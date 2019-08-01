Powered by RebelMouse
Chava Lansky
Aug. 01, 2019 04:07PM EST

Onstage This Week: Joyce Ballet Fest Brings in Major Stars, Vail 2019 Wraps Up and More!

Lauren Cuthbertson. Dan Shitagi, Courtesy Joyce Theater.

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've rounded up some highlights.

The Joyce Ballet Festival Brings Together a Standout Cast of International Stars

This year's Joyce Theater Ballet Festival, running August 6-18 in New York, features an overwhelming number of star dancers from around the world. The season is split into four programs, curated by artists associated with The Royal Ballet.

The opening program is organized by Royal Ballet artistic director Kevin O'Hare, and features nine dancers from the company in works by British choreographers Frederick Ashton, Liam Scarlett, Christopher Wheeldon, Wayne McGregor, Kenneth MacMillan and Charlotte Edmonds.

Program B, opening August 10, is curated by principal Lauren Cuthbertson. It will showcase the talents of a more diverse group of dancers including National Ballet of Canada's Skylar Campbell, Hannah Fischer, Spencer Hack and Xiao Nan Yu, and American Ballet Theatre's Aran Bell and Devon Teuscher, alongside Cuthbertson and a collection of her colleagues. The program is primarily made up of world premieres: Bell and Teuscher dance a new work by Gemma Bond, Cuthbertson performs new solos by Jonathan Watkins and Stina Quagebeur, and audiences will see the world premiere of Robert Binet's Dialogue Dances. Think that's too much star power? Just stay tuned for what next week holds.

The Vail Dance Fest Enters Its Final Week

The final week of the Vail Dance Festival is upon us. Artists from different spheres come together again on August 6 for Dance for $20.19, an evening where fans can sit on the lawn and enjoy a picnic August 7 brings Dancing in the Park, a free, family friendly performance by Colorado Ballet and Alonzo King LINES Ballet. Martha Graham Dance Company takes the stage on August 9, and on August 10, Ballet Hispánico closes out the 2019 festival.

Alonzo King LINES Ballet Onstage in Aspen, CO

Following their Vail performances, Alonzo King LINES Ballet makes its way to Aspen on August 10, for a performance presented by Aspen Santa Fe Ballet. The company will present two works by artistic director Alonzo King: Handel, an exploration of Baroque expression, and his 2018 Common Ground, which features a collaboration with the Kronos Quartet.

The NYC Department of Transportation's First Dance Fest Features Ballets With a Twist

On August 10, New York-based company Ballets With a Twist brings dance to the streets as part of the New York City Department of Transportation's annual Summer Streets event. Ballets With a Twist will perform their signature work Cocktail Hour: The Show as part of the first ever Summer Streets-affiliated dance festival. The performance will feature live music by Brooklyn's L Train Brass Band. The festival also features the neoclassical company XAOC Contemporary Ballet.

Ballet Training

Why I Ditched My Arch Enhancers—and Decided to Work on My Feet Instead

Barry Kerollis' (instep enhanced) feet in Mark Morris' A Garden. Angela Sterling, Courtesy PNB.

When we watch dancers with drool-worthy arches, we assume they either worked really hard for them or they were born with them. Professionals spend years training the articulation of their foot muscles. But some of us who have made it in the big leagues still need some help when it comes to line and flexibility. Most dancers would never admit what I am about to share, but here goes: There is a contingent of artists who pad the tops of their insteps to project the appearance of naturally curved feet.

Ballet Careers

Former Richmond Ballet Dancer Ben Malone Followed His Childhood Dream to Become a Police Officer

Ben Malone in Raymonda while at Richmond Ballet, and in his police uniform. From left: Sarah Ferguson, Courtesy Richmond Ballet; Courtesy Malone.

At age 15, Ben Malone made his Nutcracker debut in the party scene. But unlike many of his peers, dancing had not been his childhood dream. While other tiny tots aspired to tutus or tunics and can remember the days of being chin high to the barre, Malone dreamt not of costumes, but of a uniform. "I've thought about being a cop since I was quite young, maybe three or four," he says. "My mother [a federal prosecutor] worked very closely with law enforcement, so growing up I'd be running around her office and see the FBI agents and state police officers and think how cool they looked, and how I wanted to be like that someday." But before Malone dedicated his life to serve and protect, he found the thrill of the stage.

News

Studying Ballet Dancers Could Help Us Treat Stroke Victims—and Build Better Robots

Dagmar Sternad is a professor of biology, physics, and electrical and computer engineering at Northeastern University. She's also a bit of a dance obsessive. And her innovative work with ballet dancers could have far-ranging implications for the worlds of both medicine and robotics.

