The Pointe Shop Goes on the Road: Josephine Lee Visits 5 West Coast Studios

Master pointe shoe fitter Josephine Lee of the California-based The Pointe Shop is taking her wares on a tour of the West Coast: California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Utah and Nevada. Lee is visiting dance schools along the way in her mobile pointe shoe van to fit ballet students. Check out her first five vlogs from the road, filled with picturesque scenery, fun facts and fitting tips—and stay tuned for the next round.

Jeanne Robinson Dance Arts in Salinas, CA

Among the attractions in Salinas that Lee points out is the childhood home of famous novelist John Steinbeck.





New Ballet School in San Jose, CA

Lee shows us the hidden rooms in the New Ballet School's prohibition-era building.



Menlo Park Academy of Dance in Menlo Park, CA

What does ballet training look like in Facebook's hometown?



Ramon Moreno School of Ballet in Palo Alto, CA

This video includes advice how to choose the right pointe shoes to strengthen ultra-flexible feet.





The Portland Ballet in Portland, OR

In this video Lee explains how to use a "rehab shoe" when you're coming back form an injury, and offers tips for getting over your box even if your ankles aren't particularly flexible.





Want more from Lee's West Coast tour? Follow her travels on Instagram here and here.