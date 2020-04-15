Jenna Rae Herrera in The Nutcracker

Beau Pearson, Courtesy Ballet West

Ballet West Announces 3 Promotions, 3 Retirements and 3 New Hires for the 20-21 Season

Chava Lansky
Apr 15, 2020

At Ballet West, news seems to come in threes. Artistic director Adam Sklute just announced the roster for the 2020-21 season, and it includes three prominent company promotions, three retirements and three new hires.

This news comes fast on the heels of Boston Ballet's promotions, announced in late March. At a time when it can be hard to visualize what a post-quarantine world will look like for ballet companies, it's heartening to hear that troupes are moving ahead with plans, and celebrating their hardworking dancers.

Read on for the changes coming to Ballet West.

Promotions

Diniz leaps in the air against a brown painted backdrop onstage, in a gold and brown mesh top and white grecian skirt.

Hadriel Diniz in Prodigal Son

Beau Pearson, Courtesy Ballet West

Soloists Jenna Rae Herrera and Hadriel Diniz will be promoted to first soloist. Originally from Ontario, California, Herrera first joined Ballet West II in 2007, and the main company in 2010. Diniz hails from Minas Gerais, Brazil. He started with the company as a trainee in 2015, and has swiftly climbed the ranks; he was promoted to soloist just last season.

Neale in a greenish romantic tutu with leaves on the front, in a renvers\u00e9 on pointe onstage.

Emily Neale in Giselle

Beau Pearson, Courtesy Ballet West

Demi-soloist Emily Neale is being promoted to soloist. You might recognize the Acton, Massachusetts native from our Summer 2019 cover. Neale joined Ballet West as a trainee in 2015. She was promoted from the corps to demi-soloist in 2018.

"These three dancers are elegant and dedicated artists," said Sklute in a statement. "All three have so much potential for the future."

Retirements

Ohtaki in a white leotard and skirt in an arabesque on pointe onstage with her arms in fifth position.

Sayaka Ohtaki in Apollo

Beau Pearson, Courtesy Ballet West

After dancing with the company for 10 years, first soloist Sayaka Ohtaki is ending her career to move back to her native Japan. Ohkati's most celebrated roles include Juliet in John Cranko's Romeo and Juliet, Cio Cio San in Stanton Welch's Madame Butterfly, the titular character in Sklute's Giselle and George Balanchine's "Emeralds." "Sayaka is a rare and gifted artist whose unique combination of delicacy and strength made her infinitely fascinating as a performer," said Sklute.

Naumann kneels onstage in purple pants and a vest and headpiece, playing a wooden flute.

Trevor Naumann in The Nutcracker

Beau Pearson, Courtesy Ballet West

Demi-soloist Trevor Naumann will also take his final bow this season. Naumann joined Ballet West in 2009, and is also a burgeoning choreographer. "Trevor is a beautiful dancer and deeply committed member of the company," said Sklute.

Christopher Sellars, formerly a first soloist, retired in the midst of last season after 15 years with the company. He has already joined Ballet West Academy as a principal faculty member. "I am thrilled to be able to keep Christopher in the family," said Sklute.

New Hires

Three Ballet West II dancers, all of whom started as members of the Ballet West Academy Professional Training Division, will ascend to the corps de ballet: Nicole Fannéy hails from Cary, North Carolina; Noel Jensen is originally from Carlsbad, California; and Vinicius Lima is from Vitoria, Brazil.

Ballet West II 

"Ballet West II is also welcoming six new dancers. The list includes Ballet West Academy graduates Amelia Dencker, Jacob Hancock, Roland Jones and Ella Schultze, as well as Austin Dabney and Rylee Rogers.

Related Articles From Your Site
Related Articles Around the Web
ballet west jenna rae herrera hadriel diniz emily neale adam sklute sayaka ohtaki trevor naumann christopher sellars nicole fannéy noel jensen vinicius lima jacob hancock roland jones ella schultze austin dabney rylee rogers promotions

Latest Posts

Gergory Bartadon, Courtesy Prix de Lausanne

One to Watch: Get to Know 15-Year-Old Ava Arbuckle

Ava Arbuckle is a dancer on the rise. At just 15, the Texas native has taken home top medals at Youth America Grand Prix and the ADC|IBC, and won the Grishko model search. In February, she was one of just ten dancers from the United States selected to compete in the 2020 Prix de Lausanne, and the only one to place; she came in second, winning a full scholarship to the ballet school of her choice, and received the Rudolf Nureyev Foundation's Best Young Talent Prize.

Though her competition plans for the remainder of the year have been halted due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, Arbuckle remains undeterred, focusing on her ballet training and enjoying time with her family. Recently, we caught up with Arbuckle to hear all about her time at the Prix, how she's managing virtual training in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and her plans for the next year.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
prix de lausanne prix de lausanne 2020 youth america grand prix adc|ibc competition john cranko school elite classical coaching ava arbuckle
ava arbuckle
Tulsa Ballet in Ma Cong's Tchaikovsky: The Man Behind the Music. Kate Luber Photography, Courtesy Tulsa Ballet.

Updated: Mark Your Calendars for These Online Ballet Performances

Updated on 4/15/2020

As COVID-19 has forced ballet companies around the world to cancel performances—and even the remainder of their seasons—many are keeping their audiences engaged by streaming or posting pre-recorded performances onto their websites or social media channels. To help keep you inspired during these challenging times, we've put together a list of upcoming streaming events and digital performances.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
online ballet performances streamed ballet perofrmances covid-19 coronavirus
coronavirus
Hsin Ju Hsu/Getty Images

How to Choose a College Dance Program When You Can't Visit Campus

With all education happening virtually for the foreseeable future, high school seniors find themselves in a difficult position. Not only have their senior-year milestone events—prom, last recitals, graduation—been canceled or postponed, but they also have to choose which college to attend next year without making any more in-person visits.

For dancers in particular, this presents a difficult situation. How can you figure out which program will best fit your technical level and goals when you can't see it in action?

Even with in-person visits off the table, there are numerous ways senior dancers can make the most of the time between now and decision day, May 1st. Here's how to ensure you end up at the right college dance program for you.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
college dance college dance programs choosing a college college
college

Editors' Picks