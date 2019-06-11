Powered by RebelMouse
News
Chava Lansky
Jun. 11, 2019 06:45PM EST

Happy Birthday "Bunheads"! Where's the Cast Now?

The bunheads of Bunheads. Adam Lakey, Courtesy ABC Family

Seven years ago today something very special entered the lives of bunheads everywhere. What was it? Well, "Bunheads," the Amy Sherman-Palladino television show that aired on ABC Family for 18 short episodes, until the final curtain fell in February of 2013. Unlike the sadistic pop culture depictions of ballet that sandwiched it (Black Swan in 2010 and "Flesh and Bone" in 2015), "Bunheads" was a wholesome, funny and mostly true-to-life look at what it's really like to be a teenage trina.

The show, which followed a group of four high schooler dancers and best friends living in a sleepy California town, dealt with issues like body image, competition, the struggle to afford new pointe shoes, family drama and more. And it was chock-full of creative and very real dancing. As for the girls' two teachers, "Bunheads" starred some of our favorite dance-happy musical theater actresses of all time: Kelly Bishop and Sutton Foster. And to really push it over the edge, Sherman-Palladino wrote the show in the same kind of rapid-fire, reference-filled, quippy style that made her earlier "Gilmore Girls" a smash hit. (Sherman-Palladino, we saw that "Gilmore Girls" revival... where's our "Bunheads" reunion?)

So in honor of "Bunheads"'s birthday, top players are up to now.

Sutton Foster - Michelle Simms

Musical theater queen Sutton Foster played the show's protagonist, Michelle Simms, a sarcastic, charming former ballerina turned Vegas showgirl, who winds up moving to Paradise, California with her husband (who's mother owns the local dance studio) and soon after dies in a car accident.

IRL, Foster has been very busy. She continues to be one of the biggest names in Broadway: In 2014 she starred in Violet, which earned her a sixth Tony Award nomination, and in September of 2020 she'll return to the stage in the revival of The Music Man, opposite Hugh Jackman. And "Bunheads" only whet her appetite for TV: She's acted in the series "Younger," and made a song-and-dance cameo in Sherman-Palladino's "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life." She's also the mother to an adorable daughter.

Kaitlyn Jenkins - Boo Jordan

Boo was the show's unlikely heroine, a hard worker with a sweet temperament constantly pushing back against the physical expectations of the ballet world. Actress Kaitlyn Jenkins had a lot in common with her character (you can read all about her in our 2013 cover story). Since "Bunheads," Jenkins has acted in a number of short films and made appearances in TV shows like "Don't Worry You're Not Invited" and the upcoming "The Last Scion." According to her Instagram, she's also teaching dance.

Julia Goldani Telles - Sasha Torres

Sasha was the resident mean girl of "Bunheads," seemingly perfect on the outside but troubled within. Julia Goldani Telles, the actress who played her, has since had recurring roles on "Nurse Jackie" and "The Affair." Like Foster, she also played a small part in "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life." Telles attended Columbia University, and will show off her dancing chops once again in this new We Are Courtship music video.

Bailey De Young - Ginny Thompson

Ginny was peppy, upbeat and like Boo, she struggled with her body image (she was self-conscious about needing to wear a bra under her leotard). Towards the end of the show she auditioned for a musical, leading us to believe that she would have eventually left ballet for theater.

Since "Bunheads," Bailey De Young (nee Buntain) has had a lot of luck in the Sherman-Palladino-verse. After a small role on "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life," she's back as Imogene Cleary on "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." In an early episode we saw her in a highly choreographed 1950s-style exercise class, where she put all that dance training to good use.

Emma Dumont - Melanie Segal

The fourth bunhead, Melanie Segal, ended up finding more joy in roller derby that she did at the barre. And according to Emma Dumont's Instagram bio, dance and derby are both still a part of her life. Her lengthy list of post-"Bunhead" TV credits includes "The Gifted," "T@gged," "Aquarius" and others. Plus, according to the above post, it seems like an appearance on "Dance Moms" is forthcoming.

Kelly Bishop - Fanny Flowers

As the former Ballet Russe dancer and tough-love ballet teacher Fanny Flowers, Kelly Bishop was spot-on. In the show's pilot, after her students groaned about a tough combination, she delivered this deadpan line: "Mr. Balanchine once made us do grand battements for two and a half hours. We only stopped when somebody dropped dead."

As far as we're concerned, Bishop is dance royalty. She originated the role of Sheila in A Chorus Line on Broadway (for which she won a Tony) and played Jennifer Grey's mother in Dirty Dancing. Oh, and she's probably best known today for her role as Emily Gilmore on "Gilmore Girls." Since "Bunheads," she's appeared in TV shows including "The Good Wife," "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life," "Flesh and Bone" and more.

