See Every Look From Misty Copeland's Second Under Armour Collection

Fall is fast approaching, and American Ballet Theatre principal Misty Copeland has your back-to-dance wardrobe (and beyond) covered. The Under Armour spokesmodel debuted her Fall 2018 Misty Copeland Signature Collection earlier this week, playing off her first collection with another set of looks that work just as well in the studio as they do hanging out with friends.

Creating new takes on often overlooked details with patterned stripes and unexpected cutouts, Copeland's second collection includes the sports bras and tanks that dancers favor. But, it also includes more fall-appropriate leggings and soft knit turtlenecks—all with an athleisure twist (plus an LBD perfect for pairing with your favorite leather jacket and boots).

Find your new studio go-to from the fall 2018 collection, below!