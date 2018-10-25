Powered by RebelMouse
Ballet Stars
Jordana Daumec
Oct. 25, 2018 04:17PM EST

Tour Diary: Inside the National Ballet of Canada's First Ever Tour to Russia with First Soloist Jordana Daumec

Jordana Daumec outside The Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow. Photo by Jenna Savella. Courtesy NBoC.

Ready, set, it's time to jet!

Hi all! My name is Jordana Daumec. I'm a first soloist with The National Ballet of Canada. I'm currently taking a break from packing my bags for our tour to Moscow and St. Petersburg where we'll be performing at Diana Vishneva's Context Festival! We are bringing some amazing ballets to Russia: Being and Nothingness by NBoC choreographic associate Guillaume Côté, Paz de La Jolla by Justin Peck and Emergence by Crystal Pite. The company is super excited to perform in these two amazing cities that have such a deep history in ballet.

Entry 1: Pre-Tour Preparations 

Packing for the tour! Photo by Daumec, Courtesy NBoC.

The question I am facing at this moment is, how will I fit all my outfits in my suitcase as well as all my dance gear? This will be Tetris to the max! I guess I'll start with my packing must haves: a few pairs of jeans, nice boots, a few sweaters, a jade face roller, face lotion, pointe shoes, foot roller, favorite warm ups, a good book for the plane and my crochet projects—there are a few of us in the company that crochet, it's like our version of a book club. Besides packing, I've started doing research on some of the places that my friends and I could visit in between shows. Red Square and Hermitage Museum are the top of my list—can't wait!

 Entry 2: Traveling to Moscow

With fellow first soloist Jenna Savella, outside the NBoC studios and ready to depart for Moscow. Photo Courtesy NBoC.

And we're off! After some last-minute packing, I think I am ready to go! I'm carrying my pointe shoes on the plane with me, just in case my suitcase is lost—yes, that has happened to dancers in our company before on tour. It's always amusing traveling as a company, and makes a long flight so much better when you know 70 other people on the plane. We all typically move our seats around so we can sit with our partners or best friends, it's a game of musical chairs. You can always tell who's a dancer on a flight by how we stretch in the aisles or put our legs straight up to the ceiling in our seats. A few of us watched the same movie at the same time, so we could experience it together. Our two flights and layover were easy, but the whole travel day was long. We were all so happy to finally reach our hotel in Moscow. After getting our orientation package from the Context Festival, who were so welcoming, I took a pit stop at my room to drop all my stuff off, and then it was time for an adventure. The main question was, what to have for dinner?

Entry 3: First Day in Moscow 

With Savella at St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow. Photo by Daumec, Courtesy NBoC.

After a good night's sleep, it was time to get up and go explore Moscow! First was ballet class at the Stanislavsky Theatre. It felt good to get my tired, travel-weary body moving again. We saw other dancers also taking class in the theater; it was great to think that we were all sharing the same space, even though we were in different shows. It is always nice to interact with dancers from other companies and countries. After class we refueled at a local restaurant, dropped off our dance stuff at the hotel, and then it was time to explore the famous Red Square, which conveniently was right by our hotel. Seeing Saint Basil's Cathedral was top on my list of things to do in Moscow. I love architecture and old buildings—the colors in photographs do not do the building justice! Seeing it in real life was beautiful. After getting some good pictures with my friends it was time to hit up GUM, a beautiful department store right in Red Square. After some window shopping, and dance moves in the street, we made our way over to the Bolshoi Theatre to see it lit up at night—another amazing building with so much history. By this point you can imagine how hungry we were, so we set off to a restaurant near the Bolshoi that was all farm to table food. Delicious! Of course, I had to have the dumplings which were so yummy. I was one tired kid after a full day, so it was off to bed. Must say I loved my hotel slippers at bedtime!

Entry 4: Opening Day in Moscow

Diana Vishneva with artists of NBoC backstage before opening night in Moscow. Photo by Daumec, Courtesy NBoC.

Opening day in Moscow! We are all abuzz, so excited for the history of the company that we were all taking part in. You can tell that the theater is filled with stories. I enjoy performing in theaters where there have been so many other dancers on the same stage that you are about to step on. Dress rehearsal started off with Diana Vishneva giving us a warm welcome—she really is such a sweet person. I am always inspired by seeing someone who really loves their art form like she does. After a good dress rehearsal, we went to a famous grocery store near the theater for some snacks. Yeliseev's Food Hall is a wonder for the eyes: it was a villa that has been turned into the most beautiful grocery store. I tried schnitzel, which made for a great pre-show snack. Then, it was back to the theater to get ready for opening night. As I was getting ready I was hoping that the audience would love what we had brought to perform. I didn't know how they would react to the ballets that our own audiences back home in Canada love so much. But, there was nothing to worry about—they loved us, and it was an amazing opening night! We each were given a beautiful flower on stage at the final bow which made the evening that much more memorable. After the show there was an opening night reception. Everyone was filled with so much happiness and good food, of course.

