 am PT.</strong></p>
Northern Ballet<p>UK–based Northern Ballet is offering a <a href="https://northernballet.com/pay-as-you-feel-season" target="_blank">Pay As You Feel Digital Season</a>, with a series of videos available on the company's website for a limited time, along with a link to donate. <em>EGO</em>, a Northern Ballet original dance film, is available on the <a href="https://northernballet.com/ego" target="_blank">website</a> <strong>now.</strong> You can also catch highlights from the company's <a href="https://northernballet.com/gala" target="_blank">50th Anniversary gala performance</a> and excerpts from Kenneth Tindall's brand new ballet <em><a href="https://northernballet.com/geisha" target="_blank">Geisha</a></em><strong>. </strong>In the coming weeks,<strong> </strong>David Nixon's <em>Dracula</em> will on BBC Four and iPlayer as part of the BBC's Culture in Quarantine Season.</p>
<div style="padding: 20px 0 40px;">
<!--ros_pm_desktop_medrec-->
<div class="htl-ad"
data-unit="pointe_magazine/pm_desktop_medrec"
data-sizes="0x0:|1024x0:300x250"
data-prebid="0x0:|1024x0:pm_desktop_medrec"
data-refresh="viewable"
data-refresh-secs="45"
></div>
</div>
Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo<p>Let's face it—we all could use a laugh right now. Thankfully, <a href="https://trockadero.org/" target="_blank">Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo</a> will be posting recordings of past performances to its Vimeo channel every two weeks as part of its <a href="https://trockadero.org/2020/04/the-trocks-launch-online-performance-series/" target="_blank">#trocksathome </a>initiative. <strong>Right now</strong>, you can watch the Trocks' hilarious rendition of <em>Walpurgisnacht</em>. <a href="https://vimeo.com/145666594" target="_blank">Click here</a> to watch. </p>
Tulsa Ballet<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a09cf79a29565a5fd7ef96f270e680db"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/fzaqsInSWio?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>On Friday, <strong>May 15</strong> at<strong> 7 pm CST</strong> and Saturday, <strong>May 16</strong> at<strong> 1</strong><strong>2 pm CST</strong>, Tulsa Ballet will stream Ronald Hynd's <em>The Merry Widow</em> on its <a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6Ey0G-kCjmoEiSbZWHk5JQ?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank">YouTube channel</a>. The production features lush costumes and sets by Roberta Guidi de Bagno, an stars some of Tulsa Ballet's former leading dancers such as Alfonso Martin, Yi Wang, Ma Cong (now resident choreographer), Alexandra Bergman and Beatrice Sebelin. <a href="https://tulsaballet.org/the-merry-widow-live-stream-may-15th-16th/" target="_blank">Click here</a> for more information on how to watch and to RSVP—the performances will not be available once they go offline.</p>
Pacific Northwest Ballet<p>Pacific Northwest Ballet has just announced an exciting lineup of online broadcasts, available on the company's <a href="https://www.facebook.com/PNBallet" target="_blank">Facebook page</a> and <a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/pacificnwballet" target="_blank">YouTube channel</a>. <strong><strong>F</strong></strong>rom <strong>May 22–27</strong>, PNB presents <em>Swan Lake</em>, starring Noelani Pantastico and Seth Orza. Finally, cath the company in Balanchine's <em>A Midsummer Night's Dream</em> from <strong>June 24–29</strong>, featuring Laura Tisserand and Kyle Davis. All streamings start at 7 pm PDT on the night of their release.</p>
<div style="padding: 20px 0 40px;">
<!--ros_pm_desktop_medrec-->
<div class="htl-ad"
data-unit="pointe_magazine/pm_desktop_medrec"
data-sizes="0x0:|1024x0:300x250"
data-prebid="0x0:|1024x0:pm_desktop_medrec"
data-refresh="viewable"
data-refresh-secs="45"
></div>
</div>
