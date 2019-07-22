Onstage This Week: Vail Dance Fest Features Major Ballet Stars, RWB Opens 80th Season and More!

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've rounded up some highlights.
Vale Dance Festival Opens with Performances by American Ballet Theatre and New York City Ballet
It's that time of year again—when all your favorite dancers head to the Colorado Rocky Mountains for three weeks of premieres, performances, master classes and out-of-the-box collaborations. This year, the Vail Dance Festival runs from July 26-August 10, starting with an opening night program featuring dancers from New York City Ballet and American Ballet Theatre in Tiler Peck's On Lincoln Square, excerpts from Swan Lake, Jessica Lang's Let Me Sing Forevermore, and the chance to see Isabella Boylston's debut in George Balanchine's Serenade alongside Lauren Lovette. On July 27, ABT dancers will return with some of the company's masterworks, including Twyla Tharp's Sinatra Suite, the Don Quixote Act III pas de deux, Antony Tudor's Jardin aux Lilas and the world premiere of James Whiteside's New American Romance.
Royal Winnipeg Ballet Opens 80th Season with Ballet in the Park
July 24-26, Royal Winnipeg Ballet will be hosting its annual free Ballet in the Park program at the Assiniboine Park's Lyric Theatre. For this landmark season, RWB will perform both classical and more contemporary works. From La Fille Mal Gardee's pas de deux and Le Corsaire's "Le Jardin Anime" to Nicole Kepp and Sara Goodman's amazingly-soundtracked (think: Fergie and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs) Alice and excerpts from Septime Webre's zany take on The Wizard of Oz, there's bound to be something for everyone.
Connecticut Ballet Performs "Under the Stars"
Connecticut Ballet will continue its free, family-friendly "Ballet Under the Stars" program this Friday, July 16, at the Mill River Park with a split bill, showcasing a contemporary ballet by Marden Ramos and "Now and Then," choreographed by Joseph Locarro. The show will be narrated by the company's artistic director, Brett Raphael, and will close with a talk-back with the performers.