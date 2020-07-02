Emma VanDeWater and Styles Dykes performing their contemporary pas de deux.

YAGP Has Announced the Winners of the 2020 Pas De Deux Virtual Competition

Chava Lansky
Jul 02, 2020

Last weekend, Youth America Grand Prix took to the internet, hosting its first virtual pas de deux competition. Over the course of three days, YAGP streamed videos from its regional events' highest-ranked competitors for a panel of esteemed judges. And, drum roll please... YAGP has just announced the winners, spanning three categories: Senior Classical, Junior Classical and Contemporary.

You can watch the full virtual awards ceremony, hosted by YAGP director of external affairs Sergey Gordeev, below, or scroll down for the list of winners. And if you're missing the thrill of competition, don't fear: Gordeev announced that registration for the 2021 season will open on July 10, with both in-person and virtual options available.

Congratulations to all!

Senior Classical Pas de Deux

1st Place (tie)

Margarita Fernandes (age 14) and Antonio Casalinho (age 16)

Conservatorio Internacional de Ballet e Dança Annarella Sanchez, Portugal


Michela Caprarulo (age 15) and Riccardo Umberto Bruttomeso (age 17)

Il Balletto, Italy

2nd Place

Alexis Workowski (age 15) and Josue Gomez (age 16)

Fort Lauderdale Youth Ballet, Florida

3rd Place

Catherine Rowland (age 15) and Paul Piner (age 18)

International Ballet Academy, North Carolina

Junior Classical Pas de Deux 

1st Place

Ana Luisa Negrao (age 15) and Vitor Vaz (age 15)

ITEGO em Artes Basileu Franca, Brazil

2nd Place

Madison Brown (age 14) and Brady Farrar (age 14)

The Art of Classical Ballet, Lents Dance Company and Stars Dance Studio, Florida

3rd Place

Nina Miro Verger (age 9) and Asier Bautista (age 11)

Escola de Dansa d'Alaro and Jove Ballet de Catalunya, Spain

Contemporary Pas de Deux 

1st Place

Emma VanDeWater (age 17) and Styles Dykes (age 19)

Odasz Dance Theatre, New York

2nd Place

Livia Childers (age 14) and Reed Henry (age 15)

Ballet CNJ, New Jersey

3rd Place (tie)

Farrah Hirsch (age 14) and Chase Vining (age 18)

Master Ballet Academy, Arizona


Natalie May Dixon (age 17) and Tyler Schellenberg (age 18)

Edge School, Canada

Vikki Sloviter

Sydney Dolan Takes Center Stage at Pennsylvania Ballet

This is Pointe's Summer 2020 cover story.

Just days before the world shuttered under the strain of the coronavirus pandemic, and the curtain came down indefinitely on dance companies everywhere, Pennsylvania Ballet soloist Sydney Dolan debuted Gamzatti in La Bayadère with captivating ease. Her jumps soared, her technique was sound, and her cheeky smile paired with exquisite port de bras was beguiling. Though she didn't know the company would soon cancel the remainder of its season, her beautiful performance acted as a kind of send-off into the unknown.

Dolan's career could be described in one word: charmed. At just 19 years old, she's flown through the ranks at PAB, debuted a long list of roles, won a Princess Grace Award and been named one of Dance Magazine's "25 to Watch." Yet it's her challenges that have shaped not only her training but her outlook, giving her a solid foundation for becoming one of Pennsylvania Ballet's rising stars.

Keep reading
Rosalie O'Connor, Courtesy ABT

Defining and Refining Musicality: How to Tune In and Develop Your Artistic Voice

Ask a hundred people what musicality is, and you're likely to get a hundred different answers. "Musicality is where an artist's personality shines brightest," says Smuin Contemporary Ballet member Ben Needham-Wood. For American Ballet Theatre soloist Skylar Brandt, "it's what distinguishes one dancer from another. It helps me express myself more vividly and emotionally."

Teachers encourage it, directors seek it out and dancers who possess it bring choreography to life in compelling ways. But what exactly is musicality, and how can dancers get more of it?

Keep reading
Igor Burlak, Courtesy Boston Ballet

Get Ready for World Ballet School Day, Streaming July 7


Mark your calendars!

This Tuesday, July 7, join pre-professional dancers across the globe in an inaugural live-stream event celebrating World Ballet School Day 2020. Made "by students for students," the event aims to bring young generations of dancers together in an international recognition of the unifying power of ballet, dance and the art world at large. The program, featuring dancers from a dozen internationally renowned ballet academies and organizations, will be broadcasted online on the WBSD website at 7 am EDT and will be available for viewers on-demand for one month following the premiere.

Keep reading
