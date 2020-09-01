Yuriko Kajiya as the Lilac Fairy in Ben Stevenson's The Sleeping Beauty

Amitava Sarkar, Courtesy Houston Ballet

Pro Pointe Shoe Hacks from Houston Ballet Principal Yuriko Kajiya

Josephine Lee
Sep 01, 2020

When it comes to her pointe shoes, Houston Ballet principal Yuriko Kajiya has been on a multi-year quest to find the perfect fit. (She has even worn two different brands at the same time onstage!) Below, watch expert pointe shoe fitter Josephine Lee interview Kajiya on all of her pointe shoe hacks. (Spoiler: she likes her shoes extremely light!)

Latest Posts

Wikimedia Commons

A "La Bayadère" for the 21st Century: How Companies are Confronting the Ballet’s Orientalist Stereotypes

For over 140 years, La Bayadère has affirmed its sublime elements: the "Kingdom of the Shades" act, a ballet blanc of pristine classicism; brilliantly musical, virtuosic variations that dancers love to perform. Its drama has inspired unforgettable star performances, and Marius Petipa's seminal choreography has impacted choreographers like George Balanchine.

But many take issue with the ballet, mainly for its patronizing Orientalism. The ballet's confusing Eastern pseudo-religiosity mashes up Hindu temples with Persian harem pants and a gold Buddhist idol. In some productions, child servants wear blackface. The chipped veneer of the Victorian era's fetishization of and condescension toward Eastern stereotypes has worn thin with time.

Courtesy Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

The Stars of "Center Stage" Are Having a Virtual Reunion

Bunheads, clear your calendars! As many of you already know, Center Stage is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. The 2000 teen dance drama, which follows Jodie Sawyer and her friends at the fictional American Ballet Academy, has since become the quintessential ballet flick, for obvious reasons. It not only brought ballet—and lots of it—to the big screen, it gave ballet dancers, including American Ballet Theatre's Ethan Stiefel and Sascha Radetsky, top billing. And while the movie spawned two sequels and is available on both disc and digital platforms, earlier this year we announced that a TV series is in the works. Now, there's another reason to get excited: On Tuesday, September 1, the stars of Center Stage are having a virtual reunion on YouTube.

Getty Images

Beyond Solidarity Statements: The Real Work Ballet Organizations Must Do to Dismantle Systemic Racism

Black squares on your organization's social media profile. Posting videos and images of the Black dancers within your company or school. Buttoned up, PR-approved statements that fall in line with what everyone else is saying and doing. Many Black dancers have had enough of performative solidarity from ballet organizations, stemming from the uprisings over the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and so many others. It feels trendy, and it's not landing.

"I see some companies grappling with it, and I see others patching things, wordsmithing a statement, or negotiating how much responsibility they want to take," says Theresa Ruth Howard, founder of Memoirs of Blacks in Ballet who's also an educator, writer, consultant to The Equity Project and seasoned diversity strategist. "When it's about checking boxes, it's clear it's performative."

