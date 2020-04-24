For ABT's Virginia Lensi, Helping Kids with Cancer Has Given Her Perspective During the Pandemic

<p><br/></p>
San Francisco Ballet<p>San Francisco Ballet was the first major U.S. ballet company forced to cancel performances last month. It has since launched SF @ Home, a new initiative to broadcast archival performances on its <a href="https://www.sfballet.org/sf-ballet-home/" target="_blank">website</a>, <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sfballet/videos/898477387247355/?__tn__=kC-R&eid=ARCBfeuwUs7PZxD-MZXHZdEf0EltWTGhZjn20bcy1lZ8Fh7GMPEs-jKRxxhxIPeIW9gSZmOsnvQFyzAj&hc_ref=ARTw9aFjnQFD2TRJYjyoWFVTpkpndgngpe8momfD2-vhLZImqvfL7K1fLrus4UfVIoo&fref=nf&__xts__[0]=68.ARDrbpBAF-dwRWnxckCW2bhUT4Vqe14W2xGs4ZWBzr7nYde1SBgPXkj1ENHYigugdif5ipPSBOklQKBrPPS7Er9WINhEstgJPt_03GNgrBpC5b8dT9PuiazFzEUBj4I3oZh38R_LVcqAfm0hdwYk5cfYfS2Oji74AfsBJnNGASoOCEENRpHjAbKfIUpqm5-hYT3zzmAvEoYCRhwEnUlqKcHSgBQzvnj2FF7kOwFdcuu8Sa47tx--Bmh5V676kPhEMdf_q_PK5Hs-Zx99VD_QU3UlcIeDdMex3uGArniXpb-sUviwmEBmxaDerFdRuXPtIHTzIjGcGHkuRaD7XwYcpCpH7Vc" target="_blank">Facebook</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B-ibcn1jZXa/" target="_blank">Instagram</a> pages, and <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ez7_q3rVgQI" target="_blank">YouTube channel</a>. This week you can catch a performance of Dwight Rhoden'<em>Let's Begin at the End,</em> to music by Bach, Philip Glass and Michael Nyman, <strong>right now</strong><strong> through Friday, April 24</strong>. Rhoden's ballet was one of 12 new works that premiered during SFB's ambitious 2018 <a href="https://www.pointemagazine.com/san-francisco-ballet-unbound-festival-2561834509.html" target="_blank">Unbound Festival</a></p>
Bolshoi Ballet<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5e50885560c9af8883c9254ad349d48e"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/2vvBNitA45A?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The Bolshoi Theatre has been announced Volume 2 of its "Golden Fund" video series, and will screen several pre-recorded ballet and opera productions on its <a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUimBc08CcsoCvP_WlYJl0Q" target="_blank">YouTube</a> page. All performances start at <strong>12 pm ET/9 am PT</strong> and will be available for 24 hours. See schedule below:</p><ul><li><strong>April 25:</strong> Yuri Possokhov's <em>A Hero of Our Tim</em><em>e</em></li><li><em></em><strong>May 3:</strong> Alexei Ratmansky's <em>The Bright Stream</em></li><li><em></em><strong>May 7: </strong> <em>Don Quixote</em></li></ul>
Royal Danish Ballet<p>The Royal Danish Ballet is streaming a performance of August Bournonville's <em>Napoli</em> on its <a href="https://kglteater.dk/kgl/xtra/forestilling-napoli?fbclid=IwAR3rccB6kBGRvzlZUmmhYYVV2g2KSe7p_Um1GjTbCzMdvR2PSVbnpX5aUSc&section=31079" target="_blank">website</a> <strong>right now</strong>. The performance, staged by artistic director Nikolaj Hübbe and recorded during the company's 2013-14 season, stars Alexandra Lo Sardo as Teresina and <a href="https://www.pointemagazine.com/search/?q=ALban+lendorf" target="_blank">Alban Lendorf</a> as Gennaro. You can also now watch Balanchine's<em> Ballo della Regina</em>, starring Holly Dorger and Jonathan Chmelensky <a href="https://kglteater.dk/xtra/forestillinger/Dronning-Margrethes-80-ars-fodselsdagsgave?section=31603&fbclid=IwAR0HFwyoj8WtpAqnh5VwppsVhOkfVFJQ7elXYHCJKcxnCeY5KbXz5i2VPro" target="_blank">here</a> and John Neumeier's Romeo and Juliet, starring Ida Pretorius and Andreas Kaas, <a href="https://kglteater.dk/xtra/forestillinger/forestilling-romeo-og-julie-ballet/?section=31574" target="_blank">here.</a></p>