Entry 5: Traveling from Moscow to St. Petersburg 

With Savella on the train to St. Petersburg. Photo by Savella, Courtesy NBoC.


On to the train to St. Petersburg, I kept thinking how excited I was to see this city, especially the Hermitage Museum! Going to museums in a new country is always on the list of things I look forward to. The train ride from Moscow to St. Petersburg had us laughing a lot, from playing 21 questions, to doing face masks that we bought on the fancy items cart (I never knew they were sold on a train!). I even had a mini picnic of salami and pickles; we quickly learned that pickles are a must in Russia. I had them every day and loved them. After we arrived in St. Petersburg, it was a short bus ride to our hotel. We dropped off our items and went for a mini adventure to find dinner. My friends and I found another cute restaurant that served Russian classics. After the great food and company, it was time for bed as the next day we were going to the Hermitage Museum and we needed energy to explore. I was so glad I'd had an early night as the Hermitage is such a huge complex and even more beautiful than I had imagined. All the art work is breathtaking, but I barely took it in because I was so amazed and overwhelmed by the architecture. The details and intricacies were stunning. We would need a week to really see it all. Once we left the Hermitage, we took in some more sights and great food. After walking the city the whole day, it was time for bed. Tomorrow would be another historical moment for our company, performing at the Mariinsky II!

Entry 6: St. Petersburg Performance

Artists of NBoC after Emergence on opening night in Moscow. Photo by Irina Grigoryeva, Courtesy NBoC.

I woke up excited for the show. We'd be performing on the Mariinsky II stage, marking another wonderful moment for our company. The theater sits right next to a canal, making it picture perfect. It was designed by the same architectural firm as NBoC's Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts in Toronto, and the interior has elements that seem familiar. After our dress rehearsal, we had dinner near the theater. The restaurant was so sweet to us, they could tell we were dancers and made sure we received our food right away since they knew we would be performing shortly. As we prepared for the show I wondered if the audience in St. Petersburg (Diana Vishneva's hometown) enjoy our performance like they had in Moscow? They certainly did, with tons of applause and a standing ovation! I even experienced something new onstage: confetti cannons during our final bow! It was amazing—even more so was that this new audience really enjoyed the art that we worked so hard on and put so much love into. It was the perfect ending to our performances in Russia.

Entry 7: Return Home

NBoC after company class in Moscow. Photo by Karolina Kuras, Courtesy NBoC.

We woke the next morning and checked out of the hotel. A bus and two flights took us all back to Canada. Somehow the trip back didn't feel as long as traveling to Moscow. I was so excited to be returning home to my husband, who I missed so much while away. It's hard going on tour without your loved ones—you want them to be there with you as you explore new places. I even tried to pack him into my suitcase, but at 6'3" he definitely didn't fit. Even with missing my hubby, I can say I had a great experience performing on two amazing stages, seeing beautiful architecture and art at the Hermitage and eating delicious pickles everyday (which I'm already missing). I want to thank Diana Vishneva, and the entire Context festival team, for giving our company this historic opportunity. We were all so grateful with how the performances turned out and we created so many special memories. It really is amazing that we are able to do a job that we love so much that gives us a chance to travel to the world.

News

Eight Companies Join Forces to Celebrate Balanchine at New York City Center This Week

The Royal Ballet's Francesca Hayward and Marcelino Sambé in Tarantella. Photo by Bill Cooper, Courtesy New York City Center.

In 1948, George Balanchine and Lincoln Kirstein founded New York City Ballet at New York City Center. This year, in honor of its 75th anniversary, City Center is bringing together eight companies—American Ballet Theatre, The Joffrey Ballet, Mariinsky Ballet, Miami City Ballet, NYCB, Paris Opéra Ballet, The Royal Ballet and San Francisco Ballet—to perform 13 Balanchine works over six programs, running October 31–November 4. "I liked the idea of showing different perspectives on how Balanchine is performed internationally," says City Center president and CEO Arlene Shuler. "Bringing together these eight companies is unprecedented."

