Sep. 24, 2019 03:00PM EST

Cheryl Mann, Courtesy Joffrey Ballet

Win a Pair of Tickets to See The Joffrey Ballet in "Jane Eyre"

Behind the Revolutionary Technology of BLOCH's Stretch Pointe Line

Courtesy BLOCH

Today's ballet dancer needs a lot from a pointe shoe. "What I did 20 years ago is not what these dancers are doing now," says New York City Ballet shoe manager Linnette Roe. "They are expected to go harder, longer days. They are expected to go from sneakers, to pointe shoes, to character shoes, to barefoot and back to pointe shoes all in a day."

The team at BLOCH developed their line of Stretch Pointe shoes to address dancer's most common complaints about the fit and performance of their pointe shoes. "It's a scientific take on the pointe shoe," says Roe. Dancers are taking notice and Stretch Pointe shoes are now worn by stars like American Ballet Theatre principal Isabella Boylston, who stars in BLOCH's latest campaign for the shoes.

We dug into the details of Stretch Pointe's most game-changing features:

Onstage This Week: NYCB's Fall Fashion Gala, Richmond Ballet's Maggie Small Retires and More!

Sarah Ferguson, Courtesy Richmond Ballet

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've rounded up some highlights.

Win a Pair of Tickets to See Carolina Ballet's New "Frankenstein"

Rachel Neville Photography, Courtesy Carolina Ballet
Recovering From a Sprained Ankle? Try These Pointe Shoe Fitting Tips

Master pointe shoe fitter Josephine Lee of the California-based ThePointeShop offers pointe shoe fitting tips for weak ankles, particularly when coming back from a sprained ankle.