Matisse Love - Matisse

Matisse Love played herself on the show, one of the younger students always around the studio who occasionally got a line. The only professional bunhead to come out of the pack, Love later graduated from the Bolshoi Academy in Moscow, and today dances with The Russian State Ballet Theater.

RaJahnae Patterson - Rahjanae

Like Love, RaJahnae Patterson was a dance extra often hanging around the main crew. Today, Patterson is in Vegas! The Show. She's also performed with Miley Cyrus' Bangerz Tour and with Neal Patrick Harris at the 65th Emmy Awards. Based in Las Vegas, she also teaches dance at the Millenium Dance Complex.

Jeanine Mason - Cozette

Cozette showed up towards the end of "Bunheads"'s run, creating all sorts of drama and competition. Jeanine Mason, who played the role, won "So You Think You Can Dance" in 2009. After "Bunheads," she had a recurring role on "Grey's Anatomy." Today she is best known as Liz Ortecho in the CW show "Roswell, New Mexico." In a recent Watch! article, she attributed her ability to take direction on set to her extensive dance training.

Related Articles Around the Web
Related Articles From Your Site
    sutton foster amy sherman-palladino bunheads
    The Conversation
    Ballet Training

    Combatting Swamp Shoe: How to Extend The Life of Your Pointe Shoes in Hot and Humid Weather

    Getty Images

    Houston Ballet principal Jessica Collado recalls dancing Giselle's Myrtha on an outdoor stage in the thick of a Texan summer. "At the beginning of the act my shoes still had some life in them, but when I bourréed off to go to my grave at the end, there was literally nothing left of them," she says. "They completely died."

    While some pointe shoe brands are built with synthetic materials, most shoes are still made out of organic components like burlap and paper, which are incredibly susceptible to humidity. "The more moisture there is, either in the air or from your foot sweating, the faster your shoes will break down," says ThePointeShop founder Josephine Lee. Whether you're spending your summer performing outdoors or training in a crowded studio, muggy weather will have a huge impact on your shoes. Here are some tips to make it through.

    Keep reading... Show less
    Sponsored by Trafalgar Releasing

    Watch The Royal Ballet in Cinemas All Year Long

    The Royal Ballet's Vadim Muntagirov and Marianela Nuñez in La Bayadère. Photo by Bill Cooper, Courtesy ROH.

    Do you ever wish you could teleport to London and casually stroll into The Royal Opera House to see some of the world's best-loved ballets? Well, we have a solution for you: The Royal Ballet's 2018-19 cinema season.

    Whether live or recorded, the seven ballet programs listed below, streaming now through next October, will deliver all of the magic that The Royal Ballet has to offer straight to your local movie theater. Can you smell the popcorn already?

    Keep reading... Show less
    Ballet Stars

    Brooklyn Mack Thought It Was a Prank When ABT Asked Him to Guest—and Now He's Dancing the Opening Night of Le Corsaire

    Brooklyn Mack in Le Corsaire. Photo by Carlos Quezada, Courtesy Mack

    After almost a decade at The Washington Ballet, Brooklyn Mack has struck out on his own. Last summer, after unsuccessful contract negotiations with the company—now under the direction of Julie Kent—the 32-year-old star decided to go it alone. So far, his full-time freelance career has taken him to Hong Kong, Mexico, Norway, Russia, Georgia (the country, not the state) and various cities across the U.S. But his biggest debut is still to come. This month, he appears with American Ballet Theatre at the Metropolitan Opera House for four performances of Le Corsaire, playing both Conrad and Ali.

    Keep reading... Show less
    Trending

    Patience and Persistence: Ballet West's Emily Neale

    Ballet West's Emily Neale. Jayme Thornton.

    This is Pointe's Summer 2019 cover story. You can subscribe to the magazine here, or click here to purchase this issue.

    In Ballet West's company class at Salt Lake City's historic Capitol Theatre, demi-soloist Emily Neale stands poised in first position, her hair swirled into a slightly disheveled bun. In any other room, her 5' 8" frame would be a standout, but in this company—where the tallest woman is 6' 1"—her height is hardly something to note. Rather, it's her self-possession. As the dancers around her seek to impress on-looking artistic staff, 24-year-old Neale seems unfazed. Her épaulement breezes, her allégro soars and suspends, her technique is solid, and all the while, she is calm.

    Her unflappability was built along a very patient path to Ballet West. While clearly talented, Neale struggled to find work for two years, enduring the pressures of rejection while waiting for the right stars to align. Yet she remained steadfast, and despite her difficult start, her timeline caught up with her talent once she landed at Ballet West. Since joining as a trainee in 2015, she's risen rapidly to demi-soloist. In fact, it's the fastest climb the company has seen since principal Beckanne Sisk.

    Keep reading... Show less