Powered by RebelMouse
Ballet Stars
Marina Harss
Nov. 28, 2018 12:45PM EST

Christine Shevchenko and Devon Teuscher: ABT's Dazzling New Generation of Star Power

Christine Shevchenko and Devon Teuscher, photographed for Pointe by Jayme Thornton

This is Pointe's December/January 2018 Cover Story. You can subscribe to the magazine here, or click here to purchase this issue.

Christine Shevchenko and Devon Teuscher have spent practically half their lives with each other. Both dancers joined American Ballet Theatre's Studio Company in 2006. The following year, they graduated into the main troupe as apprentices, again together. They've sat next to each other in every dressing room they've ever occupied, and shared hotel rooms on the road. And in September 2017, at the age of 28, they became the company's two youngest female principal dancers—on the same day. If they weren't such good friends, they would probably be sick of each other.

It's particularly remarkable because they're such different dancers. Shevchenko, who started out in Odessa, Ukraine, as an aspiring rhythmic gymnast, and later studied at The Rock School for Dance Education in Philadelphia, has an amazing facility and an enviably confident demeanor onstage. She sailed through her debut as Kitri in Don Quixote, her first leading role at ABT, as if it were nothing, with soaring jumps and grand battements so limber that it seemed she might bop herself in the head. (She didn't.) The following week, she was thrown into Le Corsaire after another dancer got injured; same thing. She is as comfortable as Myrtha in Giselle as she is as the bubbly Mademoiselle Marianne Chartreuse in Alexei Ratmansky's comic ballet Whipped Cream. Her aplomb seems to arise from a mixture of temperament, training—she did lots of competitions—and a fierce work ethic. "She's one of the hardest workers I've ever met," says Teuscher.

"There's something similar that drives each of us, but there's also a way we can stand back and admire what the other one does," says Teuscher. Jayme Thornton for Pointe.

Teuscher is cut from different cloth. She initially trained at smaller schools in Illinois and Vermont before coming to ABT's Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School at the age of 15. Before becoming a principal, she had already begun to specialize in dramatic roles. One of the first times she caught the audience's attention was in Antony Tudor's psychological ballet Pillar of Fire, where she played a young woman tormented by insecurity and forbidden desires. Teuscher gave a searing performance, intense but utterly lacking in exaggeration. She is an icy Myrtha in Giselle, a benevolent and glowing Lilac Fairy in The Sleeping Beauty, a tragic, even heroic Nikiya in La Bayadère. (Her nemesis Gamzatti was played by, you guessed it, Shevchenko.) And Ratmansky, ABT's choreographer in residence, created a unique role for her in his 2016 Serenade after Plato's Symposium. In this ballet about philosophical dialogue, she was a commanding presence, the only woman among seven men.

I caught up with the two dancers as they were gearing up for the start of ABT's fall season. Together, they took stock of their first year as principals.

You've spent so much of your career side by side, and you're also friends. Do you think the fact that you're such different dancers played a part in cementing your friendship?

Devon Teuscher: We realize how different we are and that we're going to produce very different results. There's something similar that drives each of us, but there's also a way we can stand back and admire what the other one does.

Christine Shevchenko: Devon lights this spark inside of me. I always admire how cleanly she works. Her technique is so pure. She's good for me.

Teuscher and Shevchenko as Nikiya and Gamzatti in "La Bayadère." Rosalie O'Connor, Courtesy ABT.

Was there a big shift for you after you became principal dancers?

DT: Huge.

CS: In the corps, you're sort of protected from your flaws. But now, as a principal, you're laying everything out there for everyone to see. There's nothing to shield you. I'm used to people saying "Do this," or "It should look like this." Now you have all this freedom to try different things. And it's about choosing what fits you…

DT: …which is hard. I remember starting to work on Swan Lake, and my coach, Irina Kolpakova, asked, What do you want to do at this moment? And I was like, What do you mean? You tell me what to do! [laughs]

What has been the hardest thing about being a principal, so far?

CS: For me it was the intensity of my first Met season as a principal. I was just not prepared for the fact that I would need to put whole full-length ballets together in just a few days. I thought that when you got promoted to principal you'd get all this time to work on each role, really fix everything, all the details. And literally I had less time to put roles together than when I was a soloist.