<div style="padding: 20px 0 40px;">
<!--ros_pm_desktop_medrec-->
<div class="htl-ad"
data-unit="pointe_magazine/pm_desktop_medrec"
data-sizes="0x0:|1024x0:300x250"
data-prebid="0x0:|1024x0:pm_desktop_medrec"
data-refresh="viewable"
data-refresh-secs="45"
></div>
</div>
Mariinsky Ballet<p>St. Petersburg's famed Mariinsky Theater is releasing web broadcasts on its streaming channel, <a href="https://mariinsky.tv/e" target="_blank">Mariinsky TV</a>, with a ballet, opera or symphony performance posted every few days. On Tuesday, <strong>April 21</strong> at <strong>12 pm ET/9 am PT</strong>, catch Zlata Yalinich, Yuri Smekalov, Grigory Popov and Kristina Shapran in <em>Yaroslavna: The Eclipse. </em>The broadcast will be available for 24 hours.<span></span></p>
Paris Opéra Ballet<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="707ebf7e6438c4c962092a0c5aa4bb1b"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/N6spHY5gsfM?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Paris Opéra Ballet has been streaming performances from its archives on its <a href="https://www.operadeparis.fr/magazine/cendrillon-replay" target="_blank">website</a>. From <strong>April 18–June 19</strong>, the company streams Rudolf Nureyev's Hollywood-themed <em>Cinderella</em>, starring étoiles Valantine Colasante in the title role, Karl Paquette as the Star Actor, and Ludmila Pagliero and Dorothée Gilbert as the Two Sisters.<strong></strong></p>
Stuttgart Ballet<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="78824dce12b5bf3c41ce40e4fef98e03"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ud-3GGbpmfU?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Stuttgart Ballet recently launched <a href="https://www.stuttgart-ballet.de/home/" target="_blank">Stuttgart Ballet@Home</a> and has been releasing a series of on-demand videos on its <a href="https://www.stuttgart-ballet.de/schedule/a-z/the-sleeping-beauty/" target="_blank">website</a>. From <strong>April 23–26</strong>, the company is streaming Johan Inger's <em>Out of Breath</em> featuring<em> </em>Agnes Su, Elisa Badenes, Hyo-Jung Kang, Jason Reilly, Shaked Heller and Louis Stiens. and David Moore in the title roles. (You can also watch it on Stuttgart Ballet's <a href="https://www.youtube.com/c/dasstuttgarterballett" target="_blank">YouTube channel.</a>) The tune in <strong>May 1–May 3 </strong>for John Cranko's renowned <em>Onegin</em>, starring Friedemann Vogel and Alicia Almatirain (available on the website only).</p>
<div style="padding: 20px 0 40px;">
<!--ros_pm_desktop_medrec-->
<div class="htl-ad"
data-unit="pointe_magazine/pm_desktop_medrec"
data-sizes="0x0:|1024x0:300x250"
data-prebid="0x0:|1024x0:pm_desktop_medrec"
data-refresh="viewable"
data-refresh-secs="45"
></div>
</div>
Hamburg Ballet<p>Hamburg Ballet is offering a series of performance videos on demand this month, all choreographed by the company's legendary artistic director, John Neumeier. Each will be <strong>available for 48 hours</strong>. On <strong>April 16 and 25</strong>, the company streams <em>Lady of the Camellias</em>, followed by <em>Death in Venice </em>on <strong>April 23 and May 2</strong>, <em>Beethoven Project </em>on <strong>April 30 and May 9</strong>, and <em>Illusions—like Swan Lake </em>on <strong>May 7 and 16</strong>. All streamed performances are available on the company's <a href="https://www.hamburgballett.de/en/news/online_programm.php" target="_blank">website</a> starting at <strong>10:30 am ET/7:30 am PT</strong>.</p>
