Take Virtual Class From Your Kitchen Counter With These Pros

Chava Lansky
Mar 16, 2020

One of the hardest parts of hunkering down to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is giving up our daily routines. And for dancers, that means class. Last week we shared a number of online teaching platforms (including Miami City Ballet principal soloist Lauren Fadely's new virtual ballet school), but now there are even more options. Over the weekend a handful of pros stepped forward to share that they'll be giving virtual class via Instagram or Facebook Live. So stake a claim to your kitchen counter, and start organizing your schedule for the week.

Have you seen an option for online class that we've missed? Share it in the comments and we'll add it to this list!

Tiler Peck 

New York City Ballet star Tiler Peck is giving class from her family's home in Bakersfield, CA. She wrote on Instagram that she was scheduled to teach an advanced class at her sister's dance school, but given the circumstances decided to open it up to the public.

Where: @tilerpeck Live

When: Monday, March 16 at 10 am PST/1 pm EST

Chun Wai Chan 

"Trust me," wrote Houston Ballet principal Chun Wai Chan on Instagram. "I am an expert at taking ballet class at home." Chan will be offering class this Wednesday.

Where: @chunner Live

When: Wednesday, March 18, 11am-12:30 pm CST/12-1:30 pm EST

Ashley Bouder

Ashley Bouder is giving us an extra treat: live-streamed classes every day this week. Plus, the NYCB principal is saving the classes to her YouTube channel, so you can come back to them later.

Where: Ashley Bouder on YouTube

When: Monday, March 16-Friday, March 20 at 11 am EST

Alicia Graf Mack 

Ever wondered what it's like to take class at The Juilliard School? Now you can find out. Juilliard dance director (and former Dance Theatre of Harlem and Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater star) Alicia Graf Mack is giving barre online on Juilliard's Instagram.

Where: @juilliardschool

When: Available now!

NYC Community Ballet

NYC Community Ballet opened up its advanced ballet classes, taught by a rotating list of pros, to the public via Zoom. This week's schedule includes Bethany Mitchell, Michelle Thompson Ulerich and Tyler Schnese. You can check out the full month's listing here.

Where: Zoom. Email nycommunityballet@gmail for details.

When: Tuesday, March 17 and Friday, March 30 from 10:30 am-12 pm EST, and Saturday, March 21 from 2-4 pm

Mariaelena Ruiz

Cary Ballet Conservatory professional training program director Mariaelena Ruiz is live-streaming a class from North Carolina on Tuesday. To add a dash of Saint Patrick's Day spirit, she's asking participants to wear green, and post a photo of themselves on Instagram with the tag @caryballet.

Where: @caryballet Live

When: Tuesday, March 17 at 11 am EST

Sarah Lane

Want to take this time to work one-on-one with a ballet star? American Ballet Theatre principal Sarah Lane is offering virtual private lessons or group classes for students and young professionals.

Where: Direct message @saralaneofficial

When: Anytime!

Patricia Zhou

Los Angeles Ballet dancer Patricia Zhou taught her first class via Instagram Live today, and just announced that she'll be continuing daily for the foreseeable future.

Where: @patricia_zhou Live or on IGTV

When: Daily at 10 am PST/1 pm EST

