On Stage This Weekend: The World Premiere of Edwaard Liang's "Giselle," Ballet West's "Cinderella," The Olympics and More

This weekend features two romantic ballets right on time for Valentine's Day, a mixed repertory program by New York Theatre Ballet including a work by Gemma Bond and plenty of Olympic figure skating featuring our favorite former dancer, Nathan Chen.





Ballet West presents Sir Frederic Ashton's Cinderella, opening on February 9, 2018 and running through the 25 at the Capitol Theatre in Salt Lake City, UT. This timeless retelling of the classic fairytale promises lots of sparkly tutus and magical sets. We love this short video promo featuring real-life couple Beckanne Sisk and Chase O'Connell. Tickets can be purchased here.









BalletMet's artistic director Edwaard Liang is presenting the world premiere of his Giselle this weekend. This timeless story runs through February 17 at the Davidson Theatre in Columbus, OH. BalletMet is tying the premiere into Valentine's Day, asking fans to tag their Valentine in this Instagram post. Rather than include a long synopsis online, the company had dancers explain the plot of the ballet in these fun videos; we've included dancer Michael Sayre's comedic rendition below. Tickets are available here.









Straying from the theme of romance, New York Theatre Ballet presents their program REP this weekend at the Florence Gould Hall in New York City. Running on February 9-10 (and back on April 27-28 with the addition of two world premieres), the program includes works by Gemma Bond, David Gordon, Pam Tanowitz and Antony Tudor. You can purchase tickets here. If you're looking for a way to entertain any youngsters this weekend you can check out NYTB's Mother GOOSE!, also at Florence Gould Hall this weekend.





The Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea are officially underway. Be sure to catch figure skater Nathan Chen dance his way across the ice. You can read all about his early training at Ballet West Academy here.





