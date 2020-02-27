Hi there, dance friends. I'm the editor in chief of Dance Spirit and content director of The Dance Edit newsletter. And I'm here with a bit of news sure to excite dancers, dance enthusiasts, and other assorted dance obsessives: The Dance Edit is launching a podcast!
Join me and other editors from Dance Magazine, Dance Spirit, and Pointe for The Dance Edit Podcast, a weekly roundtable discussion of the top stories moving and shaking (not sorry) the dance world. Beginning March 5th, we'll get you up to tempo (also not sorry) in about 15 minutes every Thursday morning.
In addition to unpacking the news of the week, we'll play some fun games, touch on notable moments in dance history, and even break down the dance memes happening on Instagram and TikTok. From the latest Ratmansky premiere to the latest celebrities doing the Renegade challenge, we'll be ruminating on it all.
Every so often, we'll also post special "En Face" episodes, featuring longer-form interviews with the dance artists in the news. These conversations will be plus grand complements to the petit weekly news recaps, if you will (and you should).
Find out more and subscribe here. And if you haven't yet signed up for The Dance Edit newsletter—a snappy daily dance digest—be sure to get on that, too.
Looking forward to nerding out about dance with you all!