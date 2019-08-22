Powered by RebelMouse
Just for fun
Chava Lansky
Aug. 22, 2019 04:34PM EST

Lizzo Challenged the Internet to Make a Ballet to "Truth Hurts," and Dancers Everywhere Are Responding

Via @lizzo on Twitter

On August 20, pop goddess Lizzo tweeted, "Someone do a ballet routine to truth hurts pls," referring to the anthem that's been top on everyone's playlists this summer. Lizzo might not know it yet, but ballet dancers are not known for shying away from a challenge. In the past two days, the internet has exploded which responses, with dancers like Houston Ballet's Harper Watters and American Ballet Theatre's Erica Lall tagging the singer in submissions.

Below are a few of our favorites so far, but we're guessing that this is just the beginning. Ballet world, consider yourselves officially challenged! (Use #LizzoBalletChallenge so we know what you're up to.)

Harper Watters

Houston Ballet soloist Harper Watters incorporated a jazzy flair to his response. We know Lizzo asked for ballet, but next time we'd like to see him in heels...

Erica Lall

American Ballet Theatre's Erica Lall and James Whiteside took a break from rehearsal for this professionally filmed take. We love that Lall manages to flawlessly transition from a shoulder sit to twerking, all while lip synching.

Ballet Memphis

Ballet Memphis, we're looking at you. Will your new Lizzo ballet be ready for your 2019–20 season?

Little Swans

We're pretty sure that Lizzo asked for original choreography, but we'll let this one slide since this user synched the song to this Swan Lake excerpt so perfectly.

Who's next? Check out #LizzoBalletChallenge to find out!

Related Articles Around the Web
internet challenge #lizzoballetchallenge harper watters james whiteside erica lall ballet memphis lizzo
Viral Videos

#TBT: Zizi Jeanmaire in Roland Petit's “Carmen” Variation (1961)

French ballerina Zizi Jeanmaire first gained fame when she premiered the titular title role in Roland Petit's Carmen in 1949, opposite Petit as Carmen's lover Don José. With her famously cropped hair (and cropped tutu!), Jeanmaire's performance as the seductive gypsy took the world by storm, catapulting her and Petit's careers.

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Stars

Real Life Music Video: James Whiteside and Co. Performed at Madonna's Birthday Party Last Weekend

From left: Douane Gosa, Gianni Goffredo, James Whiteside, Maxfield Haynes and Matthew Poppe in WTF. Yo Poosh, Courtesy Kimberly Giannelli PR.

We've always known that Madonna loves dance. After all, the "Queen of Pop" studied at the Martha Graham School in the 1970s. Nevertheless, we were still surprised (and thrilled) to see that she invited James Whiteside to perform at her 61st birthday party in The Hamptons last weekend.

Keep reading... Show less
Giveaways

Win an Elevé Dancewear Naomi Primrose Leotard

Modeled by Daria Ionova. Darian Volkova, Courtesy Elevé Dancewear.
Keep reading... Show less
News

Onstage This Week: Jacob's Pillow Wraps Up With Boston Ballet, Grand Rapids Ballet's Garden Performance and More!

Boston Ballet's Kathleen Breen Combes, María Álvarez and Dawn Atkins. Christopher Duggan, Courtesy Jacob's Pillow.

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've rounded up some highlights.

Keep reading... Show less