Powered by RebelMouse
 Amy Brandt
Jun. 23, 2018 01:43PM EST

And the USA International Ballet Competition Winners Are...

USA IBC Senior gold medalists winners Yungting Qiu and Sicong Wu in Zhang DIsha's "Sad Birds." Photo by Richard FInkelstein, courtesy USA IBC.

It's been an exciting two weeks here in Jackson, Mississippi, as 119 dancers from 19 countries have competed for medals, monetary awards, scholarships and company contracts at the USA International Ballet Competition. But the IBC has offered more than prizes--dancers have also been networking and taking master classes, including a fascinating lecture demonstration series with choreographer Alexei Ratmansky that included learning Petipa's original choreography from Stepanov notations.

This week, 32 finalists performed two classical variations and one contemporary piece over the course of three nights. Meanwhile, non-finalists worked intensely with choreographer Matthew Neenan on an original work, which they performed at last night's Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Awards Gala. Audiences also had one last chance to see select finalists perform, before the jury (led by chairman John Meehan) joined them onstage to present the awards.

So without further ado, here is the list of USA IBC award winners:

Senior Women

Gold medal: Yunting Qiu (China)

Silver medal (2): Katherine Barkman (USA), Soobin Lee (Republic of Korea)

Bronze medal: Chisako Oga (USA)


Senior Men

Gold medal: Sicong Wu (China)

SIlver medal: Sangmin Lee (Republic of Korea)

Bronze medal: David Schrenk (USA)


Junior Women

Gold medal: Elizabeth Beyer (USA)

Silver medal (2): Carolyne Galvao (Brazil), Julia Rust (USA)

Bronze medal (2): Rheya Chano (USA), Tia Wenkman (USA)


Junior Men

Gold medal: None awarded

Silver medal: Hyuma Kiyosawa (Japan)

Bronze medal (2): Joseph Markey (USA), Harold Mendez (USA)


Additional Awards

Best Couple: Sangmin Lee and Soobin Lee (Republic of Korea)

Jury Award of Encouragement (3): Razmik Marukyan (Armenia), Veronica Atienza (Philippines), Nicole Barroso (Philippines)

Robert Joffrey Award of Merit: Mya Kresnyak (Canada)

Project Tutu Scholarship: Alexa Torres (Dominican Republic)

Choreography Award (2): Zhang Disha for "Sad Birds" (China), Fei Bo for "Permanent Yesterday" (China)


Afterwards I had a chance to speak with several of the dancers. Senior gold medalists Yungting Qiu and Sicong Wu, a principal and soloist with the National Ballet of China, said that they felt as if they were dreaming. "All the dancers are very good here, so seeing them makes us want to improve ourselves," says Sicong. Silver medalist Katherine Barkman, a resident principal with Ballet Manila, is about to embark on an international guest artist career and says that the visibility the IBC has given her will help better achieve that goal. "It's a big leap forward from where I was a year ago," she says, "and I think what it means now is hopefully more opportunities to dance, and I hope I've reached a bigger audience. I hope it will bring me to more stages."

Cincinnati Ballet principal Chisako Oga, 21, felt relieved. "It's a big pressure off my shoulders," she says, laughing. "I'm hoping that this experience will help me grow as an artist. Being in a new environment away from what I'm used to was definitely something that I needed. Everyone here is so different, yet we're all artists in our own way--it's so amazing to get to see that and to see what other people value in their dancing."



Show Comments ()
Get the print edition!
popular

SPRING CLEAN YOUR DANCE FLOOR

Cleaning is a daily procedure. Proper maintenance will help extend the life of your floor and protect its special slip-resistant surface.

Keep reading... Show less
Health & Body

What's That Ratty Pair of Pointe Shoes Doing to Your Feet?

Photo by Lambtron, via Wikimedia Commons

When it comes to comfort, well-worn pointe shoes beat a new pair. A fresh pair can feel constricting, while an old one molds to your feet and bends just the way you like. Not to mention, new shoes take time and effort to break in, and think of all the money spent on them throughout a dancer's training and career. So surely it makes sense to use your old pointe shoes as long as you possibly can.

A new study suggests: Don't do it.

Keep reading... Show less
News

Pacific Northwest Ballet Tours to Paris for the First Time

Pacific Northwest Ballet company dancers in Benjamin Millepied's Appassionata. Photo by Angela Sterling, Courtesy PNB.

