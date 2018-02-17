Powered by RebelMouse
Chava Lansky
Feb. 17, 2018 03:19PM EST

On Stage This Week: From "Serenade" to "Swan Lake" to #instaballet

San Francisco Ballet in Balanchine's "Serenade." Photo via SFB on Instagram.

Following a week filled with Valentine's Day-inspired romantic ballets including Romeo and Juliet, Cinderella and Giselle, this week brings a varied mix of repertory from San Francisco Ballet, New York City Ballet and American Ballet Theatre (currently on tour in Chicago), as well as Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's Swan Lake and Eugene Ballet's collaboration with local band Pink Martini.


San Francisco Ballet

San Francisco Ballet's program entitled Bright Fast Cool Blue is up at the War Memorial Opera House through February 24 and features works by George Balanchine and Benjamin Millepied, as well as the SFB premiere of Justin Peck's Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes. The photos that the company has been posting of Balanchine's Serenade are absolutely gorgeous. From February 17-25 the company is also presenting Distinctly SF Ballet. This trio of works by artistic director Helgi Tomasson, Val Caniparoli and Myles Thatcher were all created for SFB. You can check out the program's trailer below.

American Ballet Theatre

After stops in Washington, DC, Detroit and Lincoln, NE, American Ballet Theatre's national tour continues at the Harris Theater in Chicago from February 21-25. Presenting eight works over just five days, this program feels like an ABT tasting menu, with audience favorites by Jessica Lang, Jerome Robbins, Christopher Wheeldon, Alexei Ratmansky, Antony Tudor and Benjamin Millepied, as well as the Don Quixote pas de deux. From this live stream with Isabella Boylston and James Whiteside to this preview of Christine Shevchenko's incredible Black Swan fouettés, ABT's social media presence while on tour has been on point(e).


Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre

Can't get enough Valentine's Day? Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's Swan Lake is running through February 25 at the Benedum Center. PBT corps dancer Emily Simpson took over the company's Instagram during the production's opening weekend; you can check out her peek behind-the-scenes here.


New York City Ballet

Following a 12-show run of Romeo + Juliet, the remainder of New York City Ballet's winter season alternates between two programs, both opening on February 24. The first program, Stravinsky & Balanchine, pays tribute to the fruitful collaboration between the famed choreographer and composer, and features such NYCB classics as Agon and Symphony in Three Movements. The second, Here/Now, includes works by Benjamin Millepied, Nicolas Blanc, Justin Peck and Alexei Ratmansky, all created within the last eight years. Sara Mearns describes her solo in Ratmansky's Namouna, A Grand Divertissement as "the hardest two minutes she's ever performed." Check out her narration below.


Eugene Ballet

Following its premiere in Eugene, OR, last weekend, Eugene Ballet brings its new program in collaboration with the Portland-based band Pink Martini to Corvallis, OR, on February 21 and then to Salem, OR, on February 23. The program will open with Val Caniparoli's Tutto Eccetto il Lavandino (Everything But the Kitchen Sink) and then progress to a work titled Sympathique with music by Pink Martini, choreographed by company artistic director Toni Pimble, company dancer Suzanne Haag and Sarah Ebert. The work is part of an initiative Pimble started last year called #instaballet, where audience members have a hand in choreographing the ballet in real time with the dancers. You can read more about it here and check out the trailer below.

Two Exciting New Dance Programs to Apply for This Year

Rigorous program, check. Well-rounded technical training, check. Purposeful liberal arts curriculum, check. Study your craft abroad, check! If you are looking for all the above, the Joan Phelps Palladino School of Dance at Dean College truly has it all.

NYCB’s Internal Investigation Does Not Corroborate Sexual Harassment Claims Against Peter Martins

Peter Martins. Photo by Adam Shankbone, Courtesy Wikimedia Commons.

The New York Times reports that a two-month long internal investigation into sexual harassment and physical abuse allegations against Peter Martins, New York City Ballet's former ballet master in chief, has found that the accusations could not be corroborated. In December, an anonymous letter sent to NYCB and its affiliated School of American Ballet accused Martins of sexual harassment, although the claims were non-specific. Afterwards, several former dancers and one current company member came forward to the press accusing him of physical assault and verbal abuse. Martins, who directed the company for 35 years and has denied the accusations, retired on New Year's Day after taking a leave of absence. An interim team led by ballet master Jonathan Stafford has been overseeing the company in the meantime.

What to Watch: Russian Ballet Flick "Bolshoi," Starring Real Dancers, Now Available on VOD

Anna Isaeva as Karina in "Bolshoi." Photo Courtesy TriCoast.

