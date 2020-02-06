Powered by RebelMouse
Feb. 06, 2020 05:07PM EST

Win a Copy of "Ballerina: Fashion's Modern Muse"

Barbara Karinska's "Emeralds" costume for New York City Ballet, 1967. Lent by New York City Ballet, Courtesy The Museum at FIT.

Win a Copy of the Photo Book "Ballerina: Fashion's Modern Muse"

Intern at Pointe!

Are you a total bunhead who loves to write? You might be the perfect fit for Pointe. We're seeking an editorial intern who's equally passionate about ballet and journalism.

News

New Museum Exhibit Explores the Impact of Ballet and Ballerinas on Mid-Century Fashion

Christin Dior gown, 1947. Louise Dahl Wolfe, Courtesy The Museum at FIT.

Fashionistas, this one's for you. A new exhibition titled "Ballerina: Fashion's Modern Muse," running at the Museum of the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City from February 11–April 18, ties together a few of our favorite things: fashion, dance history and, of course, ballet.

Career

From Pick-Up to Premieres: How BalletX Has Grown Into a Coveted Company Prioritizing New Work

BalletX rehearsing Wubkje Kuindersma's Yonder. Vikki Sloviter, Courtesy BalletX.

When Christine Cox and Matthew Neenan were forming BalletX in 2005, they had big dreams: Still dancers with Pennsylvania Ballet, they aspired for their contemporary ballet company to perform at Jacob's Pillow and Vail Dance Festival. They liked the idea of presenting new work. They hoped someday their company would be on the cover of Dance Magazine.

Profiles

#TBT: Cynthia Gregory and Fernando Bujones in the Black Swan Pas de Deux

www.youtube.com

Former American Ballet Theatre principals Cynthia Gregory and Fernando Bujones—known for their inimitable stage presence and penchant for flair—dazzle in this performance of the Black Swan pas de deux. They draw the audience into their characters' worlds, even in a gala performance

