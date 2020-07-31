Yasmine Naghdi as Aurora in The Sleeping Beauty

Bill Cooper, Courtesy The Royal Opera House

Pro Pointe Shoe Hacks from Royal Ballet Principal Yasmine Naghdi

Josephine Lee
Jul 31, 2020

Did you know that Royal Ballet principal Yasmine Naghdi's pointe shoes are actually made up of two different models, combined? Below, watch pointe shoe fitter Josephine Lee interview Naghdi on all of her pointe shoe hacks, from her anti-slipping tricks to her darning technique.

Related Articles From Your Site
Related Articles Around the Web
yasmine naghdi josephine lee pointe shoes pro pointe shoe hacks

Latest Posts

Courtesy Lopez Ochoa

Annabelle Lopez Ochoa Has Been Choreographing Up a Storm on Zoom and Learning How to Create Dance on Film

"Can you caress the wall?," Annabelle Lopez Ochoa said, frowning to get a better sense of the dancers' living room on her screen. It was April, and the contemporary ballet choreographer was trying something new. Together with two dancers from the Norwegian National Ballet, Julie Gardette and François Rousseau, she was creating a piece entirely over Zoom—the first of what she now calls "a video diary of what dancers do inside."

What was originally a one-off celebration for Rousseau, whose stage farewell was cancelled due to the pandemic, has turned into a larger creative project for Ochoa. Since then, from her house in Amsterdam, she has taken to creating dance films, all three to five minutes in length, with performers around the world. Dancers from Tulsa Ballet, Joffrey Ballet, Dutch National Ballet and more have already taken part, with others scheduled in the coming months.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
zoom rehearsals zoom maine kawashima dylan gutierrez jeraldine mendoza sascha chernjavsky julie gardette françois rousseau coronavirus covid-19 annabelle lopez ochoa
annabelle lopez ochoa

Revisiting Pointe's Past Cover Stars: Stella Abrera (December 2016/January 2017)

We revisited some of Pointe's past cover stars for their take on how life—and ballet—has changed.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
pointe turns 20 cover star cover star revisited stella abrera
stella abrera
Quinn Wharton

Inside ABT Principal Isabella Boylston’s Dance Bag

Though Isabella Boylston meticulously keeps to-do lists and writes down her commitments in her well-loved planner, her dance bag is far less organized. "I'm pretty haphazard with my stuff," says the American Ballet Theatre principal. "I leave things behind in the studio after every rehearsal." Nevertheless, the contents of Boylston's bag show off her colorful, sophisticated style. Her collection of lipsticks in different shades lives next to her threadbare warm-ups and skirts. "I just love vintage knitwear," she says. "I get a lot of my ballet gear out of the giveaway pile."

Keep reading SHOW LESS
dance bag show and tell isabella boylston
isabella boylston

Editors' Picks