If you are in need of a feel-good ballet movie night, check this out: Bolshoi, a 2017 Russian coming-of-age drama starring real dancers and filmed on location at the Bolshoi Theater, is now available on multiple VOD platforms. The film follows Yulia Olshanskaya, a scrappy working class kid, as she navigates life at the Bolshoi Ballet Academy and eventually, the company. Like most dance movies á la Center Stage, it's full of the usual ballet clichés. But, like Center Stage, it's also fun, beautifully shot and full of gorgeous dancing (including a mean fouétte turn contest). Polish National Ballet coryphée Margarita Simonova stars as as Yulia, while Anna Isaeva, a former Kremlin Ballet dancer, plays Karina, Yulia's wealthy best friend and biggest competition. Ekaterinberg Ballet principal Andrei Sorokin and former Paris Opéra Ballet étoile Nicholas Le Riche also star.

The film centers on the friendship and rivalry of Yulia and Karina. Discovered by a washed-up Bolshoi star in her industrial town, the rebellious Yulia struggles to fit in once she enters the prestigious Moscow school. But a strict and influential teacher (played by Alisa Freyndlikh) takes her under her wing, and defends her when other school officials want her out. Soon Yulia and Karina are up for the role of Aurora for the school's graduation performance—and the result affects their futures once they enter the company. Flashbacks to Yulia's childhood flesh out her defiant nature, and help make her ultimate sacrifice towards the end especially touching.


Photo Courtesy TriCoast.

One scene that may raise American eyebrows is during the audition, in which young Yulia must wear her underwear. This is typical of Russian ballet academy auditions in order for teachers to evaluate the dancers' lines and proportions (although Yulia's actual audition is pretty far-fetched).The two-hour Bolshoi, in Russian with English subtitles, is now available on iTunes, Fandango, Vudu, FlixFling, Hoopla, In Demand, GooglePlay, Dish, Sony Playstation, Direct TV and Microsoft Xbox.

Ballet Training

Beat the Brisé Blues With These Expert Tips

Berdo with Charlotte Ballet apprentice Elisabeth Baehman. Photo Courtesy Charlotte Ballet.

Many dancers struggle with brisé, says Laszlo Berdo, associate director of the Charlotte Ballet Academy. "But once you've mastered it, it's not that difficult." Here's how he helps his students beat the brisé blues.

Hold your turnout: Laszlo Berdo says a common mistake is stepping forward on a turned-in leg in anticipation of the brisé. "You lose the support of that standing leg. Then you have no power to jump," he says. "That plié is your saving grace and control."

Create a line: Berdo notices that some dancers dégagé à la seconde instead of effacé. "It's really difficult to chase that leg into second when you're trying to move forward." He teaches brisé with an open shoulder blade. "The back arm's extension is a reference to the front leg's dégagé. Keep that energy stretching out."

Watch Christine Shevchenko's Insane Take on the Black Swan Fouetté Turns

via Instagram

Every ballerina grows up aspiring to nail the fouetté turns in the coda of Swan Lake's Black Swan Pas de Deux. From classic primas like Natalia Makarova to current pros like Gillian Murphy, the 32-fouetté sequence has become so iconic that even our non-dancer friends know about the tricky turns. But yesterday, American Ballet Theatre principal Christine Shevchenko introduced us to a totally new take on the fouettés that we've been watching on a loop, in awe.


Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Stars

Ballet West's Katlyn Addison on Why She Wraps Her Toes With Hockey Tape & Other Dance Bag Essentials

Photo by Kyle Froman for Pointe.

Much of what Ballet West soloist Katlyn Addison carries around in her (two) dance bags has been repurposed. She wraps her toes in black hockey tape which her brother, a National Hockey League player in their home country of Canada, ships to her, and she keeps her bobby pins in an old glass salsa jar. "I like to reuse things," says Addison. She totes everything around in shopping bags (one for pointe shoes and sewing tools, one for everything else) from the clothing store Free People.



Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Stars

#TBT: Alicia Graf Mack with Dance Theatre of Harlem (2004)

Alicia Graf Mack in Robert Garlan'ds "Return." Photo by Robert Garland, Courtesy Wikimedia Commons.

Alicia Graf Mack has consistently defied just about every limitation and expectation throughout her dance career. She was a leading performer with three incredible companies: Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, from which she retired in 2016, Dance Theatre of Harlem and Complexions Contemporary Ballet. She also earned two college degrees in the midst of her performing career (from Columbia University and Washington University in St. Louis, no less) and has even written for Pointe, including our June/July 2014 cover story on Misty Copeland, Ebony Williams and Ashley Murphy. This week we're throwing it back to this wonder woman's 2004 performance of Robert Garland's Return with Dance Theatre of Harlem.

