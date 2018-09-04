Do you love ballet? Learn more about its origins in this new, illustrated book. Edited by Vivian Durante, Ballet: The Definitive Illustrated Story covers ballets from The Nutcracker to The Rite of Spring, companies from The Royal Ballet to the Bolshoi and dancers from Margot Fonteyn to Carlos Acosta. From its origins at court to the contemporary ballet scene, this book includes an impressive history of ballet. Filled with rarely seen photographs, Ballet: The Definitive Illustrated Story is a must-read for all bunheads and balletomanes. As of September 3, this book is available for purchase. We're giving away one copy—enter now to win!

