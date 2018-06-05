Powered by RebelMouse
popular
Chava Lansky
Jun. 05, 2018 10:43AM EST

The USA International Ballet Competition Returns to Jackson This Weekend

2014 Junior Gold Medalist Gisele Bethea and partner Michal Wozniak at the 2014 USA IBC Awards Gala. Photo by Richard Finkelstein, Courtesy USA IBC.

From June 10–23, 119 competitors from 19 countries will gather in Jackson, Mississippi, for the 11th USA International Ballet Competition. Held every four years, the USA IBC has helped launch the careers of dozens of stars, including Daniil Simkin, Misa Kuranaga and Brooklyn Mack. "The 2014 competition was good, but we're making this year better," says jury chairman John Meehan. Changes include broadened age limits for competitors and a larger sum of prize money. This summer's competition also has a special focus on Marius Petipa in honor of his 200th birthday. There will be an emphasis on Petipa repertoire, and choreographer Alexei Ratmansky will give a workshop for competitors on his reconstructions of original Petipa choreography. This edition will also honor the legacy of Robert Joffrey, who was a catalyst in launching the USA IBC with founder Thalia Mara. Dancers from The Joffrey Ballet will perform in the opening ceremony.

John Meehan at the 2014 USA IBC. Photo by Richard Finkelstein, Courtesy USA IBC.

Meehan heads a nine-member jury of esteemed ballet professionals, each hailing from a different country. Jury members include The Joffrey Ballet artistic director Ashley Wheater, National Ballet of China director Feng Ying and Yuri Fateyev, acting director of the Mariinsky Ballet. For Meehan, the USA IBC stands out from other competitions with its longer length and excellent conditions. "The stage is great, no one has to rehearse at 2 am and people are really more settled," says Meehan. Southern hospitality also makes a big difference. "I think people often leave having made friends in the South, which is just wonderful."

Related Articles Around the Web
Show Comments ()
popular

Só Dança is Taking Musical Theater to the Next Level

img.youtube.com

Looking for your next audition shoe? Shot at and in collaboration with Broadway Dance Center, Só Dança has launched a new collection of shoes working with some pretty famous faces of the musical theater world! Offered in two different styles and either 2.5" or 3" heels, top industry professionals are loving how versatile and supportive these shoes are! Pro tip: The heel is centered under the body so you can feel confident and stable!

News

Onstage This Week: ABT's New "Harlequinade," Houston Ballet Celebrates Their Resilience Post-Hurricane, And More

Costume sketches for Alexei Ratmansky's new "Harlquinade" for ABT. Courtesy ABT.

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've pulled together some highlights.


ABT's New Harlequinade is Finally Here

The long wait for Alexei Ratmansky's Harlequinade for American Ballet Theatre is finally over. June 4-9, catch ABT at the Metropolitan Opera House in this bold and colorful tribute to the Italian commedia dell'arte traditions, based on the archival notes of Marius Petipa. If this trailer by Ezra Hurwitz is any indication, this new story ballet is sure to delight (fingers crossed that those dogs make their way to the stage).

Keep reading... Show less
Trending

"I Don't Regret Anything": An Exclusive Interview with Iconic Ballerina Svetlana Zakharova

Svetlana Zakharova in Swan Lake. Photo by Damir Yusupov, Courtesy Bolshoi Theatre.

If you know ballet, you know the name Svetlana Zakharova. She's ballet royalty. Zakharova's incredible natural facility, paired with her technical precision and emotive finesse, have stunned audiences for more than two decades. She's danced with many of the world's most prestigious ballet companies, including the Mariinsky and the Bolshoi, where she's currently a principal.

We interviewed the iconic ballerina to find out who's influenced her dancing—and what advice she'd give her teenage self.

You're known as being one of the best technical dancers of a generation. How do you balance your technicality with your artistry?

During the performance everything has to be controlled technique and emotions, so I work endlessly on technique and artistry during my rehearsals. I'm trying to get my technique to a level so that it won't be an obstacle for me during the performance, and then I can direct my focus on the artistry. I want the technique to come automatically, so that I can be in full character during a performance.

Keep reading... Show less
Trending

What to Watch: Your First Look at Tiler Peck's Documentary Is Here

via Vulcan Productions

There are do-it-all dancers, and then there's New York City Ballet principal Tiler Peck. When she's not on stage with the company, Peck keeps her schedule packed designing leotards for Body Wrappers, appearing in cool side gigs like music videos or on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"), and performing in festivals and programs around the world. Casual.

While curating and performing in last summer's BalletNOW program at Los Angeles' Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Peck added two more tasks to her schedule: Be the subject and one of the producers of her very own documentary, Ballet Now.

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Stars

Get to Know English National Ballet's 6 Emerging Dancer Finalists

Precious Adams via ENB's YouTube

Back in January, English National Ballet announced the six finalists for its annual Emerging Dancer competition, which recognizes up-and-coming company talent. Now, their time to shine is (almost) here.

On June 11, Precious Adams, Fernando Carratala Coloma, Giorgio Garrett, Daniel McCormick, Francesca Velicu and Connie Vowles will perform before an audience that includes a panel of expert judges at the London Coliseum. The six finalists were all nominated and coached by their fellow company members, and will each perform a classical pas de deux and contemporary solo before the 2018 winner is chosen.

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Training

Ask Amy: Do I Need Training in the Balanchine Style to Dance in an American Company?

Miami City Ballet in Balanchine's "Symphony in Three Movements" ©The George Balanchine Trust.Photo by Joe Gato, Courtesy MCB.

Is it necessary to have significant experience in Balanchine technique to dance in any or most ballet companies in the U.S.? —Madeline

It depends. If you're interested in dancing with New York City Ballet, the company co-founded by Balanchine himself, you'll need substantial training in the style. (Besides, NYCB usually only hires from its affiliated School of American Ballet.) Balanchine experience would also benefit you if you want to audition for other companies that regularly perform his work, such as Miami City Ballet or Pacific Northwest Ballet. Of course, there are always exceptions—I was not initially trained in the style, and I went on to dance with The Suzanne Farrell Ballet later in my career. But I had to go through a challenging learning curve.

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Stars

#TBT: Cynthia Gregory as Aurora

img.youtube.com

It's been an exciting few weeks in New York City with both American Ballet Theatre and New York City Ballet in the midst of their respective seasons at Lincoln Center. With so many homegrown stars in the spotlight, it's wonderful to remember the past generations of dancers who once lit up the same stages and helped shape American ballet into what is it today. One such luminary is former ABT principal Cynthia Gregory, whom Rudolf Nureyev dubbed the "American Prima Ballerina Assoluta." In this 1970's clip of her "Rose Adagio" from The Sleeping Beauty, it's plain to see how she enchanted balletomanes everywhere with her unaffected elegance.

Keep reading... Show less

Sponsored

Videos

Sponsored

mailbox

Get Pointe Magazine in your inbox

Sponsored

Win It!