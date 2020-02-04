Powered by RebelMouse
News
Chava Lansky
Feb. 04, 2020 01:57PM EST

Onstage This Week: Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's "Frida" at Dutch National Ballet, Atlanta Ballet Gets Jazzy, and More!

Atlanta Ballet's Sujin Han and Moises Martinez rehearsing Dwight Rhoden's Sunset Divine. Kim Kenney, Courtesy Atlanta Ballet.

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've rounded up some highlights.

Annabelle Lopez Ochoa Explores the Life of Frida Kahlo for Dutch National Ballet

In 2016, prolific choreographer Annabelle Lopez Ochoa created Broken Wings for English National Ballet, a short piece diving into the life of iconic Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. Soon after, Dutch National Ballet artistic director Ted Brandsen offered her the chance to expand that work into a full-length ballet. The result, simply titled Frida, makes its premiere February 6-25 in Amsterdam.

In collaboration with British composer Peter Salem and Dutch designer Dieuweke van Reij, Ochoa's ballet explores Kahlo's fraught relationship with artist Diego Rivera, her bisexuality, the physical and emotional pain she endured and the way that she crafted her own image through her paintings. Dutch National Ballet has put out a series of YouTube videos exploring the creation of the piece; catch the first one above.

Atlanta Ballet Presents Three Jazzy Company Premieres

Atlanta Ballet celebrates the rhythms and energy of jazz music this week in Heart/Beat: Gospel, Brubeck & Rhythms of the City, a triple bill of company premieres. The program, running February 7-15, includes Lar Lubovitch's Elemental Brubeck to the music of Dave Brubeck, Alexander Ekman's Tuplet to compositions by Mikael Karlsson and Victor Feldman, and Dwight Rhoden's Sunrise Divine to an original score by Kevin Johnson.

Ballet West Brings Back "Giselle"

February 7-15, Salt Lake City-based balletomanes can enter the spectral world of Giselle. Ballet West's version of the classic ballet was conceived and produced by artistic director Adam Sklute after Jean Corrali and Julles Perrot, with additional choreography by Pamela Robinson Harris.

World Premieres by Yury Yanowsky and Christopher Huggins at Festival Ballet Providence

Festival Ballet Providence's Game Changers triple bill, running February 7-9, features a diverse mix of contemporary works, all performed to live music. The first is Christopher Wheeldon's Morphoses, followed by two world premieres: Same, a collaboration between choreographer Yury Yanowsky and singer/songwriter Josh Knowles, former Alvin Ailey Dance Theater member Christopher Huggins' I Think.

Diablo Ballet Mixes a Balanchine Classic With Works New and Old

Diablo Ballet's second program of the season, Balanchine & Beyond, hits stages February 7-8. The Walnut Creek, CA–based company presents George Balanchine's Who Cares? alongside three works by contemporary choreographers—Penny Saunders' Berceuse, Sally Streets' Bach Suite for Strings and Michael Well's Forward Thinking—as well as excerpts from Jules Perrot's Esmeralda.

Gabrielle Lamb Presents Full Length World Premiere as Part of CUNY Dance Initiative

Choreographer Gabrielle Lamb's company, Pigeonwing Dance, presents a new evening-length work at New York's Gerald W. Lynch Theater at John Jay College February 7. The premiere is titled Plexus: a work in knots, and is set to a commissioned electroacoustic score by James Budinich. Catch a preview in the above video.

Roxey Ballet Presents "Carmen" and "Frida"

New Jersey–based company Roxey Ballet presents a double bill February 7-16 at the Canal Studio Theater in Lambertville. Audiences can see artistic director Mark Roxey's Carmen, a one-act abstract telling of Propser Merimee's classic novella, and Frida, an exploration of the life of surrealist painter Frida Kahlo choreographed by Giovanni Ravello.

Pittsburgh Company Bodiography Welcomes Guests from Buglisi Dance Theatre

Pittsburgh's Bodiography Contemporary Ballet heads to the Byham Theater February 7-8 in a program titled Unveiled. Guest artists from Buglisi Dance Theatre join the company in works by guest choreographers Virginie Mecene and Ze'eva Cohen for a mix of premieres and older works.

Ballet Stars

Inside Australian Ballet Principal  Robyn Hendricks’ Dance Bag

Quinn Wharton

When at home in Melbourne, Australian Ballet principal Robyn Hendricks carries a huge bag around the theater. "It has my whole wardrobe in it, and photos and parts of costumes," she says. But while on tour, the South African–born dancer has perfected a pared-down version that fits into a Nike tote she picked up while performing in China. "It's great for when we go overseas because it just crumples up and doesn't take up too much room," she says. Hendricks likes to pick up mementos everywhere she goes; her first-aid kit is housed in a pink panda pouch that she got in Japan.

Keep reading...
News

As "West Side Story" Protest Against Amar Ramasar Looms, His Girlfriend Speaks Out

Amar Ramsar's girlfriend and New York City Ballet corps dancer, Alexa Maxwell. Paul Kolnik, Courtesy The PR Social.

Over the past few weeks, tensions have risen around New York City Ballet principal Amar Ramasar's casting in the Broadway revival of West Side Story, set to open February 20. Ramasar is currently embroiled in a lawsuit surrounding the sharing of sexually explicit photos of a female dancer. In light of a protest against Ramasar's casting scheduled for tonight outside the Broadway Theater, his girlfriend of five years, New York City Ballet corps dancer Alexa Maxwell, identified herself as the dancer in his photos and released a statement sharing her point of view.

Keep reading...