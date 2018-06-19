On June 10, 119 dancers from 19 countries gathered in Jackson, MS to compete in the USA International Ballet Competition. Today, the USA IBC announced the list of 32 finalists, who will compete for medals and cash awards in Round III, held June 19-21. All of the finalists will receive a travel stipend, and medalists and award winners will be announced at the competition's gala on June 22. See the full list below, and stay tuned all week on our Facebook and Instagram pages as we bring you the latest from Jackson, live.
Oga Chisako in "Mercurial Impulses." Photo by Richard Finkelstein, Courtesy USA IBC.
Senior Females
- Veronica Atienza, Philippines
- Katherine Barkman, USA
- Rieko Hatato, Japan
- Shin Jungyoon, Republic of Korea
- Soobin Lee, Republic of Korea
- Risa Mochizuki, Japan
- Chisako Oga, USA
- Yunting Qiu, China
Yuki Kaminaka in a variation from "Talisman." Photo by Richard Finkelstein, Courtesy USA IBC.
Senior Males
- Jorge Barani, Cuba
- Albjon Gjorllaku, Great Britain
- Takahiro Hayashi, Japan
- Yuki Kaminaka, Japan
- Sangmin Lee, Republic of Korea
- Ryo Munakata, USA
- David Schrenk, USA
- Keynald Vergara Soto, Cuba
- Sicong Wu, China
Tia Wenkman in a variation from "Esmeralda." Photo by Richard Finkelstein, Courtesy USA IBC.
Junior Females
- Nicole Barroso, Philippines
- Elisabeth Beyer, USA
- Carolyne Galvao, Brazil
- Mya Kresnyak, Canada
- Jolie Rose Lombardo, USA
- Alexandra Manuel, USA
- Julia Rust, USA
- Rheya Shano, USA
- Tia Wenkman, USA
- Park Yujin, Republic of Korea
Joseph Markey in "Sanctanimity." Photo by Richard Finkelstein, Courtesy USA IBC.
Junior Males
- Hyuma Kiyosawa, Japan
- Joseph Markey, USA
- Razmik Marukyan, Armenia
- Harold Mendez, USA
- Stephen Myers, USA