DT: We would finish a ballet on Thursday and premiere a new role the following Tuesday or Wednesday. Of course, we had worked on it earlier in the year. You had to really trust yourself and think: I did all that work throughout the year; it's in there somewhere. You have to be able to pull it out and put it onstage.

Devon Teuscher and Christine Shevchenko: Behind the Scenes with Our Dec/Jan Cover Stars www.youtube.com

How do you prepare for a big new role?

CS: I usually start with watching thousands of videos, watching everyone else's take on that role and figuring out a version that's suited for me. The most important thing is to find how you want to play a certain role, how each step can say what you want it to say. It's more than dancing. I'm constantly thinking about what the role means, how to get the character across.

DT: It can be difficult sometimes. I've attempted both starting from the steps and from the dramatic side. When I did Swan Lake, I went directly to Byam Stevens, an acting coach who's worked with several ABT dancers, before I started any studio rehearsals. We worked up a story about the overarching truths I wanted to get across. Then I went to the studio and worked on the steps and tried to mesh the two. I've also done the opposite. For La Bayadère, I didn't work with Byam at all. It's such a Russian masterpiece —I wanted to simply go with what Natalia Makarova [who set the ballet] and Irina Kolpakova said and make that work for me.

What feels more exciting to you now, digging into the canon, or having something created on you?

CS: For me it's dancing these ballets that I've always wanted to do and getting to explore them. They're all still new to us. And there's so much work to do, it never ends—the acting and the dancing. It's about building more and more into each role.

DT: I feel similarly. We get to make them relevant for us now. When I got promoted to principal I had a rehearsal with Alexei Ratmansky and he gave me great advice. He said that now is the really exciting time because this is when you get to see what you can do, not what someone else wants you to do.

Shevchenko as Kitri in "Don Quixote." Photo by Gene Schiavone, Courtesy ABT.

Have you had mentors in the company?

DT: We were lucky to join at the same time, along with Katherine Williams. We really stuck together.

CS: It was mostly the three of us helping each other navigate things.

DT: There were a few senior corps girls who gave us advice, but generally we were on our own.

How have things changed now that there are fewer guest stars parachuting in to do lead roles?

DT: The morale of the company is better because there's more hope. You can go from apprentice to principal. And you can do all the ballets. Before, you saw all these people coming in and it was like, Well, I don't know if I'll ever get to dance that.

CS: Maybe it's also this new generation and this new way of working together. I've tried to interact more with the younger dancers.

Has the #MeToo movement affected the company's culture?

CS: I've never had a situation that felt inappropriate to me, so I haven't felt a huge shift or change. Maybe people talk about it more, but nothing has changed in the way that we work.

DT: I think we're lucky. I've never experienced something I was uncomfortable with. I think that comes from Kevin McKenzie being such a great director and respectful man. It starts at the top, I think. We do have a Code of Conduct, and we had a meeting and talked about the guidelines.

"As a principal, you're laying everything out there for everyone to see," says Shevchenko. "There's nothing to shield you." Jayme Thornton for Pointe.

"Those brief moments onstage—it feels like that's where I'm supposed to be," says Teuscher. "That's where I feel most at home." Jayme Thornton for Pointe.


What's your relationship to social media?

CS: I try to post every day. It's almost a second job. Sometimes it gets in my head, like I should be posting more, getting myself out there, but it takes time and energy. Mentally, it can be exhausting.

DT: I think it can also become a distraction from the actual work. I can't tell you how many rehearsals I've seen where for the last half hour dancers will be taking photos and videos because they need something to post on their social media instead of using the time to rehearse. I would never want to take away from that time.

Devon, your partner in life is fellow ABT principal Cory Stearns. What is it like to be in a relationship with someone you work with?

DT: I remember when we did Swan Lake together earlier this year. We approached it very professionally. It's interesting because it forces you to stay more invested than you would be normally. It's not that you don't care about a regular partner, but there's so much more care for a person you're with. I remember him saying that, during the White Swan variation, he was watching from the side as usual, but he was exerting so much more energy because he was so excited about watching and really caring about how I was doing.

Teuscher and Cory Stearns in "Swan Lake." Photo by Rosalie O'Connor, Courtesy ABT.

How did you and Christine first become friends?

