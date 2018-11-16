San Francisco Ballet & Athleta Just Created a Collection That's Perfect for Your Holiday Wish List

Just in time for Nutcracker season (and the cold weather that has us layering on our coziest warmups), fitness brand Athleta teamed up with San Francisco Ballet for their first Athleta Dance collection. Available beginning November 27, the capsule collection will include designs in women's and girl's sizes inspired by and created in collaboration with the dancers of SFB.
Of course, this isn't the first time a major athletic wear brand has teamed up with professional ballerinas. Under Armour has now launched two collections with American Ballet Theatre principal Misty Copeland, and most recently, Royal Ballet principal Francesca Hayward created limited-edition designs with Lululemon.
SFB's Miranda Silveira in the Athleta Dance En Pointe leotard, $79, available in black.
Athleta's collection focuses on lightweight pieces that can be layered in the studio and easily transition into everyday wear. It includes leg warmers, leggings, joggers, sweaters and a leotard (obviously). Ahead, get a look at some of the capsule collection's highlights so you can add your favorite pieces to your holiday wish list in time for the launch.