The Royal Ballet<p>The Royal Ballet has been holding streaming events on the company's <a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/royaloperahouse" target="_blank">YouTube channel</a> and <a href="https://www.facebook.com/royaloperahouse" target="_blank">Facebook page</a>. Tune in <strong>May 1</strong> for Christopher Wheeldon's critically acclaimed take on Shakespeare's<a href="https://www.roh.org.uk/streaming/the-winters-tale" target="_blank"> </a><a href="https://www.roh.org.uk/streaming/the-winters-tale">A Winter's Tale</a><em>,</em> starring Edward Watson and Lauren Cuthbertson as King Leontes and Hermione, respectively. The broadcast starts at <strong>2 pm ET/11 am PT. </strong>And you can still catch last week's broadcast of Arthur Pita's gripping <em style=""><a href="https://www.roh.org.uk/streaming/the-metamorphosis" target="_blank">Metamorphosis</a></em>, starring Watson as the ill-fated Gregor Samson, on the company's website and <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6H6KzBu4K68" target="_blank">YouTube channel</a>.</p>
Smuin Ballet<p>Smuin Ballet is offering 48-hour streaming access to a pre-recorded performance <strong>every Wednesday</strong>. Called Hump Day Ballets, the week's repertoire is chosen by a different company member. Links to the broadcast will be available on the company's <a href="https://www.facebook.com/smuinballet" target="_blank">Facebook</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/smuinballet/" target="_blank">Instagram </a>page, as well as through the company's email list (a sign up is available at <a href="https://www.smuinballet.org/" target="_blank">smuinballet.org</a>).</p>
<div style="padding: 20px 0 40px;">
<!--ros_pm_desktop_medrec-->
<div class="htl-ad"
data-unit="pointe_magazine/pm_desktop_medrec"
data-sizes="0x0:|1024x0:300x250"
data-prebid="0x0:|1024x0:pm_desktop_medrec"
data-refresh="viewable"
data-refresh-secs="45"
></div>
</div>
New York City Ballet<p>Twice a week through May 29, New York City Ballet will release a ballet performance at <strong>8 pm ET/5 pm PT</strong>. The programs showcase footage taken during recent seasons, and will be available for free online <strong>for 72 hours</strong>. Tuesday nights feature works by NYCB's co-founding choreographers, George Balanchine and Jerome Robbins, while Friday nights explore the company's more cutting edge repertoire. Check out the first two weeks of programming below:</p><ul><li>Tuesday, <strong>April 21:</strong> Balanchine's <em>Allegro Brillante</em> starring Tiler Peck and Andrew Veyette</li><li>Friday,<strong> April 24: </strong>Justin Peck's 2020 <em>Rotunda</em>, to a commissioned score by Nico Muhly. </li><li><span></span>Tuesday, <strong>April 28: </strong>Balanchine's <em>Apollo, </em>starring <a href="https://www.pointemagazine.com/tag/taylor-stanley" target="_self">Taylor Stanley</a>, Tiler Peck, <a href="https://www.pointemagazine.com/tag/brittany-pollack" target="_self">Brittany Pollack</a> and <a href="https://www.pointemagazine.com/tag/indiana-woodward" target="_self">Indiana Woodward</a> <span></span></li><li>Friday, <strong>May 1</strong>: Balanchine's <em>Ballo Della Regina, </em>danced by <a href="https://www.pointemagazine.com/tag/megan-fairchild" target="_self">Megan Fairchild</a> and <a href="https://www.pointemagazine.com/tag/anthony-huxley" target="_self">Anthony Huxle</a>y, and Christopher Wheeldon's <em>After the Rain Pas de Deux</em>, filmed in 2012 and starring Wendy Whelan and <a href="https://www.pointemagazine.com/tag/craig-hall" target="_self">Craig Hall</a>.</li></ul>