CS: I remember rooming with you in New Orleans. I think that was the first time we became close.

DT: She's very quiet and keeps to herself, so it took a while.

CS: Yeah, I'm not a talker. When I was a kid, I was really shy.

DT: And I'm fairly reserved and quiet as well. But Christine is one of the most positive people I've met in my life. I love having that around. It makes me a more positive person.

Do you discuss roles?

CS: We don't talk so much about roles, we just talk.

What do you love the most about dancing?

CS: For me, it's always been about bringing happiness to the people who come to see these stories. It's about making people happy—I've always been a people pleaser. [laughs]

DT: I think the performing aspect is the thing I love the most. Those brief moments onstage—it feels like that's where I'm supposed to be. It's an almost intimate feeling. That's where I feel most at home.

Related Articles Around the Web
american ballet theatre christine shevchenko devon teuscher cover story
The Conversation
Sponsored by Trafalgar Releasing

Watch The Royal Ballet in Cinemas All Year Long

The Royal Ballet's Vadim Muntagirov and Marianela Nuñez in La Bayadère. Photo by Bill Cooper, Courtesy ROH.

Do you ever wish you could teleport to London and casually stroll into The Royal Opera House to see some of the world's best-loved ballets? Well, we have a solution for you: The Royal Ballet's 2018-19 cinema season.

Whether live or recorded, the seven ballet programs listed below, streaming now through next October, will deliver all of the magic that The Royal Ballet has to offer straight to your local movie theater. Can you smell the popcorn already?

Keep reading... Show less
Viral Videos

Pro Pointe Shoe Hacks From SFB Principal Sasha De Sola

Sasha De Sola and Hansuke Yamamoto in George Balanchine's Divertimento No. 15. Photo by Erik Tomasson, Courtesy San Francisco Ballet.

Master pointe shoe fitter Josephine Lee of the California-based The Pointe Shop touches base with San Francisco Ballet principal Sasha De Sola on all of her pointe shoe hacks, from darning to stirrup tights to customizations. Plus, we think De Sola might win the award for how quickly she kills her pointe shoes. (Hint: It's under an hour).

SFB Principal Sasha De Sola's Pointe Shoe Hacks www.youtube.com

Viral Videos

This New Video Reminds Us Of Everything We Love (And Hate) About Dancing On Pointe, And We Can't Get Enough

Screenshot via YouTube

As all bunheads know, there's so much more to dancing on pointe than sewing and bourées. In this new video, The Australian Ballet lays it all out for us, from A-Z. Or rather from "Arch" to "Zzzzzz's." Using a super fast-paced style, this four-and-a-half minute long video skips back and forth between ultra-sleek minimalism and sepia-toned nostalgia. Both educational and insider-y (see "cashews" at 0:54), this video includes some gorgeous shots (Apollo-inspired arabesques at 2:00) interspersed with quirky humor (note adorable pointe shoe bed at 3:53).

So here you go, "A to Z En Pointe." Did they miss any?

A TO Z EN POINTE www.youtube.com

Site Network

This Year's Dance Magazine Awards Takes a Major Step Forward

Harkness Promise Awardees Raja Feather Kelly and Ephrat Asherie. Photos by Kate Shot Me and Matthew Murphy

The Dance Magazine Awards are almost here. As we look forward to the celebration on Monday night, we're sharing an excerpt from the program—a letter written by our CEO Frederic Seegal:

The 61st year of the Dance Magazine Awards represents a major step forward. It extends the reach of the awards and now marks the second year of our collaboration with the Harkness Foundation for Dance, thus uniting two iconic organizations.

Firstly, this will be the inaugural presentation of the Harkness Promise Awards, which recognizes new talent at the upswing of their careers. Nurturing emerging artists, especially choreographers, is critical to ensuring dance's role in today's cultural landscape.

Keep reading... Show less
Everything Nutcracker

Moscow Ballet Performs "Great Russian Nutcracker" in 137 Cities Across the U.S.

Moscow Ballet's "Russian Variation." Courtesy Moscow Ballet.

Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker is not your average Nut. In 1994, the production debuted in six cities across the U.S. This winter, three simultaneously traveling companies of Russian dancers will bring the ballet to 137 cities, incorporating up to 120 local children in each location. For Mary Talmi, co-founder and producer of Talmi Entertainment, which produces the show, this is no small feat. "The role of arts education in this country is needed more than ever, and the more expansive our tour is, the more I realize that the benefits to the children are way beyond dance," she says.

