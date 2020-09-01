Pro Pointe Shoe Hacks from Houston Ballet Principal Yuriko Kajiya

When it comes to her pointe shoes, Houston Ballet principal Yuriko Kajiya has been on a multi-year quest to find the perfect fit. (She has even worn two different brands at the same time onstage!) Below, watch expert pointe shoe fitter Josephine Lee interview Kajiya on all of her pointe shoe hacks. (Spoiler: she likes her shoes extremely light!)
A "La Bayadère" for the 21st Century: How Companies are Confronting the Ballet’s Orientalist Stereotypes
For over 140 years, La Bayadère has affirmed its sublime elements: the "Kingdom of the Shades" act, a ballet blanc of pristine classicism; brilliantly musical, virtuosic variations that dancers love to perform. Its drama has inspired unforgettable star performances, and Marius Petipa's seminal choreography has impacted choreographers like George Balanchine.
But many take issue with the ballet, mainly for its patronizing Orientalism. The ballet's confusing Eastern pseudo-religiosity mashes up Hindu temples with Persian harem pants and a gold Buddhist idol. In some productions, child servants wear blackface. The chipped veneer of the Victorian era's fetishization of and condescension toward Eastern stereotypes has worn thin with time.
Cultural Inaccuracies<p>"Nothing about <em>La Bayadère</em> is actually Indian—not the music, the story, the characters, the choreography, the collaborators," says <a href="https://www.pointemagazine.com/tag/phil-chan" target="_blank">Phil Chan</a> of <a href="https://www.yellowface.org/" target="_blank">Final Bow for Yellowface</a>, an organization that opposes Asian stereotypes in the performing arts and encourages more accurate, positive representations. "It's a fantasy depiction of Indian culture by Western artists for a homogenous Western audience."</p><p>According to dance historian <a href="https://www.pointemagazine.com/tag/doug-fullington" target="_blank">Doug Fullington</a>, 19th-century Europeans, including Petipa, took interest in Indian dancers then touring the continent. Petipa had previously choreographed <em>The Pharaoh's Daughter</em>, and a mix of imperialism and <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Orientalism" target="_blank">Orientalism</a> (a 19th-century creative movement that fetishized Eastern cultures) was burgeoning. "When the indigenous peoples of India were depicted in <em>La Bayadère</em>, there was a sense very clearly of superiority of the Western Europeans," says Fullington. They performed subservient character steps, unlike the royal courtiers' classical ballet choreography. But, says Fullington, "Petipa was creating classical ballets on a formula to be set anywhere," and therein lies the danger of casual cultural appropriation. "What he was interested in ultimately were steps and construction."</p>
Mathilde Kschessinskaya and Pavel Gerdt, 1901
Wikimedia Commons<p>The British contemporary choreographer <a href="https://www.shobanajeyasingh.co.uk/" target="_blank">Shobana Jeyasingh</a>, born in India, says that the ballet's Orientalism represents "a totally inaccurate mishmash of stuff" of anything "roughly east of Venice." She also finds the portrayal of the fakirs embarrassing: "Why are Indian holy men moving on all fours, as if they were monkeys, and being incredibly servile?" she wonders.</p><p>Likewise, when Louisville Ballet dancer <a href="https://www.pointemagazine.com/tag/sanjay-saverimuttu" target="_self">Sanjay Saverimuttu</a>, whose ancestry is Sri Lankan, performed as a fakir in a student production, he winced: "It's always taken as a kind of savage role, but fakirs are ascetics that are revered by the community." He also questioned why the High Brahmin would lust after a temple dancer. (In comparison, that would be like the pope harassing an abbess.)</p>
Making Amends<p>Some companies are tweaking the traditional version. In 2012, Nikolaj Hübbe staged a production for the Royal Danish Ballet, to mixed reviews, that moved the scenario to colonial India, with British aristocrats replacing Solor and Gamzatti, and a Blue God (like the Hindu god Shiva) instead of a Golden Idol.</p><p>For his production, Corella, on the advice of Chan, asked dance anthropologist and Swarthmore College professor Pallabi Chakravorty to assist in contextualizing <em>La Bayadère</em> from an Indian perspective. She first offered gestures that would reflect salutations from Islamic and Hindu modes of greetings or worship to the temple dancer, Nikiya. "The temple dancer is not an imaginary representation of the East," says Chakravorty. "She did exist," albeit misrepresented and nearly erased from history. When a European impresario brought the South Indian <em>devadasis</em> (temple dancers) to Europe in 1843, they inspired a lot of publicity. But the British social-reform movement in India banished them, and degraded them as prostitutes. That stereotype still exists. </p><p>One way to change the temple dancer's image, says Jeyasingh, is by losing the harem pants and the jeweled navel and placing her in something closer to the Indian dance costume.</p>
The Stars of "Center Stage" Are Having a Virtual Reunion
Bunheads, clear your calendars! As many of you already know, Center Stage is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. The 2000 teen dance drama, which follows Jodie Sawyer and her friends at the fictional American Ballet Academy, has since become the quintessential ballet flick, for obvious reasons. It not only brought ballet—and lots of it—to the big screen, it gave ballet dancers, including American Ballet Theatre's Ethan Stiefel and Sascha Radetsky, top billing. And while the movie spawned two sequels and is available on both disc and digital platforms, earlier this year we announced that a TV series is in the works. Now, there's another reason to get excited: On Tuesday, September 1, the stars of Center Stage are having a virtual reunion on YouTube.