Balanchine: The City Center Years www.youtube.com

Keep reading... Show less
popular

What Makes Top Professionals Shine in their Formative Years

Teresa D'Ortone, Rock alumna, ABT Studio Company

For over three decades, The Rock School for Dance Education, under the leadership of Bo and Stephanie Spassoff has been developing dancers with a clean, strong technique and artistic refinement.

This power-couple led the school's students to succeed. Rock School dancers are found gracing the stages of a variety of wonderful companies worldwide, enjoying careers as corps, soloists, as well as principals. Companies like the Royal Ballet, New York City Ballet, English National Ballet, Ballet West, San Francisco Ballet, Boston Ballet, Atlanta Ballet, and American Ballet Theatre, to name just a few.

Keep reading... Show less
Health & Body

Is the Ketogenic Diet Smart for Dancers?

Don't skimp on carbohydrates, the body's main source of fuel. Photo by Ella Olsson/Unsplash

The ketogenic diet—a trendy weight-loss method based on low-carb and high-fat intake—has gained traction in the past year. But don't confuse popularity for blanket health advice: Although it was developed as a treatment for childhood epilepsy, eating keto poses major risks to dancers' health and performance.

Keep reading... Show less

Win a Pair of Tickets to the "Danseur" NYC Film Premiere

Photo Courtesy Nuarts Productions.

Enter now to win a pair of tickets to the New York premiere of Danseur, a new documentary confronting the social stigma of being a boy in ballet featuring American Ballet Theatre's Patrick Frenette and James Whiteside, Boston Ballet's John Lam and Derek Dunn and Houston Ballet's Harper Watters. The premiere will take place on November 2, 2018 at 7:30 pm at the Bruno Walter Auditorium at Lincoln Center.

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Stars

Julia Erickson's 6 Pieces of Unsolicited Advice to Hack Your Overactive Ballet Brain

Cooper Verona and Julia Erickson in William Forsythe's "In the middle, somewhat elevated." Photo by Rich Sofranko, courtesy PBT.

As I prepare to take my final, "official" bow as principal dancer with Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre this weekend and look back on my 20-year career, my inner monologue is neither short on concepts nor on words elucidating them. Though I still plan to dance and am giddily excited for new adventures, I nevertheless feel the weighty finality of it all.

Surprisingly, I also feel effervescently light. Perhaps because, right now, it's about my love for the art form as opposed to maximizing my efforts toward success in it. It truly does feel like a metamorphosis—an exhilarating shift that makes me realize how much I love dance, how important change is and how much we can all learn from one another.

Keep reading... Show less
News

There's Another Chance to Audition for Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" Remake Choreographed by Justin Peck

One of Jerome Robbins' most iconic dances from the 1961 film West Side Story. Via Giphy.

Since news that Steven Spielberg was directing a remake of West Side Story was released last winter, we've been eagerly awaiting any and all updates. Last month, Justin Peck was brought on board as choreographer, joining famed playwright Tony Kushner, who's adapting the script. Peck seemed like the obvious choice; in addition to following in original West Side Story choreographer Jerome Robbins' sneaker-clad footsteps as resident choreographer of New York City Ballet, he recently took home a Tony Award for his work on Carousel.

Keep reading... Show less
Just for fun

Halloween Costumes That You Can Take From the Studio to the Streets

@sab_nyc via Instagram

Halloween is almost here and that means its time to get serious about finding the perfect costume. A lot of you dancers need costumes that are both fun and functional so that you can go straight from dance class to the streets, without missing a beat. Here are nine of the most creative, yet versatile ensembles that'll allow you to enjoy Halloween festivities without compromising your dance training.
Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Stars

Dance Theatre of Harlem's Daphne Lee's Tour Essentials Include Everything From Custom Colored Pointe Shoes to Chanel No. 5

Kyle Froman for Pointe

Not only is Daphne Lee a member of Dance Theatre of Harlem and a graduate student, but she's also a pageant queen who just finished her reign as Miss Black USA. Lee became involved in pageants to win scholarship money for school and promote cancer awareness. She's currently getting her MFA in dance at Hollins University through a low-residency program. "I'm always carrying a book," says Lee. She's also sure to keep her student ID with her. It works internationally, which can be helpful in getting student discounts on tour. Balancing her busy schedule isn't easy. That's why the most important item in Lee's dance bag is her planner. "I keep everything in here," she says.

www.youtube.com

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Careers

Midwest Moves: Fort Wayne Ballet is Steadily Developing Its Dancers and Repertoire

Karen Gibbons-Brown coaching the company. Photo by Jeffrey Crane, Courtesy Fort Wayne Ballet.

