Los Angeles-Based Ballerinas, Listen Up! Lizzo Wants You

Last summer, Lizzo put out a call on Twitter asking her fans to make a ballet to her song "Truth Hurts," and dancers everywhere responded (our favorites still might be Harper Watters and Erica Lall). But now, Lizzo has fully proven herself to be a bunhead at heart: Last night, she put out a plea on Instagram looking for ballet dancers on pointe to perform with her. "I would like ballet dancers that look like me" she said in the video selfie. "I know you all exist. We've been looking, and it's hard to find."
One of the countless ways that Lizzo has become a pop icon over the past year is by hiring plus-size dancers for her live shows. Her choreographer, Jemel McWilliams, recently told Dance Magazine that at first they had a very hard time finding experienced professional dancers who were curvier. But then, like now, Lizzo turned to her huge social media following to get the word out. While her most recent post specifies that dancers should live in Los Angeles, we imagine that might change over time. "Send a video of you doing some ballet on pointe to my choreographer," says Lizzo. "Pull up, thick girl ballerinas, let's go!"