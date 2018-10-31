The Pointe Shop Goes on the Road: Josephine Lee Explores Kansas City Ballet (Plus, Pro Pointe Shoe Hacks From Tempe Ostergren)

Earlier this summer, we followed master pointe shoe fitter Josephine Lee of the California-based The Pointe Shop as she made her on a pointe shoe fitting tour around the West Coast and California. Now she's back, this time on a 45-day tour from California to Chicago, educating students on all things pointe shoes and helping them to find their perfect fit. Lee's making stops at top ballet companies and academies across the country, interviewing school directors and chatting with professional ballerinas to find out how they customize and break in their pointe shoes. Below, check out Lee's stop at Kansas City Ballet. She touches base with company dancer Tempe Ostergren and school director Grace Holmes. Stay tuned for more!
Pro Pointe Shoe Hacks: Kansas City Ballet's Tempe Ostergren www.youtube.com
An Interview with Kansas City Ballet School Director Grace Holmes youtu.be
