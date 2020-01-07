Powered by RebelMouse
Jan. 07, 2020 04:45PM EST

Win a Copy of "Eat Right Dance Right" by Registered Dietician Marie Scioscia

Courtesy Marie Scioscia

Win a Copy of "Eat Right Dance Right" by Marie Scioscia

Cold-Weather Comfort: Three Pros Share Their Favorite Winter Recipes

Getty Images

For a limited time only, enter here to win a copy of Eat Right Dance Right.

It's that time of year when cold weather and busy performance schedules have you craving delicious comfort foods. To help make winter cooking less daunting, we're sharing three professional dancers' favorite recipes. For added confidence that these meals are great for fueling your dancing, we asked Marie Elena Scioscia, a registered dietitian and author of Eat Right Dance Right, to weigh in on what makes them healthy, and the small things you can do to make them even healthier.

Sponsored by Ellison Ballet

5 Things You’ll Get From Vaganova Training—and How They’ll Help You Succeed As A Pro

Rachel Neville, Courtesy Ellison Ballet

If you've got your heart set on dancing for, say, San Francisco Ballet, you should attend a school that specializes in Balanchine, right? Not necessarily: It's actually a misconception that you have to train in a particular style or technique in order to pursue a career in that style. Ellison Ballet in New York City—which specializes in Vaganova technique—is living proof: Graduates of Ellison's year-round program and summer intensives go on to ballet companies that perform in a wide range of styles, and use what they've learned from Vaganova to land jobs.

Here are five reasons why studying Vaganova technique can actually make you a sought-after dancer for any number of ballet companies:

Sponsored by US Prix de Ballet

US Prix de Ballet is Reimagining the Ballet Competition

Rosalie O'Connor, Courtesy US Prix de Ballet

The US Prix de Ballet is taking an unconventional approach to the ballet competition—by putting the competitors' health first. After a successful first year in 2018, the Prix is returning to San Diego, CA this February with an even more comprehensive lineup of wellness workshops and master classes, in addition, of course, to the high-level competition.

Though the talent is top-notch, the environment is friendly, says HARID Conservatory faculty member Victoria Schneider, who serves on US Prix de Ballet's elite panel of judges. "The wellbeing of the dancer is the main focus," says Schneider, who awarded three scholarships to HARID at last year's competition.

US Prix de Ballet was born after its founders traveled to the Japan Grand Prix International Ballet Competition in 2016. "The company ran every aspect of the competition with professionalism, dignity, honor and precision," says founder Neisha Hernandez. "We knew we wanted this level of experience for America."

Onstage This Week: Miami City Ballet Brings "I'm Old Fashioned" to Florida, and Gabrielle Lamb and Joshua Beamish Take the Stage in Brooklyn

Miami City Ballet's Renan Cerdeiro and Ashley Knox in I'm Old Fashioned. Karolina Kuras, Courtesy MCB.

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've rounded up some highlights!