Carolina Ballet<p>Carolina Ballet has been uploading a pre-recorded ballet from its vast repertoire to its <a href="https://www.carolinaballet.com/performances/" target="_blank">website</a> and <strong>every Tuesday and Friday</strong>. This Tuesday it's <em>December Songs</em><em>, </em>choreographed by Lynne Taylor-Corbett and to music and lyrics by Maury Yeston Ravel. Watch it and all future uploads <a href="https://www.carolinaballet.com/performances/" target="_blank">here</a>.</p>
Dutch National Ballet<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5513d643102eec8022bd365953570297"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/xbHs5JLly8w?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Dutch National Ballet is streaming ballets this month<em> </em>on its <a href="https://www.operaballet.nl/online" target="_blank">new online platform</a> and on its <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yMw0ApqUVHY" target="_blank">YouTube channel</a>. You can still catch <em>The Sleeping Beauty</em>, which the company streamed last weekend, on its <a href="https://www.operaballet.nl/online/ballet/streaming" target="_blank">website</a> <strong>until Saturday</strong>. Then mark you calendars for <em>Coppelia</em>, which will be streamed Saturday, <strong>April 25</strong>, and highlights from <em>Swan Lake</em> on <strong>May 2</strong>, both at <strong>1 pm ET/10 am PT.</strong></p>
<div style="padding: 20px 0 40px;">
<!--ros_pm_desktop_medrec-->
<div class="htl-ad"
data-unit="pointe_magazine/pm_desktop_medrec"
data-sizes="0x0:|1024x0:300x250"
data-prebid="0x0:|1024x0:pm_desktop_medrec"
data-refresh="viewable"
data-refresh-secs="45"
></div>
</div>
Northern Ballet<p>UK–based Northern Ballet is offering a <a href="https://northernballet.com/pay-as-you-feel-season" target="_blank">Pay As You Feel Digital Season</a>, with a series of videos available on the company's website for a limited time, along with a link to donate. <em>EGO</em>, a Northern Ballet original dance film, is available on the <a href="https://northernballet.com/ego" target="_blank">website</a> <strong>now, </strong>as well as <a href="https://northernballet.com/1984" target="_blank">Jonathan Watkin's </a><em><a href="https://northernballet.com/1984">1984</a></em> which will be available for one month. You can also catch highlights from the company's <a href="https://northernballet.com/gala" target="_blank">50th Anniversary gala performance</a><strong>. </strong>In the coming weeks,<strong> </strong>you can also see David Nixon's <em>Dracula</em> will on BBC Four and iPlayer as part of the BBC's Culture in Quarantine Season.</p>
Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo<p>At <strong>11 am ET/ 8 am PT</strong> on Wednesday, <strong>April 22</strong> and Saturday, <strong>April 25,</strong> Les Ballets de Monte Carlo will stream Jean-Christophe Maillot's <em>Faust </em>on Monaco Info TV's <a href="http://monacoinfo.com/" target="_blank">website</a>. Stephan Bourgond stars a Faust, with Alviero Preto as Méphistphélès, Bernice Coppieters as Death and Mi Deng as Marguerite.</p>
Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo<p>Let's face it—we all could use a laugh right now. Thankfully, <a href="https://trockadero.org/" target="_blank">Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo</a> will be posting recordings of past performances to its Vimeo channel every two weeks as part of its <a href="https://trockadero.org/2020/04/the-trocks-launch-online-performance-series/" target="_blank">#trocksathome </a>initiative. <strong>Right now</strong>, you can watch the Trocks' hilarious rendition of <em>Paquita</em> <strong>through April 24</strong>. <a href="https://vimeo.com/231150393" target="_blank">Click here</a> to watch. </p>
<div style="padding: 20px 0 40px;">