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Training

7 Commonly Used Ballet Terms, and What They Actually Mean in France

Getty Images

Do you call the pirouette position passé or retiré, or do you use both? What about the term élevé? Do you use it? Have you ever considered what these French words actually mean?

"Ballet terminology is somewhat subjective," says Raymond Lukens of ABT's JKO School. "Often there is no definitive way to say something. What's really important is to create a picture in the minds of your students so that they will do the step you're asking the best way possible. You can split hairs forever over this stuff!"

Another thing to keep in mind is this, says Lukens: "For the French, ballet terms are seen as verbs or action words, and to non-French speakers they're seen as labels for the movements."

Keep reading... Show less
Health & Body

Do Dancers' Brains React Differently to Music?

Getty Images

Do dancers' brains react differently to music than other people's, including those of serious musicians?

In a recent study at the University of Helsinki, researchers observed the brain functions of 20 professional dancers, 20 professional musicians and 20 laymen watching a recording of a dance performance. Compared to the other groups, dancers' brains responded more quickly to sudden changes in music, even before the dancers themselves were conscious of the shifts. While watching the video performance, their brains also demonstrated functions associated with memory and emotional processes, implying that dancers might experience music in a more personal way than others. Although you already know musicality is an important part of your creative expression, this research suggests an even deeper connection between the two art forms.

Giveaways

Win a Pair of Tickets to Ballet Memphis' "Nutcracker"

Photo by Louis Tucker, Courtesy Memphis Ballet.

Enter now to win a pair of tickets to see Ballet Memphis' Nutcracker on December 7 at 7:30 pm at the Orpheum Theatre in Memphis, TN.

Keep reading... Show less
Editors' List: The Goods

9 Can't-Miss Cyber Monday Dancewear Deals

Danskin's Women's Scoopneck Long Sleeve Leotard. Via danskin.com.

Just when you thought it was safe to stop shopping...

Heading back to the studio after the food-filled relaxation of Turkey Day weekend is always tough. Thank goodness, then, that Cyber Monday is here to make heading back to class feel just the slightest bit more bearable, with steeply discounted prices on all your favorite dancewear brands. That's why we've rounded up nine of the best Monday-only sales, just for you and your favorite dancers. Happy shopping!

Keep reading... Show less
Everything Nutcracker

Your Dog Could Become This Company's Next Big "Nutcracker" Star

Archie crossing the stage with his castmates. Photo Courtesy Festival Ballet Providence.

Every ballet star's stage career must eventually come to an end. This season, Festival Ballet Providence celebrates the retirement of one of its Nutcracker's best loved performers: Archie the dog. This Yorkshire Terrier, owned by FBP artistic director Misha Djuric, has taken the stage in more than 125 performances of FBP's Nutcracker over the past 19 years. Though he'll be missed, it makes sense... after all, in human years, he is nearing his 93rd birthday.

Archie appears in the ballet's first scene, scampering across the stage with the partygoers. "Archie announced that he's settling down to a life of luxury and long naps on pillow," says Djuric in a statement. "He actually never expected to have become so famous and he's very grateful for the fans who have supported him all these years."

Archie prepares for his 100th Nutcracker performance www.youtube.com

Keep reading... Show less
Editors' List: The Goods

7 Black Friday & Cyber Monday Dance Sales You Don't Want to Miss Out On

Black Friday and Cyber Monday dance sales include 30% off leotards (like the one pictured here) from Five Dancewear. Photo via Five Dancewear.

We're all for Thanksgiving, or really any holiday that let's us spend the whole day eating. But we're also here for the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping that follows it. And while a flat screen TV or designer sneakers might be tempting, they're not quite as practical as stocking up on tights so you can finally throw out all those pairs with holes.

Thankfully, many of our favorite dance brands have jumped on board with Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. And bonus: You don't even have to leave your house to shop them!

Keep reading... Show less
Giveaways

Win a Pair of Tickets to Sarasota Ballet's Victorian Winters Program

Danielle Brown and Jamie Carter in Ashton's Les Patineurs . Photo by Frank Atura, Courtesy Sarasota Ballet.

