ABT Celebrates Alexei Ratmansky’s 10th Anniversary With a World Premiere

This year marks Alexei Ratmansky's 10th anniversary as artist in residence of American Ballet Theatre.
The company will honor the dancemaker throughout its spring Metropolitan Opera House season. The festivities start at ABT's May 20 gala with the premiere of a brand-new Ratmansky work titled The Seasons, set to Russian composer Alexander Glazounov's score of the same name. The piece joins On the Dnieper and Songs of Bukovina for an all-Ratmansky repertoire program May 21–23. His three full-length ballets for ABT (Harlequinade, Whipped Cream and The Sleeping Beauty) are also onstage this season.