Congratulations to the 2019 Youth America Grand Prix Winners

This week, over 1,000 young hopefuls gathered in New York City for the Youth America Grand Prix finals, giving them the chance to compete for scholarships and contracts to some of the world's top ballet schools and companies. Roughly 85 dancers made it to the final round at Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater on Wednesday. Today, the 20th anniversary of YAGP came to a close at the competition's awards ceremony. Read on to find out who won!
Grand Prix Award Winner
Gabriel Figueredo in a variation from Raymonda
VAM Productions, Courtesy YAGP
Gabriel Figueredo (18), John Cranko School, Germany
Senior Women
Grace Carroll in a variation from Paquita
VAM Productions, Courtesy YAGP
1st Place: Grace Carroll (15), Tanya Pearson Academy, Australia
2nd Place: Yazmin Verhage (16), Ballettschule Theater Basel, Switzerland
3rd Place: Arianna Crosato Neumann (16), Danzaira Escuela Profesional de Ballet, Peru
Senior Men
Junsu Lee in a variation from Grand Pas Classique
VAM Productions, Courtesy YAGP
1st Place: Junsu Lee (16), Korea National University of Art, South Korea
2nd Place: Francisco Gomes (15), Academia Annarella, Portugal
3rd Place: Joaquin Gaubeca (16), Cary Ballet Conservatory, Argentina
3rd Place: Harold Mendez (17), The Sarasota Cuban Ballet School, Cuba
Youth Grand Prix Winner
Darrion Sellman in a variation from Swan Lake
VAM Productions, Courtesy YAGP
Darrion Sellman (14), Los Angeles Ballet Academy, USA
Junior Women
Rebecca Alexandria Hadibroto in a variation from Harlequinade
VAM Productions, Courtesy YAGP
1st Place: Rebecca Alexandria Hadibroto (12), Malrupi Dance Academy, Indonesia
2nd Place: Ava Arbuckle (14), Elite Classical Coaching, USA
3rd Place: Madison Brown (13), Lents Dance Company, USA
Junior Men
Misha Broderick in a variation from Diana and Acteon
VAM Productions, Courtesy YAGP
1st Place: Misha Broderick (13), Master Ballet Academy, USA
2nd Place: Andrey Jesus (13), Bale Jovem de Sao Vicente, Brazil
3rd Place: Seungmin Lee (14), Sunhwa Arts Middle School, South Korea
Special Awards
Joao Vitor da Silva in a variation from Coppélia
VAM Productions, Courtesy YAGP
Shelley King Award for Excellence: Summer Duvyestyn (12), Classical Coaching Australia, Australia
Grishko Model Search Award: Ava Arbuckle (14), Elite Classical Coaching, USA
Natalia Makarova Award for Artistry: Anastasia Poltnikova (17), Bolshoi Ballet Academy, Russia
Dance Europe Award: Gabriel Figueredo (18), John Cranko School, Germany
Mary Day Award for Artistry: Joao Vitor da Silva (15), Ballet Vortice, Brazil
Outstanding Choreographer Award: Maiko Miyauchi and Christina Bucci, Yarita Yu Ballet Studio, Japan
Outstanding Teacher Award: Mariaelena Ruiz, Cary Ballet Conservatory, USA