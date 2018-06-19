On June 10, 119 dancers from 19 countries gathered in Jackson, MS to compete in the USA International Ballet Competition. Today, the USA IBC announced the list of 32 finalists, who will compete for medals and cash awards in Round III, held June 19-21. All of the finalists will receive a travel stipend, and medalists and award winners will be announced at the competition's gala on June 22. See the full list below, and stay tuned all week on our Facebook and Instagram pages as we bring you the latest from Jackson, live.

Oga Chisako in "Mercurial Impulses." Photo by Richard Finkelstein, Courtesy USA IBC.

Senior Females



Veronica Atienza, Philippines

Katherine Barkman, USA

Rieko Hatato, Japan

Shin Jungyoon, Republic of Korea

Soobin Lee, Republic of Korea

Risa Mochizuki, Japan

Chisako Oga, USA

Yunting Qiu, China





Yuki Kaminaka in a variation from "Talisman." Photo by Richard Finkelstein, Courtesy USA IBC.

Senior Males

Jorge Barani, Cuba

Albjon Gjorllaku, Great Britain

Takahiro Hayashi, Japan

Yuki Kaminaka, Japan

Sangmin Lee, Republic of Korea

Ryo Munakata, USA

David Schrenk, USA

Keynald Vergara Soto, Cuba

Sicong Wu, China





Tia Wenkman in a variation from "Esmeralda." Photo by Richard Finkelstein, Courtesy USA IBC.

Junior Females



Nicole Barroso, Philippines

Elisabeth Beyer, USA

Carolyne Galvao, Brazil

Mya Kresnyak, Canada

Jolie Rose Lombardo, USA

Alexandra Manuel, USA

Julia Rust, USA

Rheya Shano, USA

Tia Wenkman, USA

Park Yujin, Republic of Korea





Joseph Markey in "Sanctanimity." Photo by Richard Finkelstein, Courtesy USA IBC.

Junior Males