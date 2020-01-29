Ballet Jörgen Has Announced 43 New Stops on  "Anne of Green Gables" Tour of North America

Last year we found out that Canada's Ballet Jörgen was creating a full-length ballet based on one of our all-time favorite children's books—Lucy Maud Montgomery's Anne of Green Gables—and, needless to say, we were thrilled. It seems that audiences everywhere feel the same way. Since its premiere in Halifax, Nova Scotia, in September of 2019, artistic director Bengt Jörgen's production has been presented in a long list of cities across Canada and the upper United States.
And the tour shows no signs of stopping. Earlier this week, the company announced plans to bring the ballet to an additional 43 communities through November, with further stops still to come. You can see the full list on Ballet Jörgen's website (be sure to check back for updates). "Many great ballets are driven by a prima ballerina, but here's a case where Anne can be a prima ballerina but also a real person," Jörgen told Pointe last year. "Even though it was written in 1907, people read the book today because it's about the character, who's human and in some ways a little timeless."