Powered by RebelMouse
News
Cadence Neenan
Jul. 22, 2019 05:12PM EST

Onstage This Week: Vail Dance Fest Features Major Ballet Stars, RWB Opens 80th Season and More!

Erin Baiano, Courtesy Vail Dance Festival

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've rounded up some highlights.

Vale Dance Festival Opens with Performances by American Ballet Theatre and New York City Ballet

It's that time of year again—when all your favorite dancers head to the Colorado Rocky Mountains for three weeks of premieres, performances, master classes and out-of-the-box collaborations. This year, the Vail Dance Festival runs from July 26-August 10, starting with an opening night program featuring dancers from New York City Ballet and American Ballet Theatre in Tiler Peck's On Lincoln Square, excerpts from Swan Lake, Jessica Lang's Let Me Sing Forevermore, and the chance to see Isabella Boylston's debut in George Balanchine's Serenade alongside Lauren Lovette. On July 27, ABT dancers will return with some of the company's masterworks, including Twyla Tharp's Sinatra Suite, the Don Quixote Act III pas de deux, Antony Tudor's Jardin aux Lilas and the world premiere of James Whiteside's New American Romance.

Royal Winnipeg Ballet Opens 80th Season with Ballet in the Park

July 24-26, Royal Winnipeg Ballet will be hosting its annual free Ballet in the Park program at the Assiniboine Park's Lyric Theatre. For this landmark season, RWB will perform both classical and more contemporary works. From La Fille Mal Gardee's pas de deux and Le Corsaire's "Le Jardin Anime" to Nicole Kepp and Sara Goodman's amazingly-soundtracked (think: Fergie and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs) Alice and excerpts from Septime Webre's zany take on The Wizard of Oz, there's bound to be something for everyone.

Connecticut Ballet Performs "Under the Stars"

Connecticut Ballet will continue its free, family-friendly "Ballet Under the Stars" program this Friday, July 16, at the Mill River Park with a split bill, showcasing a contemporary ballet by Marden Ramos and "Now and Then," choreographed by Joseph Locarro. The show will be narrated by the company's artistic director, Brett Raphael, and will close with a talk-back with the performers.

onstage vail dance festival
Ballet Training

The Ultimate Finishing School: We Spent a Day With the ABT Studio Company

From left: Duncan McIlwaine and Joseph Markey rehearse a new work by Gemma Bond. Rachel Papo.

The members of ABT Studio Company straddle two worlds: student and professional. On a March afternoon, as the dancers rehearse for a work choreographed by ABT dancer Gemma Bond, they appear more the former: Clean academic leotards and tights reveal coltish legs. But as soon as they launch into the piece (which later had its New York City debut at The Joyce Theater), it's evident how close these dancers are to a professional rank. Their movements and expressiveness grow bolder with each entrance. Soon they're sliding to the ground in floorwork and swirling confidently in daring lifts. "This group is particularly brilliant to work with," says Bond. "Each dancer seems to have something interesting in the way that they move, which made the creation process a little more of a collaboration than some of my other works."

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Training

Master Hops on Pointe: Karin Ellis-Wentz Demystifies One of Ballet's Trickiest Steps

Karin Ellis-Wentz and Joffrey Ballet Academy of Dance student Elliana Teuscher. Courtesy The Joffrey Ballet.

"Hopping on pointe is a bit of a weird feeling," says Karin Ellis-Wentz, head of pre-professional programs at the Joffrey Academy of Dance in Chicago. But, she adds, it's a skill advanced dancers need "because it's in so many variations." Here, she takes us through the techniques and exercises that help her students master this necessary trick.

Keep reading... Show less
Sponsored by Trafalgar Releasing

Watch The Royal Ballet in Cinemas All Year Long

The Royal Ballet's Vadim Muntagirov and Marianela Nuñez in La Bayadère. Photo by Bill Cooper, Courtesy ROH.

Do you ever wish you could teleport to London and casually stroll into The Royal Opera House to see some of the world's best-loved ballets? Well, we have a solution for you: The Royal Ballet's 2018-19 cinema season.

Whether live or recorded, the seven ballet programs listed below, streaming now through next October, will deliver all of the magic that The Royal Ballet has to offer straight to your local movie theater. Can you smell the popcorn already?

Keep reading... Show less
Trending

The Royal Ballet's Francesca Hayward Is Feline Perfection in the New "CATS" Trailer

Courtesy Universal Pictures

What do you get when you add Royal Ballet principal Francesca Hayward, Taylor Swift, Hamilton choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler, CGI fur technology, giant sets and unitards galore? The answer is the new CATS film, scheduled for major release December 20, 2019.

Keep reading... Show less