<!--ros_pm_desktop_medrec-->
<div class="htl-ad"
data-unit="pointe_magazine/pm_desktop_medrec"
data-sizes="0x0:|1024x0:300x250"
data-prebid="0x0:|1024x0:pm_desktop_medrec"
data-refresh="viewable"
data-refresh-secs="45"
></div>
</div>
New York Theatre Ballet<p>New York Theatre Ballet, now called NYTB/Chamber Works, started its <a href="https://nytb.org/calendar-and-tickets/livingroomseries" target="_blank">Living Room Series</a> in March. <strong>Every Friday night</strong>, the company will release a performance video from its archives. REP Triple Bill is available on Vimeo <strong>now.</strong> The performance Gemma Bond's <a href="https://vimeo.com/250552946/ac9220fe00" target="_blank">Optimist</a>, Pam Tanowitz's <a href="https://vimeo.com/102084818/d961e91a02" target="_blank">Short Memory</a> and Antonia Franceschi's <a href="https://vimeo.com/407219158/8e6d3d46cb" target="_blank">Uncaged</a>. The best part? NYTB has made all past Living Room Series performances available on its website. <a href="https://nytb.org/calendar-and-tickets/livingroomseries" target="_blank">Click here </a>for links to the company's All Alston Evening, All Tudor Evening and Keith Michaels' <em>Mother GOOSE</em> and <em>Alice in Wonderland </em><em>Follies</em>.</p>
English National Ballet<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="be5caff810dbc9875967446b51da3939"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/aza8gLfkhA8?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>English National Ballet has just launched Wednesday Watch Parties, featuring full-length recordings of company performances on ENB's <a href="https://www.facebook.com/EnglishNationalBallet" target="_blank">Facebook page</a> and <a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/enballet" target="_blank">YouTube channel</a>. Tune in <strong>every Wednesday</strong> for the next month at <strong>2 pm ET/11 am PT</strong>; videos will be <strong>available for 48 hours</strong>. On Wednesday,<strong> April 22</strong>, catch Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's <em><a href="https://www.ballet.org.uk/onscreen/watch-party-broken-wings/" target="_blank">Broken Wings</a></em>, based on the life of legendary artist Frida Kahlo and starring <a href="https://www.pointemagazine.com/ballet-standouts-2016-2412925418.html" target="_blank">Tamara Rojo and Irek Mukhamedov</a>. Then on <strong>April 29</strong>, tune in for Akram Khan's <em><a href="https://www.ballet.org.uk/onscreen/watch-party-dust/" target="_blank">Dust</a></em>, which explores women's empowerment during war.</p>
Bayerisches Staatsballett<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a388a34c48019a0270428d7fc1e40da8"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/qYoDDnSEgbU?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Looking for something more contemporary? Munich's Bayerisches Staatsballett is streaming a Wayne McGregor triple bill <a href="https://operlive.de/wayne-mc-gregor/" target="_blank">on its website</a>. The program includes <em>Kairos</em>, to Max Richter's recomposition of Vivaldi's <em>Four Seasons</em>; <em>Sunyata</em>, to music by Kaija Saariaho; and <em>Borderlands</em>, with music by Joel Cadbury and Paul Stoney. </p>
<div style="padding: 20px 0 40px;">
<!--ros_pm_desktop_medrec-->
<div class="htl-ad"
data-unit="pointe_magazine/pm_desktop_medrec"
data-sizes="0x0:|1024x0:300x250"
data-prebid="0x0:|1024x0:pm_desktop_medrec"
data-refresh="viewable"
data-refresh-secs="45"
></div>
</div>
