Powered by RebelMouse
Ballet Stars
Cadence Neenan
Jul. 30, 2019 03:24PM EST

Go Behind-the-Scenes at the Vail Dance Festival with These Incredible Instagram Posts

Erin Baiano, Courtesy Vail Dance Festival

If, like us, you're anywhere that isn't the Vail Dance Festival right now, you're obviously bummed to be missing all the amazing performances, premieres and collaborations currently underway. Luckily, many of our favorite bunheads have been keeping us updated on the amazing work being done up in the Colorado Rocky Mountains via Instagram. Here's a roundup of some of our favorite posts so far.

Jennifer Garner is Back on the Ballet Scene

These days, it feels like no ballet performance is complete without a visit from well-known ballet lover Jennifer Garner, who joined her fellow Cindy, American Ballet Theatre principal Isabella Boylston, as well as New York City Ballet's Lauren Lovette and Unity Phelan backstage after their performance of George Balanchine's Serenade. Garner also had the chance to celebrate with her other beloved Cindy James Whiteside backstage during the world premiere of his new work, New American Romance.

Isabella Boylston is Fall-ing in Love with "Serenade"

Speaking of Boylston, the ABT star made her debut in Serenade on Friday, and posted a hilarious behind-the-scenes video of her attempt at the infamously hard promenade from the ballet's pas de trois with Whiteside and Lovette. Bonus points to Boylston for managing to stay on pointe all the way until the end!

An Insider Look At "Apollo" Rehearsal 

Phelan joined fellow Vail regular, ABT soloist Calvin Royal III, in rehearsal for another complicated Balanchine partnering maneuver. In this video, Royal and Phelan harness their inner ballet gods and goddesses during a rehearsal for Apollo while being coached by former NYCB principals Heather Watts and Vail artistic director Damian Woetzel.

Visit the Vail Stage with the Dancers of ABT

ABT corps dancer Isadora Loyola gives us another chance to go behind-the-scenes with her fellow company members in rehearsal for Antony Tudor's Jardin Aux Lilac, Whitesides' New American Romance, as well as a pre-barre glimpse at the perfectly picturesque Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater (can you say dream performance space?)

James Whiteside, Tap Phenom

Catch Whiteside back in his tap shoes in rehearsal for Michelle Dorrance's 1-2-3-4-5-6, which made its world premiere at Vail in 2016. Whiteside will tap-tap-tap alongside Dorrance herself, as well as Vail breakout star Lil Buck and Pam Tanowitz Dance's Melissa Toogood.

Colorado Ballet + Isabella Boylston + "Serenade" = Perfection

Catch the lovely ladies of Colorado Ballet (feat. special guest star Boylston) in rehearsal for Serenade in this video. Nothing says Vail like an amazing collaboration, and we love watching Boylston bourrée alongside Colorado corps members Mackenzie Dessens, Emily Speed, Sarah Tryon and Fernanda Oliveira.

Related Articles From Your Site
    Related Articles Around the Web
    jennifer garner james whiteside isabella boylston lauren lovette unity phelan calvin royal iii isadora loyola mackenzie dessens emily speed sarah tryon fernanda oliveira vail dance festival
    News

    These Dancers Are Climbing the Ranks at 7 Major Companies

    Peter Mueller, Courtesy Boston Ballet

    Summer means promotions announcements, and dancers transitioning from one company to another. And while we've already shared some updates with you (see San Francisco Ballet here and here, American Ballet Theatre here), more news is being released each day. Below, we've rounded up recent updates from seven companies. Read on to find out whose names you'll be seeing in playbills across the country (and Canada!) in the year to come.

    Keep reading... Show less
    Ballet Stars

    Roman Mejia, NYCB's Resident Adrenaline Junkie, Is Taking on a Woman's Solo at Vail

    Roman Mejia in Robbins' Dances at a Gathering. Erin Baiano, Courtesy NYCB

    Roman Mejia is only 19, and he has the energy to prove it; in the studio and onstage at New York City Ballet, this standout corps member bursts with a kind of uncontainable ebullience. Like his idol, Edward Villella, he specializes in extroverted, allegro roles: Puck in A Midsummer Night's Dream, Candy Cane in The Nutcracker, one of the sailors in Jerome Robbins' Fancy Free.

    More recently, he has caught the eye of several big-name choreographers: In the last few months he understudied William Forsythe's Hermann Schmermann, and strutted his stuff to Kanye West in Kyle Abraham's The Runaway. Alexei Ratmansky, who prepared him for his debut in Pictures at an Exhibition in the spring, is also a fan: "He's like a reincarnation of Eddie Villella," the choreographer said recently. "Great energy and attack, and fantastic technique."

    Keep reading... Show less
    News

    Onstage This Week: Wendy Whelan in "THE DAY," Vail Dance Fest Week 2, World Premiere at American Contemporary Ballet and More!

    Nils Schlebusch, Courtesy Jacob's Pillow Dance

    Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've rounded up some highlights.

    Keep reading... Show less
    Health & Body

    The Scoop On Sandwiches: A Dietitian Explains The Pros and Cons of Eating Deli Meat

    Anton Porsche via Unsplash

    Deli meat has been getting a bad rap lately—because it's processed, it's not the healthiest choice, and there are even concerns that it elevates cancer risk if it's eaten regularly. But how harmful is a ham sandwich? We asked Marie Scioscia, registered dietitian and author of Eat Right Dance Right, for the scoop on sandwiches.

    Keep reading... Show less