New York Theatre Ballet<p>New York Theatre Ballet, now called NYTB/Chamber Works, started its <a href="https://nytb.org/calendar-and-tickets/livingroomseries" target="_blank">Living Room Series</a> in March. <strong>Every Friday night</strong>, the company will release a performance video from its archives. The best part? NYTB has made all past Living Room Series performances available on its website. <a href="https://nytb.org/calendar-and-tickets/livingroomseries" target="_blank">Click here </a>for links to all performances, including the company's REP Triple Bill, All Alston Evening, All Tudor Evening, All Limón Evening, and Keith Michaels' <em>Mother GOOSE</em> and <em>Alice in Wonderland </em><em>Follies</em>.</p>
English National Ballet<p>English National Ballet has launched Wednesday Watch Parties, featuring full-length recordings of company performances on ENB's <a href="https://www.facebook.com/EnglishNationalBallet" target="_blank">Facebook page</a> and <a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/enballet" target="_blank">YouTube channel</a>. Tune in <strong>every Wednesday</strong> at <strong>2 pm ET/11 am PT</strong>; videos will be <strong>available for 48 hours</strong>. On <strong>May 13</strong>, tune in for Azure Barton's <em><a href="https://www.ballet.org.uk/onscreen/watch-party-fantastic-beings" target="_blank">Fantastic Beings</a></em>, a work for 20 dancers to the music of Mason Bates. Stina Quagebeur's <em><a href="https://www.ballet.org.uk/onscreen/watch-party-nora/" target="_blank">Nora</a></em> (inspired by the Henrik Ibsen play<em> A Doll's House</em>) makes it's online debut on <strong>May 20</strong>, followed by Derek Deane's <a href="https://www.ballet.org.uk/onscreen/watch-party-swan-lake/" target="_blank">Swan Lake </a>on <strong>May 27</strong>.</p>
Island Moving Company<p>Rhode Island–based <a href="http://islandmovingco.org/" target="_blank">Island Moving Company</a> is offering select performances from its repertory archives on its <a href="http://islandmovingco.org/great-dance-in-great-places/" target="_blank">website</a>. Called Great Dance in Great Places, the series runs every Thursday through Sunday. <strong>May 14–17</strong>, the troupe is showcasing Simona Di Tullio's <em>Alice 2.0</em>., Glen Lewis' <em>He Who Closed the Mouths of Lyins</em>, and Rodney Rivera's <em>Here's to Life</em>.<strong></strong></p>
<div style="padding: 20px 0 40px;">
<!--ros_pm_desktop_medrec-->
<div class="htl-ad"
data-unit="pointe_magazine/pm_desktop_medrec"
data-sizes="0x0:|1024x0:300x250"
data-prebid="0x0:|1024x0:pm_desktop_medrec"
data-refresh="viewable"
data-refresh-secs="45"
></div>
</div>
Vienna State Opera Ballet<p>The Vienna State Ballet has been hosting streaming events for both its opera and ballet companies for free on its <a href="https://www.staatsoperlive.com/live" target="_blank">website</a> (a sign-in is required). On Wednesday, <strong>May 20</strong>, the company presents Paul Connelly's <em><a href="https://www.staatsoperlive.com/event/0/57ed5d80-8c6a-4896-95ed-3b12159729e3/watch" target="_blank">The Nutcracker</a></em>, starring Liudmila Konavalova as Clara. Broadcasts start at 7 am ET.</p>
American Repertory Ballet<p>American Repertory Ballet was supposed to perform its new production of <em>Giselle</em> this weekend at Princeton's McCarter Theater. But since the COVID-19 pandemic has forced its cancellation, the company is <strong>now</strong> presenting an hour's worth of excerpts on its <a href="https://www.arballetvideos.org/" target="_blank">website</a>, filmed during a February 16 performance at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center. The production is a collaboration between Cuban and American stagers, including José Manuel Carreño, Aydmara Cabrera, Ana Novoa and Ian Hussey.</p>
Black Iris Project<p>In honor of Mother's Day, Jeremy McQueen's <a href="https://www.blackirisproject.org/" target="_blank">Black Iris Projec</a>t, which focuses intensely on bringing Black stories to life through ballet, is <strong>now</strong> streaming the Emmy-nominated dance film <em>A Mother's Rite </em>on the company's <a href="https://www.blackirisproject.org/a-mothers-rite" target="_blank">website</a> and on <a href="https://vimeo.com/394720909" target="_blank">Vimeo</a>. (It will also be <a href="https://www.bxtimes.com/bronx-resident-receives-emmy-nod-for-film-a-mothers-rite/" target="_blank">televised locally</a> this weekend on CUNY-TV on BronxNet.) Set to a four-handed piano arrangement of Igor Stravinsky's <em>Rite of Spring</em>, McQueen's ballet follows a mother's grief after her son is murdered by police. Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre's Courtney Celeste Spears stars in this powerful 40-minute solo, which was filmed in the historic home of Harlem Renaissance poet Langston Hughes<span></span></p>