Kansas City Ballet<p>This week, Kansas City Ballet launched KCBallet On Demand, a series of limited video runs of select past performances. On Friday, <strong>April 24</strong> at <strong>7 pm CT</strong>, the company will stream Matthew Neenan's <em>Uneven</em>, to music by Philip Glass,<em> </em>on its<a href="https://kcballet.org/repertory/the-uneven/" target="_blank"> website</a> and <a href="https://www.facebook.com/kcballet" target="_blank">Facebook</a> page. But beforehand, tune in for a pre-performance discussion with Neenan and KCN artistic director Devon Carney that starts at 6:30 pm.</p>
BalletX<p>Philadelphia's<a href="https://www.pointemagazine.com/ballet-x-directors-notes-2644293650.html" target="_self"> BalletX</a> started its exclusive Web Premieres Series in response to the COVID-19 shut downs. This week, on Wednesday, <strong>April 22</strong>, at <strong>8 pm ET</strong>, the company is streaming an online triple bill: <em>Differences in Sections</em> by Darrell Grand Moultrie, <em>Silt </em>by Alex Ketley and <em>Still@Life</em> by Annabelle Lopez-Ochoa. To receive a private link to the performance, you must first <a href="https://www.balletx.org/" target="_blank">join the company's email list </a>by 5 pm on April 15. The link is available through Sunday.</p>
Island Moving Company<p>Rhode Island–based <a href="http://islandmovingco.org/" target="_blank">Island Moving Company</a> is offering select performances from its repertory archives on its <a href="http://islandmovingco.org/great-dance-in-great-places/" target="_blank">website</a>. Called Great Dance in Great Places, the series runs every Thursday through Sunday. From <strong>April 23–26</strong>, catch the company in Thom Dancy's <em>Ghosts and Grapevines: Thoughts on the Family Histories of Newport</em>, Kevin Jenkins' <em>Flirting </em>and Rodney Rivera's <em>Semillas</em>.<strong></strong></p>
<div style="padding: 20px 0 40px;">
<!--ros_pm_desktop_medrec-->
<div class="htl-ad"
data-unit="pointe_magazine/pm_desktop_medrec"
data-sizes="0x0:|1024x0:300x250"
data-prebid="0x0:|1024x0:pm_desktop_medrec"
data-refresh="viewable"
data-refresh-secs="45"
></div>
</div>
City Ballet of San Diego<p>From <strong>now through April 27</strong>, City Ballet of San Diego is streaming Act II of <em>Swan Lake</em> on <a href="https://vimeo.com/409676730/d946f7a10b" target="_blank">Vimeo</a>. The 2018 performance features principal dancers Ariana Gonzales and Iago Breschi as Odette and Prince Siegfried, as well as the City Ballet Orchestra playing Tchaikovsky's iconic score.</p>
Vienna State Opera Ballet<p>The Vienna State Opera Ballet has been hosting streaming events for both its opera and ballet companies for free on its <a href="https://www.staatsoperlive.com/live" target="_blank">website</a> (a sign-in is required). On Wednesday, <strong>April 29</strong>, the company will broadcast <em><a href="https://www.staatsoperlive.com/event/0/93d1f30d-9792-481c-9a05-c0fdc3b0239a/watch" target="_blank">Le Corsaire</a></em>, filmed from a performance in 2016. </p>
Tulsa Ballet<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5618de35a6be828cd5e1273ec12c8768"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/7CwX0dWqqxc?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>On Friday, <strong>May 1</strong> at <strong>7 pm CST</strong> and Saturday, <strong>May 2</strong> at <strong>12 pm CS</strong><strong>T</strong>, Tulsa Ballet will stream a double bill on its <a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6Ey0G-kCjmoEiSbZWHk5JQ?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank">YouTube channel </a>that showcases the company's versatility. Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's <em>Shibuya Blues</em>, a work inspired by her own feelings of being lost and overwhelmed in an unknown city, opens the program. The second work is Alejandro Cerrudo's <em>Extremely Close, </em>to music by Philip Glass and Dustin O'Halloran. <a href="https://tulsaballet.org/shibuya-blues-extremely-close-live-stream-may-1st-2nd/" target="_blank">Click here</a> for more information on how to watch and to set up a reminder—the performances will play in real time and won't be available for viewing afterwards.</p>