Pacific Northwest Ballet travels to Paris for the first time this summer, and artistic director Peter Boal couldn't be happier.

"I think we have a tremendous reputation, but people outside the greater Seattle area haven't seen this company," Boal says.

That will change after PNB's two-week stay with the French festival Les Étés de la Danse, which hosts a different international company every summer. A PNB residency had been in the works for several years when Les Étés de la Danse decided to produce a larger celebration of choreographer Jerome Robbins this summer, inspired by his centennial. New York City Ballet, Miami City Ballet, The Joffrey Ballet and Russia's Perm Opera Ballet Theatre will join PNB for that one-week tribute.

Keep reading... Show less
Get the print edition!
Ballet Stars

DTH's Stephanie Rae Williams on Working Smarter, Not Harder

Words of wisdom: As a morning mental warm-up, Stephanie Rae Williams, of Dance Theatre of Harlem, recites an affirmation, like "Today is a great day" or "You can and you will." After she suffered an injury onstage, she also started saying a mantra in the wings, such as "I am strong. I am healthy. I am capable." It helps quell her nerves backstage.

DTH's Stephanie Rae Williams shares her smart conditioning tips. Photo by Rachel Neville, Courtesy Dance Theatre of Harlem.

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Stars

American Dancer Catherine Conley Joins the National Ballet of Cuba

Catherine Conley is now a member of the National Ballet of Cuba. Photo courtesy Riley Robinson

This time last year, Catherine Conley was already living a ballet dancer's dream. After an exchange between her home ballet school in Chicago and the Cuban National Ballet School in Havana, she'd been invited to train in Cuba full-time. It was the opportunity of a lifetime, and one that was nearly unheard of for an American dancer. Now, though, Conley has even more exciting news: She's a full-fledged member of the National Ballet of Cuba's corps de ballet.

Photo courtesy Miguel Gutierrez

Keep reading... Show less
News

These 6 Major Companies Have Promoted a Slew of Dancers

New San Francisco Ballet principal Wei Wang in Helgi Tomasson's Concerto Grosso. Photo by Erik Tomasson, Courtesy SFB.

Promotions season is well underway. Earlier this spring we covered exciting changes at Boston Ballet and Pennsylvania Ballet; now we're back with news from six more companies—English National Ballet, San Francisco Ballet, National Ballet of Canada, Miami City Ballet, Ballet West and Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre. (Stay tuned throughout the summer as additional companies release their updated rosters.) Here's who's doing a happy dance.

Keep reading... Show less
Get the print edition!
Ballet Stars

San Francisco Ballet's WanTing Zhao Sports Off-Duty Looks Fit for the Runway

Quinn Wharton

San Francisco Ballet soloist WanTing Zhao counts Old Hollywood actress Audrey Hepburn and current "it" model Bella Hadid as her major style icons—something which comes across in her own sartorial looks. Choosing classic pieces with on-trend elements (like her black turtleneck dress with its lace-up sleeves), Zhao also has an eye for detail, adding pops of bold color and accessorizing with delicate hoop earrings. "I usually wear turtlenecks, high-waisted jeans and sneakers," Zhao says of her off-duty style. "It's chic and comfy."

That description carries over to her studio look, too, which Zhao says is always a leotard with pink tights. "I usually wear my hair in a low bun with either a side or center part, and I like to wear a little bit of foundation, eyeliner and mascara—all from Tom Ford," she says.

Quinn Wharton

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Stars

The USA IBC Just Announced Its Finalists

Canadian junior finalist Mya Kresnyak in a variation from "Paquita." Photo by Richard Finkelstein, Courtesy USA IBC.

On June 10, 119 dancers from 19 countries gathered in Jackson, MS to compete in the USA International Ballet Competition. Today, the USA IBC announced the list of 32 finalists, who will compete for medals and cash awards in Round III, held June 19-21. All of the finalists will receive a travel stipend, and medalists and award winners will be announced at the competition's gala on June 22. See the full list below, and stay tuned all week on our Facebook and Instagram pages as we bring you the latest from Jackson, live.

Keep reading... Show less

Sponsored

Videos

Sponsored

mailbox

Get Pointe Magazine in your inbox

Sponsored

Win It!