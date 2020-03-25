YAGP is Offering Daily Online Classes Taught by Pro Alumni and Master Teachers

One of the unfortunate consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic is that most upcoming ballet competitions have been cancelled or postponed. But the world's largest scholarship competition, Youth America Grand Prix, is finding another way to reach out to its community.
Following in the footsteps of a number of major dancers and platforms, YAGP is now offering daily virtual classes on all of its social media platforms. And even better, they're being taught be an evolving list of YAGP alumni and directors affiliated with the competition. So far, the roster includes dancers Maria Khoreva, Kathryn Morgan, Sasha De Sola and Skylar Brandt, as well as Princess Grace Academy artistic director Luca Masala, Boston Ballet II associate director Peter Stark, and many more. Participants will also have the chance to mix it up, with a special course on Horton technique for ballet dancers being offered by YAGP judge and former Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater member Karine Plantadit.
The schedule, which started on Monday, March 23, offers class daily at 12 pm EST. And if you're in a different time zone, or spending your days in an online classroom, don't worry: All of the videos will remain on YAGP's channels for easy access whenever you have the time. "A lot of people are posting guided dance instruction, but it can be hard for parents and kids to determine whom to trust, and how to get quality training from home," said YAGP founder and artistic director Larissa Saveliev in a statement. "We are in a unique position to bring together a group of world-class professionals, whose expertise meets the high standard of dance education that we've upheld since our founding in 1999."
So pull out your ballet shoes and head to YAGP on Instagram, Facebook or YouTube to get started now!