Congratulations to the 2018 YAGP winners! After months of semi-finals, 1,800 dancers from around the world were chosen to attend a week of finals in New York, competing for ballet scholarships and contracts. We've been following the action all week (you can catch up on our backstage coverage, here). The 2018 competition wrapped up on April 19 with the Stars of Today Meet The Stars of Tomorrow gala which featured performances from pros like American Ballet Theatre's Isabella Boylston and New York City Ballet's Tiler Peck. Following today's awards ceremony, YAGP has just announced this year's winners (aka the dancers you're going to want make note of). Check out the full list and highlights from the competition below.
Senior Women
1st Place: Elisabeth Beyer (15), Ellison Ballet - Professional Training Program, NY, USA
2nd Place: Guo Wen Jin (16), Shanghai Dance School, China
3rd Place: Seon Mee Park (18), Korea National University of Arts, Korea
3rd Place: Basia Rhoden (15), Master Ballet Academy, AZ, USA
Guo Wen Jin; Courtesy VAM Productions
Senior Men
1st Place: Yuma Matsuura (15), Endo Ballet, Japan
2nd Place: Sangmin Lee (19), Korea National University of Arts, Korea
3rd Place: Pau Pujol (18), Corella Dance Academy, Spain
3rd Place: Edvinas Jakonis (17), National M.K. Ciurlionis School of Art, Lithuania
Edvinas Jakonis; Courtesy VAM Productions
Junior Youth Grand Prix Winner
Antonio Casalinho (14), Academia Annarella, Portugal
Antonio Casalinho; Courtesy VAM Productions
Junior Women
1st Place: Jolie Rose Lombardo (14), Orlando Ballet School, FL, USA
2nd Place: Yo Nakajima (13), Symphony Ballet Studio, Japan
3rd Place: Remie Madeleine Goins (13), International City School of Ballet, GA, USA
Yo Nakajima; Courtesy VAM Productions
Junior Men
1st Place: Enrique Emmanuel Vidal (14), Independent, Mexico
2nd Place: Masaki Suetsugu (14), Aristo Ballet Studio, Japan
3rd Place: Misha Broderick (12), Master Ballet Academy, AZ, USA
3rd Place: Brady Farrar (12), Stars Dance Studio, FL, USA
Brady Farrar; Courtesy VAM Productions
Special Awards
Outstanding Choreographer Award: Meaghan McHale
Outstanding Teacher Award: Jolanta Valeikaite & Edward Ellison
Outstanding School Award: Korea National University of Arts, Korea
Shelley King Award for Excellence: Darrion Sellman (13), Los Angeles Ballet Academy, CA, USA
Grishko Model Search Award: Lola Crist Ellison Ballet - Professional Training Program, NY, USA
Natalia Makarova Award for Artistry: Lily Turner (14), Southland Ballet, CA, USA
Dance Magazine Award: Sangmin Lee (19) Korea National University of Arts, Korea
For a full list of all the winners and the schools they represented, click here.