Amy Brandt
Jul. 11, 2019 03:33PM EST

Watch These Paris Opéra Ballet Dancers Give a Surprise In-Flight Performance

Members of the Paris Opéra Ballet give a surprise performance on an Air France flight from Shanghai to Paris. Courtesy Air France.

Just imagine: you're settling in for a long international flight, when suddenly Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake starts playing on the intercom—and a group of feather-clad ballerinas bourrée down the aisle. That's exactly what happened last week to Air France customers on a Paris-bound flight from Shanghai, when 10 members of the Paris Opéra Ballet gave a impromptu performance throughout the plane's cabins.

The company was on its way home from a two-week tour of Asia. To celebrate its successful run, POB teamed up with Air France, its official partner and carrier for the tour, to give a surprise in-flight show. POB coryphée Yvon Demol choreographed the short piece, set to music from Swan Lake and Antonio Vivaldi's Four Seasons, adapting it for the plane's limited aisle space. No room for tutus, here, either, but the 10 dancers glammed up their simple white T-shirts and black pants with feathered swan tiaras. We love the audience's—er, passengers'—reactions as they realize what's going on! See for yourself below.