Anonymity has its benefits, says Fort Wayne Ballet executive and artistic director Karen Gibbons-Brown: "We are tucked in the Midwest and one of the beauties is you get to fly under the radar and experiment in a way that you don't get to in a larger place." While that may have been true in the past, Indiana's Fort Wayne Ballet is now making moves toward greater visibility.

As an organization, FWB is entering its 62nd year, but it has only existed as a professional dance company with full-time, contracted dancers since the 2010–11 season. Prior to that, the organization's on-again, off-again performance company hit its heights under Michael Tevlin's tenure as artistic director (1981–94).

When Gibbons-Brown arrived in 1998, the organization and its affiliated school, the Auer Academy of Fort Wayne Ballet, were in distress. But the former dancer with South Carolina Chamber Dance Ensemble, Bristol Ballet and Theatre Ballet of San Francisco says part of why she came to Fort Wayne was that "it is a community rich in the arts and there was a lot of opportunity."

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Training

In YAGP's "Ask the Expert" Video Series, Sascha Radetsky Offers Advice for First-Year Company Members

ABT Studio Company artistic director Sascha Radetsky in YAGP's "Ask the Experts" series, screenshot via YouTube.

If your goal is to become a professional dancer, you likely have a lot of questions about what you need to do to get there. Last year, Youth America Grand Prix created a Facebook video series called "Ask the Expert," featuring conversations with dance professionals on topics ranging from nutrition to dancing in college to career building. (Good news: They are now available on YAGP's website and YouTube page).

This season, YAGP is expanding the series to include more interviews. The latest video features American Ballet Theatre Studio Company artistic director Sascha Radetsky. The topic? Navigating your first year of professional life, from a director's perspective. Radetsky answers questions about professional etiquette and protocol, navigating company hierarchy and managing conflicts, and offers his tips for a successful career and what qualities stand out to him in dancers.

Keep reading... Show less
News

Onstage This Week: Houston Ballet Tours to Dubai, San Francisco Ballet at the Kennedy Center, World Premieres in Memphis and More!

San Francisco Ballet is bringing six works from their Unbound: A Festival of New Works to The Kennedy Center this week. Here, dancers are pictured in Christopher Wheeldon's Bound To. Photo by Erik Tomasson, Courtesy The Kennedy Center.

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've pulled together some highlights.

Keep reading... Show less
Just for fun

What to Watch: The Bolshoi Is Back on the Big Screen Next Month

Bolshoi Ballet's Daria Khokhlova and Artemy Belyakov in "La Sylphide." Photo by Damir Yusupov. Photo courtesy of Bolshoi Ballet.

Bolshoi Ballet has teamed up with Fathom Events, By Experience and Pathé Live for a fifth season of their Cinema Series, and they're starting with a full-length classic. On November 11, select theaters throughout the U.S. will host a screening of the Bolshoi in La Sylphide, filmed live from Moscow that same day.

First performed in 1832 with choreography by Filippo Taglioni, La Sylphide is credited with inspiring the Romantic era of ballet—and, it was among the first ballets to feature dancing on pointe! The Bolshoi will be performing Danish ballet master August Bournonville's 1836 version, staged by Johan Kobborg.

Bolshoi Ballet's Daria Khokhlova and Artemy Belyakov in "La Sylphide." Photo by Damir Yusupov. Photo courtesy of Bolshoi Ballet.

Keep reading... Show less
News

Hungarian National Ballet Makes Its U.S. Debut at Lincoln Center

Gergely Leblanc and Tatiana Melnik in Hungarian National Ballet's Don Quixote. Photo by Peter Rakossy, Courtesy HNB.

The Hungarian National Ballet has opted to "go big or go home" for its U.S. debut at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center. As part of the monumental New York City tour, which also includes performances by the Hungarian State Opera, the organization will transport over 350 employees—including dancers, singers, musicians and crew members—along with its own sets, costumes and lighting. The opera debuts October 30, followed by the ballet's performances November 7–11.

Keep reading... Show less
Editors' List: The Goods

PSA: Dancewear Brands Also Have Halloween Costumes

Photo via capezio.com

As of today, there are only 13 nights until the spoOoOokiest evening of the year—and just 1 week left, if you're planning to dress up over Halloweekend. Do you have your costume(s) yet?

Keep reading... Show less

Viral Videos

Win It!