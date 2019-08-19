Master pointe shoe fitter Josephine Lee of the California-based ThePointeShop chats with American Ballet Theatre soloist Skylar Brandt to hear about how she prepares her pointe shoes. We think Brandt might win an award for how long she makes her shoes last; watch the below video for the staggering number of days (or weeks!), and to hear about all of her unique customizations and pro tips.
Ballet Stars Aug. 19, 2019 02:53PM EST
Pro Pointe Shoe Hacks From ABT Soloist Skylar Brandt
Skylar Brandt and Josephine Lee. Screenshot Courtesy Lee.