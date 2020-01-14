Powered by RebelMouse
News
Chava Lansky
Jan. 14, 2020 05:01PM EST

Los Angeles-Based Ballerinas, Listen Up! Lizzo Wants You

Lizzo and her backup dancers and singers at the 2019 Music Video Awards. Courtesy MTV.

Last summer, Lizzo put out a call on Twitter asking her fans to make a ballet to her song "Truth Hurts," and dancers everywhere responded (our favorites still might be Harper Watters and Erica Lall). But now, Lizzo has fully proven herself to be a bunhead at heart: Last night, she put out a plea on Instagram looking for ballet dancers on pointe to perform with her. "I would like ballet dancers that look like me" she said in the video selfie. "I know you all exist. We've been looking, and it's hard to find."

One of the countless ways that Lizzo has become a pop icon over the past year is by hiring plus-size dancers for her live shows. Her choreographer, Jemel McWilliams, recently told Dance Magazine that at first they had a very hard time finding experienced professional dancers who were curvier. But then, like now, Lizzo turned to her huge social media following to get the word out. While her most recent post specifies that dancers should live in Los Angeles, we imagine that might change over time. "Send a video of you doing some ballet on pointe to my choreographer," says Lizzo. "Pull up, thick girl ballerinas, let's go!"

Related Articles From Your Site
Related Articles Around the Web
jemel mcwilliams harper watters erica lall plus-sized dancers lizzo
News

Intern at Pointe!

Are you a total bunhead who loves to write? You might be the perfect fit for Pointe. We're seeking an editorial intern who's equally passionate about ballet and journalism.

Keep reading...
Sponsored by Ellison Ballet

5 Things You’ll Get From Vaganova Training—and How They’ll Help You Succeed As A Pro

Rachel Neville, Courtesy Ellison Ballet

If you've got your heart set on dancing for, say, San Francisco Ballet, you should attend a school that specializes in Balanchine, right? Not necessarily: It's actually a misconception that you have to train in a particular style or technique in order to pursue a career in that style. Ellison Ballet in New York City—which specializes in Vaganova technique—is living proof: Graduates of Ellison's year-round program and summer intensives go on to ballet companies that perform in a wide range of styles, and use what they've learned from Vaganova to land jobs.

Here are five reasons why studying Vaganova technique can actually make you a sought-after dancer for any number of ballet companies:

Keep reading...
Ballet Careers

How Astrakhan State Ballet Dancer Lara Paraschiv Went From Beginner to Professional in Just Five Years

Lara Paraschiv. Rachel Neville, Courtesy Paraschiv.

Most professional ballet dancers' stories start the same way. They begin training at a local studio between the ages of 3 and 10, move to a pre-professional school and eventually enter a company. Lara Paraschiv did not follow this script. She began her serious ballet training at age 16, and went from beginner to professional in just five years. Having overcome naysayers along the way, she is now in her first season at Russia's Astrakhan State Ballet, and plans to keep on climbing.

Keep reading...
Ballet Training

A Letter to Danseurs: ABT's Patrick Frenette Shares What He’s Learned With the Next Generation of Young, Male Ballet Dancers

Marty Sohl, Courtesy ABT

When I was 14 years old, I placed in Youth America Grand Prix's final round and was offered a scholarship to the Royal Ballet School's summer intensive. As overjoyed as I was, I couldn't help but realize just how hard I'd had to fight to get to this point. Despite the years of tears, bullies and constant exclusion that I'd faced, I hadn't given up—and it was paying off.

Keep reading...