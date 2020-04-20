Taylor Stanley with members of NYCB in George Balanchine's Apollo

Erin Baiano, Courtesy NYCB

NYCB Launches Digital Spring Season Featuring Daily Online Programming

Chava Lansky
Apr 20, 2020

The opening night of a New York City Ballet season is always exciting: Audience members mill about Lincoln Center's plaza, buzzing with energy, anticipating seeing their favorite ballets and dancers back onstage. The company's spring season, scheduled to run April 21-May 29 was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. But today, NYCB announced an exciting replacement: a six-week long digital season designed to give balletomanes a taste of the company's magic, for free, from the confines of their homes.

NYCB's digital season includes new content released Monday through Saturday. Check out the weekly schedule below for a taste of the online programming to come.

Monday

Each Monday, fans can continue to tune into City Ballet The Podcast. A new nine-episode season, featuring NYCB dancers Silas Farley, Claire Kretzschmar and Aaron Sanz in conversation with their colleagues and former company dancers (including Patricia McBride on George Balanchine's "Rubies"), launches April 20. The first episode is all about music: NYCB resident conductor Daniel Capps explores Tchaikovsky's score for Allegro Brillante.

City Ballet The Podcast is available at podcast.nycballet.com and on all podcasting platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Radio Public.

Wendy Whelan, in an orange t shirt, leans against the barre and mirror in a ballet studio.

Associate artistic director Wendy Whelan teaching class

Erin Baiano, Courtesy NYCB

Tuesday

Tuesdays and Fridays are the digital season's pièce de résistance. Twice a week through May 29, the company will release a ballet performance at 8 pm EDT. Curated by Jonathan Stafford, Wendy Whelan and Justin Peck, the programs showcase footage taken during recent seasons, and will be available for free online for 72 hours. The Tuesday showings are entirely devoted to NYCB's co-founding choreographers, George Balanchine and Jerome Robbins.

The first installment, available April 21, is a 2017 recording of Allegro Brillante, starring Tiler Peck and Andrew Veyette, with an introduction by Stafford. Next Tuesday, April 28, viewers can see Taylor Stanley, Tiler Peck, Brittany Pollack and Indiana Woodward in a 2019 performance of Apollo.

Virtual performances will be available on NYCB's website, YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Wednesday

Have you ever dreamt of taking a class taught by former NYCB prima Wendy Whelan, but felt intimidated? Then Wednesday With Wendy is for you. NYCB launches its new series of open level ballet-inspired movement classes, taught by the company's associate artistic director, on April 22. Tune in every Wednesday at 5 pm EDT.

Classes will be available on NYCB's Instagram TV channel.

Sara Mearns in a deep lunge on pointe, supported by Gilbert Bolden

Sara Mearns and Gilbert Bolden III in Justin Peck's Rotunda

Erin Baiano, Courtesy NYCB

Thursday

April 23 at 6 pm EDT marks NYCB's first Ballet Essentials movement workshop, created by the company's education department. Taught by company artists, these 45-minute workshops are designed for teenage and adult dancers, providing a chance to learn some of the company's most beloved repertoire. Each workshop will include a ballet warm-up and movement combination inspired by the choreography. First up, soloist Lauren King explores Balanchine's Serenade. Additional workshops may also be available on Mondays.

Workshops are free, but registration is required. Visit balletessentials.nycballet.com for details.

Friday

Settle into your weekend with the second virtual performance of the week, available each Friday at 8 pm EDT. While Tuesdays are devoted mostly to Balanchine and Robbins, Fridays are contemporary, exploring some of the company's most cutting-edge repertoire. The April 24 showing features Justin Peck's 2020 Rotunda, to a commissioned score by Nico Muhly. On May 1, audiences can see a 2016 performance of George Balanchine's Ballo Della Regina, danced by Megan Fairchild and Anthony Huxley, and Christopher Wheeldon's After the Rain Pas de Deux, filmed in 2012 and starring Wendy Whelan and Craig Hall.

Virtual performances will be available for 72 hours on NYCB's website, YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Silas Farley leads class to a group of children in a studio. He stands with his arms in front of him.

NYCB dancer Silas Farley leads a workshop for children.

Rosalie O'Connor, Courtesy NYCB

Saturday

Each Saturday morning at 11 am EDT, the company will present Ballet Breaks, a six-week series of movement activities for kiddos ages 3 to 8. Each session, taught by an NYCB dancer, will be 20 minutes long, and include a warm-up and choreography inspired by company rep. On April 25, baby bunheads can dance along with principal Daniel Ulbricht as he explores Jerome Robbins' Fancy Free.

Workshops are free, but registration is required. Visit nycballet.com/balletbreaks for details.

Related Articles From Your Site
Related Articles Around the Web
coronavirus jonathan stafford wendy whelan justin peck online performances online classes city ballet the podcast silas farley claire kretzschmar aaron sanz lauren king daniel ulbricht new york city ballet

Latest Posts

Gergory Bartadon, Courtesy Prix de Lausanne

One to Watch: Get to Know 15-Year-Old Ava Arbuckle

Ava Arbuckle is a dancer on the rise. At just 15, the Texas native has taken home top medals at Youth America Grand Prix and the ADC|IBC, and won the Grishko model search. In February, she was one of just ten dancers from the United States selected to compete in the 2020 Prix de Lausanne, and the only one to place; she came in second, winning a full scholarship to the ballet school of her choice, and received the Rudolf Nureyev Foundation's Best Young Talent Prize.

Though her competition plans for the remainder of the year have been halted due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, Arbuckle remains undeterred, focusing on her ballet training and enjoying time with her family. Recently, we caught up with Arbuckle to hear all about her time at the Prix, how she's managing virtual training in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and her plans for the next year.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
prix de lausanne prix de lausanne 2020 youth america grand prix adc|ibc competition john cranko school elite classical coaching ava arbuckle
ava arbuckle
Tulsa Ballet in Ma Cong's Tchaikovsky: The Man Behind the Music. Kate Luber Photography, Courtesy Tulsa Ballet.

Updated: Mark Your Calendars for These Online Ballet Performances

Updated on 4/21/2020

As COVID-19 has forced ballet companies around the world to cancel performances—and even the remainder of their seasons—many are keeping their audiences engaged by streaming or posting pre-recorded performances onto their websites or social media channels. To help keep you inspired during these challenging times, we've put together a list of upcoming streaming events and digital performances.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
online ballet performances streamed ballet perofrmances covid-19 coronavirus
coronavirus
Courtesy Discount Dance Supply

Should You Try a Virtual Pointe Shoe Fitting?

Hopefully, a regular routine of living room relevés is keeping your pointework alive during the social distancing era. Now there's one more thing you can do from home: get fitted for pointe shoes. But should you forgo an in-person fitting?

Discount Dance Supply started planning its Virtual Pointe Fitting program about six months ago, long before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. "Initially, the idea was to target dancers who didn't have access to either a store in their area that carried a wide variety of pointe shoes or quality and trained fitters," says fit specialist Greer Yarborough, who helped develop the program. They're not totally alone: Canada's National Ballet School's Shoe Room also has virtual fittings, and brands like Gaynor Minden offer detailed questionnaires.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
pointe fitting discount dance supply virtual fittings pointe shoes
pointe shoes

Editors' Picks