<div style="padding: 20px 0 40px;">
<!--ros_pm_desktop_medrec-->
<div class="htl-ad"
data-unit="pointe_magazine/pm_desktop_medrec"
data-sizes="0x0:|1024x0:300x250"
data-prebid="0x0:|1024x0:pm_desktop_medrec"
data-refresh="viewable"
data-refresh-secs="45"
></div>
</div>
Ballet Arkansas<p>Ballet Arkansas is posting a free performance to its website every Saturday and Sunday, as part of its Encore series. From <strong>April 25-26</strong>, the company will feature excerpts from <em>Swan Lake, Act II</em>, with accompaniment by pianist Dr. Drew Mays and costumes by Callie Rew. <a href="https://www.balletarkansas.org/encore?fbclid=IwAR0b60dYm2DoW5pTnlXLInOus_LmKACoYMIiZ8Dt_6E2hc9xr3unoD7JST8" target="_blank">Click here</a> to watch.</p>
Marquee TV<div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="56fbc9227d1d78ba642801c6ec9eb184"><div class="fb-video" data-href="https://www.facebook.com/marqueetv/videos/886188601802826/" data-allowfullscreen="true"></div></div><p>While you need a subscription to performing arts streaming service <a href="https://www.marquee.tv/" target="_blank">Marquee TV</a>, it is currently offering three months for the price of one in light of COVID-19. Marquee offers a robust selection of ballet and contemporary dance performances from major international dance companies, including The Royal Ballet, New York City Ballet, Dutch National Ballet, Royal Swedish Ballet, Alonzo King LINES Ballet and Bolshoi Ballet. It recently released English National Ballet in Akram Khan's acclaimed <em>Giselle</em>, starring Tamara Rojo.<strong></strong></p>
All Arts<p><a href="https://allarts.org/" target="_blank">All Arts</a>, the streaming arm of New York PBS station WNET, is offering a slew of performances for free <strong>right now</strong>. Catch the Czech National Ballet in <em>Romeo and Juliet</em>, the Mariinsky Ballet in Balanchine's <em>Jewels</em>, Tokyo Ballet and Ballet Béjart Lausanne in Maurice Béjart's<strong> </strong><em>Ninth Symphony</em>, <em>Young Stars of Ballet</em>, and State Street Ballet in the company's production of <em>Cinderella</em>. You can also catch behind-the-scenes documentaries of Kansas City Ballet's <em>Wizard of Oz</em> and <a href="https://www.pointemagazine.com/joffrey-nutcracker-pbs-2513599318.html" target="_blank">Christopher Wheeldon's </a><em><a href="https://www.pointemagazine.com/joffrey-nutcracker-pbs-2513599318.html">Nutcracker</a></em><strong> </strong>at Joffrey Ballet.</p>
<div style="padding: 20px 0 40px;">
<!--ros_pm_desktop_medrec-->
<div class="htl-ad"
data-unit="pointe_magazine/pm_desktop_medrec"
data-sizes="0x0:|1024x0:300x250"
data-prebid="0x0:|1024x0:pm_desktop_medrec"
data-refresh="viewable"
data-refresh-secs="45"
></div>
</div>
Ballet Memphis<p>You can still watch Ballet Memphis in artistic director Steven McMahon's <em>Flyaway </em>on the company's <a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/balletmemphis/live" target="_blank">YouTube channe</a>l. First created in 2014 and reworked in 2019, the ballet takes its inspiration from the migration patterns of birds along the Mississippi Flyaway. McMahon collaborated with artist Erin Harmon, who created <em>Flyaway</em>'s colorful set design. The broadcast includes a Q&A session with McMahon.</p>