Enter now to win a pair of tickets to Sarasota Ballet's Victorian Winters program, featuring Sir Frederick Ashton's Les Patineurs and Enigma Variations and Georgia Balanchine's Diamonds on December 14 at 7:30 pm at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota, FL.

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Stars

All About Process: Inside Rehearsals for ABT Incubator

ABT corps members Rachel Richardson (left) and Zimmi Coker in rehearsal with choreographer Gabrielle Lamb. Photo by JJ Geiger, Courtesy ABT.

"I feel like you want to move one more thing," says choreographer Gabrielle Lamb, her head cocked slightly to the right as she watches American Ballet Theatre corps dancers Zimmi Coker and Xuelan Lu work through an intertwined movement sequence. "My hip," answers Lu, who stands with her right leg extended, foot flexed, her hand on Coker's head. Both are in socks, and in the background music plays softly, providing atmosphere rather than counts and cues. It's week two of ABT Incubator, a new choreographic workshop spearheaded by principal dancer David Hallberg that was held earlier this month. Lamb is one of five choreographers, including New York–based dancemaker Kelsey Grills and ABT dancers Sung Woo Han, Duncan Lyle and James Whiteside, who were chosen to participate through an audition process.

Keep reading... Show less
Giveaways

Win a Pair of Tickets to Sacramento Ballet's "Nutcracker"

Photo Courtesy Sacramento Ballet.

Enter now to win a pair of tickets to see Sacramento Ballet's brand new Nutcracker on December 22 at 7 pm at the Community Center Theater in Sacramento, CA.

Keep reading... Show less
popular

Preparing to be Professional: Proximity to the Company Spells Success for PBT School Students

Yu-Chieh Chao performs with the PBT Company in PBT: New Works. Photo by Aimee DiAndrea

When the artistic director of a professional ballet company saunters into the studio during school classes, students take notice. At Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre School, however, it's not just eager pre-professional students who pay extra attention. Artistic Director Terrence S. Orr watches carefully, taking note of standout students, individual talent and, of course, who might be the right fit for the company.

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre added six PBT School students to its roster this year, and the presence of the ubiquitous artistic director made an impact on the preparedness of those students and the decision to sign them to the company.

Keep reading... Show less
Trending

The Great 2018 "Nutcracker" Round Up

Pacific Northwest Ballet in George Balanchine's The Nutcracker. Photo by Angela Sterling, Courtesy PNB.

Thanksgiving is just days away, and while to some that means family and football, to bunheads it means one thing only: Nutcracker is coming. Looking for a Nut near you? We know that your next few weeks will be too busy with rehearsals to keep your eye on ballet news, so we've decided to help you out by rounding up 71 of our nation's Nutcrackers, state by state.

We're not perfect! If we missed a major Nutcracker production, we want to know. Email clansky@dancemedia.com for consideration.

Keep reading... Show less
Trending

"I Wasn't Cast As Clara": 3 Professionals Share Their Childhood "Nutcracker" Disappointments

New York City Ballet soloist Claire Kretzschmar as the Sugarplum Fairy in Balanchine's "The Nutcracker." Photo by Paul Kolnik, Courtesy NYCB.

What bunhead hasn't dreamed of dancing Clara in Nutcracker? But with so many young dancers aspiring to the role, casting disappointments are inevitable each year. Today, three professionals share their childhood Clara casting disappointments and what helped them move on and learn from the experience. We hope their stories will encourage you this Nutcracker season!

Keep reading... Show less
Viral Videos

Sergei Polunin and Hozier Team Up in Another Unforgettable Music Video

Screenshot via YouTube

One Sergei Polunin is great but two, three, or four Polunins, that's something we can really get behind. And now we don't even have to go to an alternative universe to enjoy multiple Polunin clones. In Hozier's latest music video, "Movement" the legendary ballet dancer's drool-worthy technique is on full display as multiple versions of Polunin break out dancing. And though this isn't the first time the ballet superstar has teamed up with Hozier, this performance is even more haunting than the pair's 2013 collaboration in the "Take Me to Church" video.

Keep reading... Show less
Trending

3 Exercises to Find Your Deepest Plié

All photos by Jayme Thornton for Pointe, modeled by Payge Lecakes of Manhattan Youth Ballet.