<div style="padding: 20px 0 40px;">
<!--ros_pm_desktop_medrec-->
<div class="htl-ad"
data-unit="pointe_magazine/pm_desktop_medrec"
data-sizes="0x0:|1024x0:300x250"
data-prebid="0x0:|1024x0:pm_desktop_medrec"
data-refresh="viewable"
data-refresh-secs="45"
></div>
</div>
City Ballet of San Diego<p>Ballet lovers can now watch City Ballet of San Diego in Elizabeth Wistrich's <em>Mozart's Requiem</em>, starring principals dancers Ariana Gonzales, Sumire Ito and Iago Breschi. The ballet, performed to live music, will be available on <a href="https://vimeo.com/415395000/1a331473ca" target="_blank">Vimeo </a><strong>now through May 18</strong>. You can also catch the company in Act II of <em>Swan Lake</em> <strong>right now</strong> on <a href="https://vimeo.com/409676730/d946f7a10b" target="_blank">Vimeo</a>. The 2018 performance features Gonzales and Breschi as Odette and Prince Siegfried, as well as the City Ballet Orchestra playing Tchaikovsky's iconic score.</p>
Ballet Black<p>London's Ballet Black has been releasing filmed performances on its <a href="https://balletblack.co.uk/bb-on-film/" target="_blank">website </a>and <a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0IO8Gn7SRwPmBLL1kTff3g" target="_blank">YouTube channel</a> on Sunday nights as part of its BB on Film initiative. Each will be available for one week. Right <strong>now</strong> you can catch the company in Sophie Laplane's <em>Click!</em><em></em>. Then, be sure to tune in on <strong>May 17</strong> for Arthur Pita's <em>Christaux, </em>as well as <strong>May 24</strong> for Will Tuckett's <em>Depouillement </em>You can also still catch the full performance of <em>House of Dreams</em>, choreographed by Michael Corder, on their YouTube channel.</p>
Kansas City Ballet<p>Kansas City Ballet's KCBallet On Demand offers a series of limited video runs of select past performances. On Friday, <strong>May 15</strong> at <strong>7 pm CT</strong>, the company will stream Myles Thatcher's <em>Umbra </em>on its <a href="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://kcballet.org/events/kc-ballet-on-demand-umbra/&source=gmail&ust=1589543139880000&usg=AFQjCNE8EH7P-3PxsZEvn30hBHQDWwCGHQ" target="_blank">website</a>. But beforehand, tune in for a pre-performance discussion with Thatcher and KCB artistic director Devon Carney, starting at 6:30 pm.</p>
<div style="padding: 20px 0 40px;">
<!--ros_pm_desktop_medrec-->
<div class="htl-ad"
data-unit="pointe_magazine/pm_desktop_medrec"
data-sizes="0x0:|1024x0:300x250"
data-prebid="0x0:|1024x0:pm_desktop_medrec"
data-refresh="viewable"
data-refresh-secs="45"
></div>
</div>
Nashville Ballet<p>Nashville Ballet was supposed to present its Emergence program this weekend, featuring a slew of new works. While the performances had to be cancelled to adhere to social distancing measures, many of the program's choreographers will present digital works on May 16 as part of the company's free <a href="https://www.nashvilleballet.com/saturday-night-with-nashville-ballet" target="_blank">Saturday Night with Nashville Ballet</a> series. Each ballet was created while the artists were social distancing; they include resident choreographer Christopher Stuart, artistic director Paul Vasterling, associate artistic director Nick Mullikin, and NB dancers Molly Sansone, Julia Eisen and Geraldn Watson. Tune in to Nashville Ballet's <a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7io9sAXJy3eemWlT1FMqrA" target="_blank">YouTube channel</a> on <strong>May 16</strong> at <strong>5 pm CT</strong>; click <a href="https://www.nashvilleballet.com/saturday-night-with-nashville-ballet" target="_blank">here</a> to subscribe</p>
