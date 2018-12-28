Pro Pointe Shoe Hacks From Shelby Williams and Her Alter Ego, Biscuit Ballerina

Master pointe shoe fitter Josephine Lee of the California-based The Pointe Shop interviewed Royal Ballet of Flanders dancer Shelby Williams and her Instagram-famous alter ego, Biscuit Ballerina. First, watch Biscuit turn the tables and (hilariously) find the perfect pointe shoes for Lee. Then check out Williams' tips on customizing pointe shoes for advanced students and pros.
Pro Pointe Shoe Hacks From Biscuit Ballerina youtu.be
How to Customize Your Pointe Shoes with Shelby Williams (aka Biscuit Ballerina) youtu.be