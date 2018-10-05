The Royal Ballet's Francesca Hayward Just Teamed Up With Lululemon

Officially joining the ranks of ballerinas-turned-designers is The Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca Hayward. Working with Canadian activewear brand Lululemon (whose leggings earned them a cult following), Hayward will be releasing a limited-edition collection on October 9.

"The feel, it's amazing against my skin; the way it fits my body, the position that everything sits at has been especially designed between us," Hayward told ELLE UK. "And I love the colors, too. That was my problem with dancewear before, it wasn't that the fabrics didn't feel good but they just weren't me. They were pink and flowery, and so stereotypical. I just think let's move forward and not be so old fashioned. I don't need to be a pink ballerina," she said.

Hayward in her Lululemon collection Principal Dancer Funnel Neck Sweater. Photo via Lululemon.

Like American Ballet Theatre's Misty Copeland and her line with Under Armour, Hayward's collaboration with Lululemon will include stylish staples dancers can wear in and outside of the studio. From leotards and high-waisted leggings to cozy sweaters and warm-ups, Hayward's collection comes in a variety of fall-appropriate colors like maroon, lilac, grey and black.

While we wait to shop on October 9, here's a sneak peek at some of Hayward's pieces: