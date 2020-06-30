Boston Ballet School pre-professional students in pas de deux class

Igor Burlak, Courtesy Boston Ballet

Get Ready for World Ballet School Day, Streaming July 7

Kyra Laubacher
Jun 30, 2020

Mark your calendars!

This Tuesday, July 7, join pre-professional dancers across the globe in an inaugural live-stream event celebrating World Ballet School Day 2020. Made "by students for students," the event aims to bring young generations of dancers together in an international recognition of the unifying power of ballet, dance and the art world at large. The program, featuring dancers from a dozen internationally renowned ballet academies and organizations, will be broadcasted online on the WBSD website at 7 am EDT and will be available for viewers on-demand for one month following the premiere.

Students around the world will participate in discussions and showcase their training on this online platform, with special attention given to the effect of COVID-19 shutdown on young artists. The event will also feature performance footage, including the premiere of a new work choreographed by Didy Veldman focusing on physical restriction—a familiar sensation for dancers worldwide during the pandemic. Students from The Royal Ballet School, San Francisco Ballet School, Canada's National Ballet School, Paris Opéra Ballet School, The Royal Danish Ballet School and the Dutch National Ballet Academy worked together with Veldman over Zoom to create the new work. She and UK–based company BalletBoyz then compiled each dancer's video into the finished product for the upcoming broadcast.

The WBSD collaboration, conceived by English National Ballet School director Viviana Durante, has a wide reach, featuring 12 schools and institutions from three different continents. Participating organizations include:

The Australian Ballet School
Boston Ballet School
Dutch National Ballet Academy
English National Ballet School
Canada's National Ballet School
Palucca University of Dance Dresden
Paris Opéra Ballet School
Prix de Lausanne
Royal Ballet School
Royal Danish Ballet School
San Francisco Ballet School
New Zealand School of Dance

A group of three girls and four boys in blue and black leotards and unitards pose in various modern shapes onstage in front of a black background.

Boston Ballet School in Lia CIrio's the peppermint wind.

Liza Voll, Courtesy Boston Ballet


"World Ballet School Day provides students from across the globe the opportunity to connect and unite through the common language of dance," says Boston Ballet School director Margaret Tracey. "Their passion and commitment to training brings together the next generation of artists who will lead us into a more hopeful future." For more information, visit the WBSD website, and share your experience on social media with #WorldBalletSchoolDay.

Related Articles From Your Site
Related Articles Around the Web
#worldballetschoolday margaret tracey covid-19 streamed ballet performances zoom zoom rehearsals on-demand didy velman world ballet school day

Latest Posts

Vikki Sloviter

Sydney Dolan Takes Center Stage at Pennsylvania Ballet

Just days before the world shuttered under the strain of the coronavirus pandemic, and the curtain came down indefinitely on dance companies everywhere, Pennsylvania Ballet soloist Sydney Dolan debuted Gamzatti in La Bayadère with captivating ease. Her jumps soared, her technique was sound, and her cheeky smile paired with exquisite port de bras was beguiling. Though she didn't know the company would soon cancel the remainder of its season, her beautiful performance acted as a kind of send-off into the unknown.

Dolan's career could be described in one word: charmed. At just 19 years old, she's flown through the ranks at PAB, debuted a long list of roles, won a Princess Grace Award and been named one of Dance Magazine's "25 to Watch." Yet it's her challenges that have shaped not only her training but her outlook, giving her a solid foundation for becoming one of Pennsylvania Ballet's rising stars.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
cover story pennsylvania ballet austin eylar angel corella sydney dolan
sydney dolan
Getty Images

Training, Interrupted: Maintaining Perspective on How the Coronavirus Pandemic Will Affect Your Future

Living-room ballet has always been a big part of my life, whether I was working out choreographic ideas or just giving myself barre. But, as I write this, living-room ballet is all we've had for weeks. That changes everything. I know that, for my students and other young dancers, fears about what they might lose due to the COVID-19 shutdown may be overwhelming. Below are some big-picture thoughts addressing those concerns, and a few suggestions for making the best of a frustrating situation.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
pandemic quarantine your training peter boal training interrupted coronavirus
coronavirus
Erin Baiano, Courtesy NYCB

NYCB Soloist Daniel Applebaum Shares the Importance of “What’s the Tea,” a New YouTube Series Interviewing Ballet Dancers of Asian Descent

Sitting in my living room last month being interviewed for the YouTube series "What's the Tea?," I talked about my subconscious desire to "pass" as Caucasian, a truth I'd never wanted to admit to myself. I was surprised by how easy it was to be honest with New York City Ballet soloist Georgina Pazcoguin, co-founder of Final Bow for Yellowface, which produced the series. Founded in 2017, FBY is an organization committed to ending offensive stereotypes of Asians in ballet. With "What's the Tea?," Pazcoguin and FBY co-founder Phil Chan celebrated May's Asian Pacific Heritage Month by interviewing 31 ballet dancers of Asian descent. Though Pazcoguin and I have been close colleagues at NYCB for many years, we'd never dug deeply into our shared experiences before. As she gently pushed me to discuss navigating tense work situations and my love of Japanese cooking, I unwittingly began the difficult but essential process of unpacking what it means to be Asian; not only in ballet, but in every aspect of my life.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
final bow for yellowface asian ballet dancer georgina pazcoguin phil chan what's the tea daniel applebaum
daniel applebaum

Editors' Picks