A shallow plié can be frustrating for any dancer. But even if you think you've reached your limit, a deeper, juicier plié may be achievable, says Karen Clippinger, professor at California State University, Long Beach, and author of Dance Anatomy and Kinesiology. "Many dancers can improve the depth of their plié through persistent stretching and careful attention to optimal body alignment," she says. Barring any structural issues that would shorten your plié, such as bone spurs at the front of the ankle, these three exercises will help you access your full range.

You'll need:

  • a 1/2- to 1-inch thick book
  • a Thera-band
Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Stars

Reporter's Notebook: Inside Cuba's 26th Havana International Ballet Festival

Cuba's Gran Teatro de La Habana Alicia Alonso, one of the four theaters in use during the festival. Photo by Quinn Wharton.

Anyone attending the National Ballet of Cuba's biennial Havana International Ballet Festival can expect an adventure that is equal parts treasure hunt and lottery, amidst a cornucopia of choices. This year's festival, the 26th, was no exception, offering 25 programs in four theaters. The event, held October 28-November 6, was also notable for the unanticipated absence of 96-year-old Alicia Alonso, the host company's founder and Cuba's ballerina assoluta. Due to flagging health, Alonso was unable to make her customary opening night appearance, where she would have been seated alongside Cuba's new President, Miguel Díaz-Canel.

Keep reading... Show less
Just for fun

San Francisco Ballet & Athleta Just Created a Collection That's Perfect for Your Holiday Wish List

SFB corps de ballet dancer Miranda Silveira in Athleta. Photo Courtesy Athleta.

Just in time for Nutcracker season (and the cold weather that has us layering on our coziest warmups), fitness brand Athleta teamed up with San Francisco Ballet for their first Athleta Dance collection. Available beginning November 27, the capsule collection will include designs in women's and girl's sizes inspired by and created in collaboration with the dancers of SFB.

Of course, this isn't the first time a major athletic wear brand has teamed up with professional ballerinas. Under Armour has now launched two collections with American Ballet Theatre principal Misty Copeland, and most recently, Royal Ballet principal Francesca Hayward created limited-edition designs with Lululemon.

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Stars

BalletX's Skyler Lubin Shares Her Secrets for Scoring Designer Clothes at a Discount

Photo by Kyle Froman for Pointe Magazine.

In and out of the studio, BalletX's Skyler Lubin pays as much attention to the quality of her clothing as she does the style. "I like brands like Yumiko and Adidas when I'm dancing because they have cute designs, but they hold up well, too," she says. Lubin saves her brighter colors for summer and likes to keep things seasonal with earth tones for fall—muted blues and greens are her go-tos.

"I love Zimmermann, Reformation and Zara," Lubin says of the staple brands in her off-duty wardrobe. "Lately, I've been into secondhand stores because you can get designer clothes for much cheaper. And, I've been using the Poshmark app because I can buy and sell clothes." She adds with a laugh, "I usually spend the money I make, but it's a good trade." Being able to sell items on the app comes in handy, as Lubin enjoys staying on top of fashion trends. "I really like Arielle Charnas from the blog Something Navy, but just scrolling through Instagram is a fun way to get new ideas and see different styles," she says.

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Stars

#TBT: Cynthia Harvey in “Paquita” (1984)

Still via Youtube.

Throughout the last quarter of the 10th century Cynthia Harvey was a force in the ballet world. She had the unique distinction of dancing as a principal ballerina on both sides of the Atlantic, with American Ballet Theatre and then at The Royal Ballet, where she was the first American dancer ever to hold that position. A dynamo with impeccable style, her polished technique was matched only by her power. In this 1984 performance of a variation from Paquita, she bursts from the wing with a tidal wave of energy that carries her throughout the entire solo.

Paquita - Cynthia Harvey www.youtube.com

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Training

Ask Amy: What to Do When Your Training Isn't Challenging Enough

Photo by Gez Xavier Mansfield/Unsplash

I want to be a professional ballerina, but I am currently a freshman at a boarding school where the dance program is nowhere near the level I need to get there. What can I do? —Lucy

Keep reading... Show less

Sponsored

Viral Videos

Sponsored

mailbox

Get Pointe Magazine in your inbox

Sponsored

Win It!