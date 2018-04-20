Powered by RebelMouse

Congratulations to the 2018 YAGP winners! After months of semi-finals, 1,800 dancers from around the world were chosen to attend a week of finals in New York, competing for ballet scholarships and contracts. We've been following the action all week (you can catch up on our backstage coverage, here). The 2018 competition wrapped up on April 19 with the Stars of Today Meet The Stars of Tomorrow gala which featured performances from pros like American Ballet Theatre's Isabella Boylston and New York City Ballet's Tiler Peck. Following today's awards ceremony, YAGP has just announced this year's winners (aka the dancers you're going to want make note of). Check out the full list and highlights from the competition below.

Senior Women

1st Place: Elisabeth Beyer (15), Ellison Ballet - Professional Training Program, NY, USA

2nd Place: Guo Wen Jin (16), Shanghai Dance School, China

3rd Place: Seon Mee Park (18), Korea National University of Arts, Korea

3rd Place: Basia Rhoden (15), Master Ballet Academy, AZ, USA


Guo Wen Jin; Courtesy VAM Productions

Senior Men

1st Place: Yuma Matsuura (15), Endo Ballet, Japan

2nd Place: Sangmin Lee (19), Korea National University of Arts, Korea

3rd Place: Pau Pujol (18), Corella Dance Academy, Spain

3rd Place: Edvinas Jakonis (17), National M.K. Ciurlionis School of Art, Lithuania


Edvinas Jakonis; Courtesy VAM Productions

Junior Youth Grand Prix Winner

Antonio Casalinho (14), Academia Annarella, Portugal

Antonio Casalinho; Courtesy VAM Productions

Junior Women

1st Place: Jolie Rose Lombardo (14), Orlando Ballet School, FL, USA

2nd Place: Yo Nakajima (13), Symphony Ballet Studio, Japan

3rd Place: Remie Madeleine Goins (13), International City School of Ballet, GA, USA


Yo Nakajima; Courtesy VAM Productions

Junior Men

1st Place: Enrique Emmanuel Vidal (14), Independent, Mexico

2nd Place: Masaki Suetsugu (14), Aristo Ballet Studio, Japan

3rd Place: Misha Broderick (12), Master Ballet Academy, AZ, USA

3rd Place: Brady Farrar (12), Stars Dance Studio, FL, USA


Brady Farrar; Courtesy VAM Productions

Special Awards

Outstanding Choreographer Award: Meaghan McHale

Outstanding Teacher Award: Jolanta Valeikaite & Edward Ellison

Outstanding School Award: Korea National University of Arts, Korea

Shelley King Award for Excellence: Darrion Sellman (13), Los Angeles Ballet Academy, CA, USA

Grishko Model Search Award: Lola Crist Ellison Ballet - Professional Training Program, NY, USA

Natalia Makarova Award for Artistry: Lily Turner (14), Southland Ballet, CA, USA

Dance Magazine Award: Sangmin Lee (19) Korea National University of Arts, Korea

For a full list of all the winners and the schools they represented, click here.