Youth America Grand Prix<p>Youth America Grand Prix is turning its voting process over to its audience. On Friday, <strong>May 15</strong> at <strong>7 ET</strong>, Saturday, <strong>May 16</strong> at <strong>7 ET</strong> and Sunday, <strong>May 17</strong> at <strong>3 pm ET</strong>, fans can tune into Facebook LIVE for YAGP's Ensemble Audience Choice Awards. The top three ensembles from various locations—chosen from a pool of over 12,000 aspiring dancers—will be shown online this weekend. From May 18-22 the top 12 performances will be announced, with the finalists aired again on Saturday, <strong>May 23</strong> at <strong>1 pm ET</strong>. On Sunday, May 24, the ensemble who received the most votes will be announced. Tune in <a href="https://www.facebook.com/YouthAmericaGrandPrix/" target="_blank">here</a>. </p>
Lincoln Center at Home<p>On Friday, <strong>June 5</strong> at <strong>8 pm ET</strong>, fans can tune in to see Rodgers & Hammerstein's <em>Carousel </em>with the New York Philharmonic. This cast of this staged production includes a long list of Broadway stars in addition to Robbie Fairchild and Tiler Peck. Watch <a href="http://lincolncenter.org/lincoln-center-at-home/show/broadway-fridays-406?utm_source=wordfly&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=5.12.20BroadwayFridays&utm_content=version_A&uid=482494&sourceNumber=" target="_blank">here</a>. </p>
<div style="padding: 20px 0 40px;">
<!--ros_pm_desktop_medrec-->
<div class="htl-ad"
data-unit="pointe_magazine/pm_desktop_medrec"
data-sizes="0x0:|1024x0:300x250"
data-prebid="0x0:|1024x0:pm_desktop_medrec"
data-refresh="viewable"
data-refresh-secs="45"
></div>
</div>
The Rosin Box Project<p><strong>Every Friday</strong> at <strong>6 pm PT</strong>, San Diego-based contemporary ballet company The Rosin Box Project is sharing video content from past performances. Each free virtual program is available for 24 hours, and features optional commentary from the dancers and choreographers. All collected donations will go towards putting on a free performance for local first responders and essential workers later this summer. Click <a href="https://www.therosinboxproject.com/thevirtualbox" target="_blank">here</a> to watch.</p>
Marquee TV<p>While you need a subscription to performing arts streaming service <a href="https://www.marquee.tv/" target="_blank">Marquee TV</a>, it is currently offering 14 days of free streaming for new subscribers. Marquee offers a robust selection of ballet and contemporary dance performances from major international dance companies, including The Royal Ballet, New York City Ballet, Dutch National Ballet, Royal Swedish Ballet, Alonzo King LINES Ballet and Bolshoi Ballet. This month features two new releases: The Royal Ballet in Mayerling, available Saturday, <strong>May 23</strong>, and the Bolshoi Ballet in <em>Coppelia</em>, available <strong>May 30</strong>. <strong></strong></p>
All Arts<p><a href="https://allarts.org/" target="_blank">All Arts</a>, the streaming arm of New York PBS station WNET, is offering a slew of performances for free <strong>right now</strong>. Catch the Czech National Ballet in <em>Romeo and Juliet</em>, the Mariinsky Ballet in Balanchine's <em>Jewels</em>, Tokyo Ballet and Ballet Béjart Lausanne in Maurice Béjart's<strong> </strong><em>Ninth Symphony</em>, <em>Young Stars of Ballet</em>, and State Street Ballet in the company's production of <em>Cinderella</em>. You can also catch behind-the-scenes documentaries of Kansas City Ballet's <em>Wizard of Oz</em> and <a href="https://www.pointemagazine.com/joffrey-nutcracker-pbs-2513599318.html" target="_blank">Christopher Wheeldon's </a><em><a href="https://www.pointemagazine.com/joffrey-nutcracker-pbs-2513599318.html">Nutcracker</a></em><strong> </strong>at Joffrey Ballet.</p>
<div style="padding: 20px 0 40px;">
<!--ros_pm_desktop_medrec-->
<div class="htl-ad"
data-unit="pointe_magazine/pm_desktop_medrec"
data-sizes="0x0:|1024x0:300x250"
data-prebid="0x0:|1024x0:pm_desktop_medrec"
data-refresh="viewable"
data-refresh-secs="45"
></div>
</div>