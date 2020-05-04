Tyler Angle and Janie Taylor performing at Dance Against Cancer in 2011.

Watch Exclusive Footage From Dance Against Cancer's Inaugural Performance Online Tonight

Chava Lansky
May 04, 2020

Start your week off on a good note. Dance Against Cancer, the annual charity dance event founded by Erin Fogarty and Daniel Ulbricht to raise money for the American Cancer Society, was scheduled for tonight, Monday May 4. Though the star-studded performance has been postponed until October due to COVID-19, DAC is opening up its archive to air never-before-seen footage from its inaugural 2011 benefit, available for just 24 hours on YouTube.

Now in its 10th year, DAC brings together artists from across the dance world (always including plenty of ballet stars) to "dance for a cure," performing world premiere works, exclusive collaborations and fan favorites. Over the past decade, DAC has raised over 2 million dollars for the American Cancer Society.

Tonight's stream will open with a special introduction by Ulbricht and Fogarty, followed by footage of a number of Ulbricht's current and former New York City Ballet colleagues including Wendy Whelan and Craig Hall in Christopher Wheeldon's After the Rain pas de deux, Tyler Angle and Janie Taylor in Benjamin Millepied's On The Other Side, and Maria Kowroski. Also on deck are Alex Wong, contemporary dance troupe Keigwin + Co, and much more. Head over to DAC's YouTube page tonight at 8 pm EST tune in.