Beyond Solidarity Statements: The Real Work Ballet Organizations Must Do to Dismantle Systemic Racism
Black squares on your organization's social media profile. Posting videos and images of the Black dancers within your company or school. Buttoned up, PR-approved statements that fall in line with what everyone else is saying and doing. Many Black dancers have had enough of performative solidarity from ballet organizations, stemming from the uprisings over the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and so many others. It feels trendy, and it's not landing.
"I see some companies grappling with it, and I see others patching things, wordsmithing a statement, or negotiating how much responsibility they want to take," says Theresa Ruth Howard, founder of Memoirs of Blacks in Ballet who's also an educator, writer, consultant to The Equity Project and seasoned diversity strategist. "When it's about checking boxes, it's clear it's performative."
Gabrielle Salvatto in Ballet West's Nutcracker
Luke Isley, Courtesy Ballet West<p>"Racism is usually subtle," says Gabrielle Salvatto, who recently joined Tanzcompany Innsbrook in Austria after dancing with Ballet West and Dance Theatre of Harlem. Salvatto's own experience includes being called "an ethnic" by someone in a marketing department, as well as several ballet mistresses repeatedly confusing the names of the Black dancers in the company. "A teacher can differentiate between 25 white people, but can't between two women of color," she says.</p><p>What's even more disheartening is that responses to these types of incidents rarely do the offense justice. When Carter-Black, whose 17-year-old daughter repeatedly experiences such behavior at her dance schools in Oklahoma, raised concerns over an instructor who called Ainsley's hair "nasty and greasy" and who also made a game of "girls with Black names," she was <a href="https://www.buzzfeed.com/lizmrichardson/racial-gaslighting-instagram-explainer" target="_blank">racially gaslighted</a>—told by administration that the instructor "didn't mean anything by it"—and the teacher was never disciplined.</p><p>Instead of jumping on board with trending hashtags and performative gestures, here are three ways ballet companies and schools can do the work to dismantle racism and discrimination within their organizations. </p>
1. Start with self-assessment<p>"Ballet has never been asked to be reflective of itself because it's at the top of the dance hierarchy," says Howard, whose diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) work began in 2015. She says that organizations are people, and that people need to take a deep look at what its values once were, what values it upholds and what it creates or perpetuates. With that assessment, steps can be taken to address the gaps, if any. "Not every organization is at the same place in their DEI journey, and that's okay," she says. "I just ask it to look at itself and interrogate itself."</p><p>Include your Black dancers in the dialogue. Create a safe space where they feel comfortable—empowered, even—to share their experiences without fearing retaliation or being labeled a "deterrent."</p>
2. Seek education and accountability<p>Everyone, even members of marginalized groups, has inherent bias. If those in your organization are genuinely unaware that their language or behavior has racist undertones, seek out diversity trainings, anti-racism educators or consultants like Howard to help you create a more diverse, equitable and inclusive culture. "My personal measure of success is in the human shift," Howard says. "Who's able to have the difficult conversations? Who's living the lingo? Who's embodying the core values?"</p><p>As you're doing this work, be transparent about it with your dancers. Transparency about your inner work helps dancers believe your outward expression of solidarity, and it also allows them to partner with you on your accountability. "Look for their deeds. Accountability is another part of that," Howard says.</p>
Ja'Malik leads a rehearsal at University of North Carolina School of the Arts
Andrew Dye, Courtesy Ja'Malik
3. Make accessibility a practice and a priority<p>It's time for ballet organizations to reimagine the way they make entry into their schools, companies and audiences more accessible.</p><p><strong>Consider your outreach efforts.</strong> Are you retaining diverse dancers? Carter-Black suggests more support and growth opportunities for outreach-program students, noting that scholarship recipients from those programs don't usually return after their award year has ended. Salvatto and Howard both agree that ballet schools seem to focus their outreach only on lower-income communities, as if brown skin automatically equates to being poor. "No one in an economic crisis can afford ballet," says Howard. They recommend that organizations expand their efforts to include Black middle-class families who can afford ballet training and could use the additional support just the same as their white counterparts. This also solves the problem of retention, as many of these families have already committed to the time and monetary investment of their own accord. </p><p><strong>Consider the diversity of your organization. </strong>How racially inclusive is your company, staff and board? To effect real change, there needs to be diverse representation on all levels of your organization. "Open your company to look like the world you live in," suggests Ja' Malik, who says many of his Black peers have had more success finding work in Europe than in the U.S. "It's really not that hard," he adds, citing Complexions Contemporary Ballet as a model for diversity in the profession.</p>
Theresa Ruth Howard (lower right, on floor) with members of The Equity Project at the 2019 International Association of Blacks in Dance conference in Dayton, Ohio.
Courtesy Theresa Ruth Howard