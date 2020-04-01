Burmann working with Wendy Whelan at Steps. Photo by Kyle Froman.

Remembering Iconic Steps Teacher Wilhelm "Willy" Burmann

Abi Stafford For Dance Magazine
Apr 01, 2020

Over the last 36 years, scores of dancers passed through Wilhelm Burmann's studio doors at Steps on Broadway in New York City. Burmann, who went by "Willy," welcomed everyone—from huge dance stars to young students with huge dreams. He also welcomed adult students seeking to improve their technique and even students just taking ballet class for exercise.

On Tuesday, March 31, he died of renal failure after his treatment was complicated by the coronavirus, and the dance world lost a beloved teacher and coach.

His wealth of knowledge came from his own extensive dance background. He danced professionally with the New York City Ballet, Frankfurt Ballet, Stuttgart Ballet, Grand Theatre du Geneve, Pennsylvania Ballet and New Jersey Ballet. His teaching resume reaches even farther—he'd also been on the faculties of Melissa Hayden School of Ballet, Harkness Ballet School and Ballet Arts. He served as a ballet master for Grand Theatre du Geneve, The Washington Ballet and Ballet du Nord.

Seemingly every dancer has their own "Willy" story to share.

I first started taking his class in my early twenties. Right away I noticed that his combinations felt good on my body. Nothing felt strained. His steps flowed out of me and I felt at ease—happy and confident. He somehow accomplished the task of giving a ballet class that didn't hurt.

He honed in on simple technical corrections, reminding us of little details that can get lost as professional dancers navigate nightly performances, difficult choreography and exhaustion. In other words, Willy polished our technique. He just wanted a nice, high passé. He told us to turn out the knee before doing a développé front. He said: Don't wing the foot in penché (point it!). Pick the front of the hips up and tuck the bottom under. Cross the fifth position. Straighten the knees all the way. Always have your weight on one leg or the other, but never in the center.

Willy was as tough as nails. He demanded perfection and expected nothing less. Every dancer in the room had to be ready to tackle his combinations and corrections. He could be relentless at times—pushing dancers perhaps a bit too far. But dancers didn't go to his class to be coddled. We knew that he had no problem saying precisely what he thought, even if it wasn't particularly kind. He was stern and a tad intimidating. That was Willy.

But then, once during a barre combination, I kicked over my coffee and spilled it everywhere. I started to run out of the studio to grab paper towels and he stopped me. He said, "No, stay and dance." He left the room to get paper towels, bent over, and cleaned up the mess himself. I'll never forget that.

As the years passed, I also got to know the man outside of the studio. That Willy was kind, gentle, caring and generous. When small groups of us traveled to Europe for gigs, he came along. He taught us daily class, warmed us up before shows and supervised our rehearsals.

During those trips, I learned that he liked to eat soup and donut peaches. I learned that he was actually left-handed, but his schoolteachers had forced him to write with his right hand. (But he still ate with his left hand.) Once, he spoke of being a child in Germany during World War II. He was taken from his parents to presumed safety in the countryside. He said, "Oh, I cried and cried."

Regardless of how well we danced, he came backstage with hugs, compliments and words of encouragement. But, perhaps what touched me most was what he did after the gig was over. Willy always sent an email to thank each of us. He thanked us for the beauty that we brought to him and the audiences. Those extra messages touched me profoundly.

Willy was a pillar in the dance community. At Steps, I always knew he would be there, sitting on the bench outside the studio before and after his class. He was there, unless someone needed him. Then he was off somewhere in the world rehearsing, coaching and encouraging other dancers. Regardless of the amount of time that had passed since I last attended his class, I knew he would be there when I made my way back to his classroom. He was there with a hug, but also with higher expectations and newer corrections for me.

Willy and I shared a birthday—April 3. Every year, from wherever in the world he was, he emailed me beautiful birthday wishes. Usually his email was my first birthday greeting to come in. When I heard last week that Willy was in the hospital, I wished upon the stars that he would make it until this Friday. For once, I wanted to be his first birthday greeting. But, unfortunately, we have lost our dear Willy too soon. So, instead, I'll wake up early on our birthday and look up to the sky and say, "Happy birthday, Willy. I love you. And thank you. Thank you for everything."




Related Articles Around the Web
coronavirus steps on broadway dance teachers wilhelm burmann

Latest Posts

Courtesy Tiler Peck

Tiler Peck's Top 10 Tips for Training at Home

On March 15, New York City Ballet principal Tiler Peck announced to her 172,000-plus Instagram followers that she'd be teaching a live class from her family's home in Bakersfield, California, where she's currently waiting out COVID-19. Little did she know that she'd receive such a viral response. Since then, Peck has offered daily Instagram LIVE classes Monday through Friday at 10 am PST/1 pm EST, plus an occasional Saturday class and Sunday stretch/Pilates combo. "The reaction was just so overwhelming," she says. "These classes are keeping me sane, and giving me something to look forward to."

Keep reading SHOW LESS
coronavirus wellness training training at home tiler peck
tiler peck
Getty Images

A Letter from the Editor in Chief

Hi Everyone,

These are challenging times. The social distancing measures brought about by COVID-19 has likely meant that your regular ballet training has been interrupted, while your performances, competitions—even auditions—have been cancelled. You may be feeling anxious about what the future holds, not only for you but for the dance industry. And that's perfectly understandable.

As you adjust to taking virtual ballet class from your living rooms, we here at Pointe are adjusting to working remotely from our living rooms. We've had to get a little creative, especially as we put our Summer Issue together, but like you we're taking full advantage of modern technology. Sure, it's a little inconvenient sometimes, but we're finding our groove.

And we know that you will, too. We've been utterly inspired by how the dance community has rallied together, from ballet stars giving online classes to companies streaming their performances to the flood of artist resources popping up. We've loved watching you dance from your kitchens. And we want to help keep this spirit alive. That's why Pointe and all of our Dance Media sister publications are working nonstop to produce and cross-post stories to help you navigate this crisis. We're all in this together.

We also want to hear from you! Send us a message on social media, or email me directly at abrandt@dancemedia.com. Tell us how you're doing, send us your ideas and show us your dance moves. Let the collective love we share for our beloved art form spark the light at the end of the tunnel—we will come out the other side soon enough.

Best wishes,

Amy

coronavirus covid-19 social distancing
coronavirus
Alice Blangero, Courtesy Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo

Our Very First Cover Star: Catching Up With April Ball Two Decades Later

When April Ball jetéd onto the very first cover of Pointe, in 2000, she was known as a prodigious young principal with Boston Ballet. Three years later, however, ripples from a regime change in Boston led her first briefly to The Suzanne Farrell Ballet and freelancing, and then across the Atlantic to Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo in Monaco, where she has been ever since. We spoke with Ball about how her career has evolved over 20 years, and what she's learned about herself in the process.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
20th anniversary pointe's 20th anniversary cover star april ball
april ball

Editors' Picks