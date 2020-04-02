Hang Out With Your Fave ABT Dancers in These Upcoming Social Media Events

With live performances cancelled and dancers stuck at home, American Ballet Theatre has found a new way to reach its audience: Instagram LIVE. The company has just announced a number of upcoming social media events, ranging from a humorous Instagram series hosted by Ethan Stiefel and Gillian Murphy (yes, we're serious, and we can't wait), to technique classes. So check out the schedule below, and get ready to tune in.
Ethan Stiefel and Gillian Murphy Launch a New Instagram Series
Think you might have an easier time tuning up your technique using actual tools? Enter #BalletNutsandBolts, Ethan Stiefel and Gillian Murphy's new limited Instagram series (also starring their baby, Ax). If this preview is any indication of what's to come, this series, filmed by Murphy, will feature Stiefel using the tools in his garage to help break down ballet training. We also caught a glimpse of one of Stiefel's motorcycles, made famous, of course, by Center Stage. We're not sure exactly how it'll be used, but it's certainly giving us even more to look forward to.
The limited series will be posted on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 12 pm EST on Gillian Murphy's Instagram, @GillianEMurphy.
Live Class Taught by Ballet Master Carlos Lopez
If you dream about being a fly on the wall during ABT company class, ballet master Carlos Lopez's Instagram LIVE class is for you. Set up to model daily company class, it will include barre and full-body conditioning exercises. The hour-long class is also designed to raise awareness for the ABT Crisis Relief Fund, set up to help support ABT's artists during this difficult time.
Take class with Carlos Lopez on Friday, April 3 at 12 pm EST on ABT's Instagram, @ABTOfficial.
Cassandra Trenary and Calvin Royal III Discuss "Romeo and Juliet"
Of the many upcoming performances cancelled due to COVID-19, one was particularly special for ABT soloists Cassandra Trenary and Calvin Royal III. The duo was scheduled to make their debuts in the title roles in Romeo and Juliet on tour in Abu Dhabi this spring. Nevertheless, audiences can get a taste of what they were working on via Instagram LIVE. Trenary and Royal will engage in an extended conversation this Saturday, talking all about their rehearsal process, what it's been like learning these famed roles and their hopes for the future.
Join Cassandra Trenary and Calvin Royal III on Saturday, April 4 at 2 pm EST on ABT's Instagram, @ABTOfficial.
Daily Class Available for Baby Bunheads
Give your little ones a taste of ballet with daily virtual classes provided by ABT's Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School. Kiddos ages 2-8 have the chance to creatively explore musicality and ballet fundamentals while being taught by former ABT dancers, JKO Faculty and ABT teaching artists.
All classes are offered on the JKO School's Instagram @ABTSchool and YouTube at American Ballet Theatre.
Ages 2-4: Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 am EST
Ages 5-8: Mondays and Wednesdays at 2 pm EST