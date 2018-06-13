Live Stream Alert: Dancers From 25 Countries Compete in the "Olympics of Dance"

Though the World Ballet Competition based in Orlando, FL, is already under way, it's not too late for for you to start watching from the comfort of your own couch. A live stream of the competition is available through Saturday, June 16, on both the competition's website and Facebook page. Missed the first two days of the competition? You can watch them in full here.

Dancers from 25 countries have gathered in Orlando to compete for cash prizes, scholarships, contracts and dance apparel. This year's 14 person panel of judges includes Heather Fryxell, the associate director of adaptive dance at Ballet West and Willy Shives, who recently left his position as artistic director of Ballet San Antonio; you can see the full list here. If the live stream isn't enough, you can keep track of the scores as they're released to see how each competitor stacks up.



The competition culminates Saturday with the All Stars Performance, featuring dancers including New York City Ballet principals Ashley Bouder and Daniel Ulbricht, boundary-pusher Dusty Button, Miami City Ballet's Lauren Fadeley, The Washington Ballet's Venus Villa and more. While unfortunately the gala won't be live streamed, if you're in the Orlando area it's not too late to buy a ticket to see these superstars in action.