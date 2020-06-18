Madison Brown and Brady Farrar competing at YAGP.

Watch YAGP's Virtual Pas de Deux Competition Online June 26-28

Chava Lansky
Jun 18, 2020

Though many young hopefuls competed in Youth America Grand Prix semi-finals this year, the world's largest ballet competition had to cancel its April New York finals due to COVID-19 shutdowns. But now YAGP is getting creative by hosting a virtual pas de deux competition on social media over the weekend of June 26–28. And the silver lining is that you're all invited to watch along.

Over the course of YAGP's 2020 regional competitions, over 12,000 dancers hailing from 34 cities in 14 countries took to the stage for a chance at the finals. The virtual competition will feature the three highest-ranked contemporary or classical pas de deux performances from each location, streamed on YAGP's social media channels and reviewed by a panel of esteemed professionals. Competitors from the United States, Canada, Spain, Romania, Portugal, Italy and Russia will be judged by such notables as American Ballet Theatre Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School artistic director Cynthia Harvey, Boston Ballet II artistic director Peter Stark, former Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre dancer Karine Plantadit and many more. The winners will be announced on Wednesday, July 1. Each participant will also be reviewed for scholarships, job offers and school placements.

Check out the schedule below, and tune in on YAGP's Facebook, Instagram or YouTube channels to watch!

Friday, June 26 at 6 pm ET: Contemporary Pas de Deux

Saturday, June 27 at 6 pm ET: Classical Pas de Deux Group 1

Sunday, June 28 at 3 pm ET: Classical Pas de Deux Group 2

